ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Inside the Christian McCaffrey Trade and His Historic Day

It was early the morning of Oct. 21 when Kyle Shanahan bumped into his assistant head coach, Anthony Lynn, at the 49ers’ practice facility. The Christian McCaffrey trade had happened hours earlier, and the place was buzzing. But for the time being, Shanahan figured his excitement needed tempering since he had to prepare for the Chiefs, and McCaffrey, presumably, wasn’t going to play.
Albany Herald

Eagles dominate Steelers 35-13, improve to 7-0

Jalen Hurts threw three first-half touchdown passes to A.J. Brown and the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles matched the best start in franchise history with a 35-13 victory Sunday over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. The Eagles (7-0) tied the 2004 squad that won its first seven contests en route to a Super...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Albany Herald

After wild win, Atlanta Falcons surprisingly lead NFC South

Remember the last time the Atlanta Falcons were in first place this late in the season?. If you’re a Falcons fan, you should — it’s the last time they went to the Super Bowl, a game against the New England Patriots that most Falcons fans would rather forget.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Tua Tagovailoa passes Dolphins to comeback win over Lions

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns and the visiting Miami Dolphins defeated the Detroit Lions 31-27 on Sunday. Tagovailoa completed 29 of 36 passes, including a pair of scoring strikes to Jaylen Waddle. Tyreek Hill caught 12 passes for 188 yards, while Waddle hauled in eight passes for 106 yards. Raheem Mostert rushed for 64 yards on 14 carries for Miami (5-3), which erased a 14-point deficit.
DETROIT, MI
Albany Herald

First Place Falcons, Marcus Mariota Win OT Thriller Over Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons had Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers all but wrapped up inside the final 30 seconds. After being gifted a second chance, the Falcons failed to capitalize, blowing a prime opportunity to take control of the NFC South ... but were then given a third chance, and more than made the most of it.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

MMQB Week 8: Christian McCaffrey’s Impact, First-Place Falcons

Welcome to Week 8 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 8, plus more from our staff.
Albany Herald

Fantasy Football Week 9: Early Waiver Wire and Free Agent Pickups

In Week 9, there are six teams (Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Steelers, and 49ers) on a bye, but none of these offenses have a top-tier quarterback through nine weeks. Running back is a much different story as fantasy managers will be hard-pressed to find viable replacements for Nick Chubb Saquon Barkley, and Nick Chubb. Others will be disappointed that Tony Pollard loses another full ride at running back in Dallas, as the extra time off gives Ezekiel Elliott more time to get healthy. The bye week also helps Deebo Samuel recover from the hamstring injury that kept him out of action in Week 8.
Albany Herald

Tyler Lockett's redemptive touchdown sends Seahawks past Giants

Tyler Lockett overcame a pair of rare miscues to catch the tiebreaking touchdown as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the visiting New York Giants 27-13 Sunday afternoon in the NFL's lone matchup of the week between teams with winning records. The veteran receiver hauled in a pass from Geno Smith down...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy