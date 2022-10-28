In Week 9, there are six teams (Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Steelers, and 49ers) on a bye, but none of these offenses have a top-tier quarterback through nine weeks. Running back is a much different story as fantasy managers will be hard-pressed to find viable replacements for Nick Chubb Saquon Barkley, and Nick Chubb. Others will be disappointed that Tony Pollard loses another full ride at running back in Dallas, as the extra time off gives Ezekiel Elliott more time to get healthy. The bye week also helps Deebo Samuel recover from the hamstring injury that kept him out of action in Week 8.

