Millie Bobby Brown Teases Music Collab With Mariah Carey

Photo: Getty Images

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown recently teased a potential musical collaboration with Mariah Carey .

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , Brown explained how her unlikely friendship with the Grammy winner was born. Apparently Carey's children, 11-year-old twins Morocco and Monroe , are fans of Brown's character Eleven on her hit television show. After meeting them, Brown developed a sweet bond with the children, who Carey shares with her ex-husband Nick Cannon .

" I’ll just go over and we’ll sing together ," Brown said, adding that the two even sang in Carey's state-of-the-art studio. When Fallon asked if fans could expect a collaboration, Brown responded, "Potentially, I don’t know," while calling Carey "the most talented singer ever."

Elsewhere in the interview, Brown spoke about how close her and Carey have become. "We texted today. Yeah, she called me today," the 18-year-old actress said . “The reason is because she grew up in the public eye and we have connected just on so many different levels."

She added, "I also just love the way she leads her life with so much power and she just has so much knowledge and she’s so wise. She’s just been such an incredible guiding light for me," she added.