Read full article on original website
Related
Liberal First
AMPARO PANDO
HUGOTON – Amparo Pando, 74, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi-St. Francis Hospital in Wichita. She was born Oct. 29, 1947 to Andrés and Ramona (Ortiz) Soto. She married Eloy Pando Dec. 24, 1967 in Mexico. He preceded her in death in 2021. She enjoyed...
Liberal First
LAURA HEATON
Laura Lee Heaton, 92, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Western Prairie Care Center Home in Ulysses. She was born Oct. 10, 1930 to Lawrence and Dorothy Steen. She married Harold Lloyd (Buddy) Heaton. He preceded her in death. She enjoyed traveling, playing Yahtzee, pitch, and king’s corner. Survivors...
Liberal First
Meade man arrested in Garden City
A Meade man was arrested late last week on several charges following an alleged altercation at a bar in Garden City. The Garden City Police Department issued a release, saying officers were dispatched shortly after 1 a.m. Friday to Pop Sports Bar in Garden City for a report of a man with a firearm.
Liberal First
Cadet Academy exposes locals to law enforcement
There are many opportunities to learn about what all comes from a career in law enforcement and recently, some local young people had that opportunity thanks to the Liberal Police Department. The Liberal Police Department recently completed its first Cadet Academy and as LPD Community Police Coordinator Dalanie Underwood tells...
Liberal First
Barlow to bring Celtic music to Liberal Memorial Library
Those interested in Celtic music and culture will soon have the opportunity to learn more thanks to an upcoming event at Liberal Memorial Library. Celtic guitarist Jerry Barlow will be performing a concert at Liberal Memorial Library Tuesday, Nov. 8, with everything starting at 6:30 p.m. “I play at a...
Liberal First
Lady Redskins volleyball competes at State
After winning the Western Athletic Conference title and the Sub-State championship, the Lady Redskin volleyball team headed to State but could not get a win. Liberal opened the tournament in pool play as the No. 4 seed and dropped the first match to fifth-seeded Blue Valley 25-15, 25-13. Liberal then...
Liberal First
Devastating start to 2nd half ends Liberal’s season
HUTCHINSON — Liberal coach Bryan Luetters had talked about playing a complete game all season, and the Redskins fell victim to their own inconsistency in the first round of the playoffs in a 35-7 loss to the Hutchinson Salt Hawks. Liberal’s first half was not perfect, but it was...
Liberal First
2nd ranked Laverne takes down Turpin
TURPIN, Okla.—The Turpin Cardinals tasted defeat for the first time this season and saw their hopes of claiming their first district title in 18 years slip away with each costly error in all three phases of the game as the No.2 Laverne Tigers won, 62-40. “Too many missed tackles, dropped passes, just too many mistakes,” Cardinals Head Coach Justin Hannah said. “We got beat up front, our pad level was way too high. We didn’t play well on defense. We left a lot of points on the field with dropped balls.”
Liberal First
City to host town hall meeting Nov. 17
There will be a town hall meeting Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Randall Girls Scout Building in Light Park at 111 W. 11th Street. Join the Liberal City Commission and City of Liberal staff for discussion and updates on projects going on in Liberal.
Liberal First
Buckle remodels, returns to original store with ribbon cutting
Many stores in Liberal have seen remodeling projects going on and recently, one of those stores was able to reopen its doors to the public. Buckle, located at 1533 N. Kansas Avenue, celebrated its reopening with a ribbon-cutting Friday morning, and the enthusiasm was felt all around. As store co-manager Brianna Blackwell tells it, a lot of work went into the remodeling.
Comments / 0