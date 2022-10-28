Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Releases Multiple Talents From NXT: Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, More
– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE NXT releases are “currently underway,” and multiple talents have been released this week, including the following:. The report suggests more releases could be coming. Bodhi Hayward recently appeared in Andre Chase University and was written off NXT programming after being taken out by Duke Hudson.
411mania.com
WWE Live Results 10.31.22 From Stuttgart, Germany: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More
WWE held a live event in Stuttgart, Germany on Monday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Ricochet. *...
411mania.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Says His Match With The Great Muta Is The Real Forbidden Door
In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Shinsuke Nakamura spoke about his upcoming match with The Great Muta for Pro Wrestling NOAH, which he said was ‘the real Forbidden Door.’. He said: “There were people in WWE who pushed my back. It’s nothing but a miracle. Of course, I wanted...
411mania.com
Impact News: Upcoming BTI, Young vs. Callihan, & More
– This Thursday’s episode of Before the Impact will feature the X-Division Championship Match between PJ Black and Yuya Uemura. – Eric Young and Sami Callihan will face off in their debut singles match this Thursday for Impact on AXS. – On October 28, wrestler Tommy Dreamer celebrated his...
411mania.com
MLW News: Shun Skywalker Return Plans, Injury Notes
PWInsider reports some additional details coming out of Fightland ’22:. – MLW already has plans underway for Shun Skywalker of Dragon’s Gate to put in a return appearance. – There were no reported injuries resulting from the Fightland tapings.
411mania.com
House of Glory Results 10.28.22: Low Ki Battles Shingo Takagi, More
House of Glory held their latest show last night in Queens, and the results are online. You can check them out below, per PWInsider:. * Nolo Kitano turned on Mighty Mante after the latter announced he couldn’t defend defend the 6 Way Championship tonight due to injury. * The...
411mania.com
IPW Grave Danger 3 Results 10.29.22: Elimination Match For IPW Title, More
Independence Pro Wrestling’s Grave Danger 3 took place on Saturday night with an IPW Heavyweight Title serving as the main event and more. You can check out the full results below for the show, courtesy of Fightful:. * IPW Michiana Championship Match: Jeramaya Nazareth def. Chad Alpha. * The...
411mania.com
NJPW Battle Autumn Night 13 Results 11.01.22: LIJ Win Headliner
– NJPW continued the Battle Autumn tour with Night 13 earlier today. The event was held at the Echizen City Aisin Sports Arena in Fukui, Japan. The card had an announced attendance of 604 people. Below are some results, per NJPW’s website:. * DOUKI beat Yuto Nakashima. * Tomoaki...
411mania.com
The United Empire Accepts FTR’s Open Challenge for NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka
– As previously reported, IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions FTR will be defending their titles and competing at NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka, Japan on November 5. During today’s Battle Autumn Night 12 event, The United Empire members Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan beat Ryohei Oiwa and Yuto Nakashima. After the match, they answered FTR’s open challenge for the tag team titles in Osaka.
411mania.com
Delirious & Gary Juster Reportedly Join MLW Team
A couple of names have reportedly joined MLW in a backstage capacity, namely Delirious and Gary Juster. PWInsider reports that Hunter “Delirious” Johnston, who was the booker for ROH until it went on hiatus and was bought by Tony Khan, is working for MLW as a producer. Delirious makes his in-ring debut for the company tonight at Fightland.
411mania.com
Limitless Wrestling Fresh Blood Complete Results 10.29.2022: LW World Championship, 3-Way Elimination, & More
The Fresh Blood event was hosted on October 29 by Limitless Wrestling in Yarmouth, ME. You can see the complete results (via PWPonderings) and some highlights below. *Limitless Wrestling World Championship Match: Acey Romero defeated Brad Hollister. *Big Beef defeated Anthony Greene. *Arte (Ava Everett, Aaron Rourke, Ricky Smokes) defeated...
411mania.com
Hamilton’s NORTH Wrestling NCL.32 The World At Large 10.15.2022 Review
Hamilton’s NORTH Wrestling NCL.32 The World At Large 10.15.2022 Review. Warhorse submitted Jet Martial in 10:42 (**¾) Rory Coyle, Conor Renshaw, Jack Bandicoot & Jake Silver pinned Benji, Big Lou Nixon, Screwface Ahmed & Zeo Knox in 6:09 (**) Lana Austin pinned Kasey Owens in 7:30 (**½)
411mania.com
Pro Wrestling Revolver Joins FITE+ Streaming Service
Pro Wrestling Revolver is the latest wrestling company to join FITE+. Sami Callihan’s wrestling promotion announced on Tuesday that they are joining GCW and Black Label Pro as new companies under the FITE+ umbrella. The promotion wrote:. “BREAKING. @PWRevolver JOINS @FiteTV+!. For ONLY $4.99 you get:. – All REVOLVER...
411mania.com
Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 87) Review 10.31.22
Well everyone, it’s Halloween and there’s nothing scarier than AEW Dark: Elevation! No, sorry, that’s not true. OK, how about, it’s Halloween so it’s appropriate to see all the squashes tonight? Sure, let’s go with that. Tonight we’ve got Jade Cargill, Best Friends, Eddie Kingston, and a main event where Danhausen will take on QT Marshall. Paul Wight, Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin def. Von Wagner & Duke Hudson. Benjamin wasn’t there at first but showed up mid-match.
411mania.com
Mick Foley On Why The Undertaker Is His All-Time Favorite Opponent, His Reaction To Their Buried Alive Match
On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed his reaction to the Buried Alive Match with The Undertaker at In Your House 11, why Undertaker is his all-time favorite opponent, and much more. You can read his comments below. Mick Foley on his reaction to the Buried...
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and Samhain (or Halloween if you prefer) is over, but there’s still plenty to scare fans in NXT! The prospect of a Lash Legend match, for example, or more Schism stuff. We do have some of the latter on tap for sure this week, as the group will do a sit-down interview to discuss Ava Raine’s reveal as a member of the group from last week. We’ll also have Mandy Rose’s celebration of a year as champion, and there’s no way that can go poorly for Toxic Attraction! Plus Bron Breakker is back and R-Truth takes on Grayson Waller in a match that should be pretty fun. Finally, Odyssey Jones makes his return to the ring and Thea Hail takes on Kiana James.
411mania.com
WWE News: WWE European Tour Continues This Week, WWE Playlist Looks At Buried Alive Matches,
– WWE will continue its European tour this weekend with stops in Stuttgart, Germany tonight (Porsche Arena), Dortmund, Germany tomorrow (Westfalenhalle) and Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday. – WWE Shop is now selling a Yokozuna 30th anniversary shirt. – The latest WWE Playlist looks at the complete history of buried alive...
411mania.com
FITE+ Announced As New Streaming Home for GCW
– FITE has announced a streaming partnership for Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) that will now see GCW available exclusively on FITE’s subscription service, FITE+. Under the new partnership, live GCW and over 200 past events will be available on FITE+ for $4.99 a month. FITE COO Michael Weber and...
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
Toni Storm is in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT and features the following matches:. * Toni Storm vs. Diamante. * The Embassy vs. Fuego...
