Florida State

Next Powerball Jackpot Will Be Worth More Than $800 Million

By Jason Hall
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Saturday's (July 29) Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $825 million after zero players matched all six numbers during the $700 million drawing last Wednesday (October 26) night.

The upcoming Powerball jackpot will mark the second time the game has exceeded the $800 plateau and offer the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The $1.586 billion ($983.5 million cash value) Powerball drawing on January 13, 2016 set the record for the world's largest jackpot for both cash value and annuity.

The Powerball jackpot has also exceeded the half a billion mark 11 times during its existence.

Three Mega Millions games have also exceeded $1 billion, including the $1.337 billion jackpot that took place on July 29, 2022.

The Powerball jackpot reset to $20 million after a player in Pennsylvania won the $205.9 million jackpot on June 30.

Three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee won the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016, which set the record for the world's largest jackpot (cash value and annuity) and was the ninth largest cash value per ticket.

Mega Millions' jackpot reached $1.3 billion on Friday, July 29, 2022, before a player in Illinois matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the second largest cash value ticket in lottery history.

The Powerball and Mega Millions games previously offered a combined jackpot of more than $1.7 billion in January 2021.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions Gold Ball or Powerball in each respective game.

Related
Outsider.com

Mega Millions Lottery: Two Winning Tickets Purchased

Two people are pinching themselves after they won a massive payout thanks to the recent Mega Millions lottery. The numbers came out on Friday, Oct. 14, for the lottery jackpot worth an estimated $494 million, with a cash option of $247.9 million. The winning numbers for Friday’s lottery were 9,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball. The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23. The increased jackpot will remain the fifth-largest in U.S. history behind another Powerball prize and three Mega Millions lottery game jackpots. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
FLORIDA STATE
Highway 98.9

Did Anyone from Louisiana Hit Powerball Jackpot?

No big winner in the Monday night Powerball drawing. We can keep dreaming for a little while longer. Another night with no winner in the Powerball drawing and this means the big jackpot continues climbing. It is now worth $700 million for the Wednesday night drawing. The lump sum cash payout will be $335 million.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Philly

Monday's Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $1 billion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Monday night's Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $1 billion and time is running out to get a ticket. People are doing what they can for a little extra luck when buying a ticket.The odds of winning this $1 billion dollar prize aren't great, but fans say they're feeling pretty lucky with their teams doing so well.What a time to be a sports fan in Philadelphia. The Eagles win, the Union wins and now you can, too."This has been a magical time for Philadelphia fans. It feels like somebody from our area has to win, it's just...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
