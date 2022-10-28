ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHYL V101.1

26 Extraordinary Things Rihanna Has Done Since She Released 'ANTI'

By Tony M. Centeno
KHYL V101.1
KHYL V101.1
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XtATT_0iqUsIjr00
Photo: Getty Images

It's been six years since Rihanna blessed her fans with a full-length album. During the time she's spent away from the stage, the beloved singer has successfully become an established actress, self-made entrepreneur, and multifaceted founder of multiple brands with more on the way.

Rihanna has achieved so much since she dropped the 16-track deluxe version of her eighth studio album ANTI . She reached billionaire status last year thanks to her earnings from her glorified music career, her Fenty Beauty brand (which she founded a year after her last album), and her lingerie line Savage X Fenty . But that's not all she's done.

Rihanna also became a mother for the first time this year. The singer welcomed her baby boy alongside the child's father A$AP Rocky . Both parents have been spending a lot of time with their newborn son, however, they've also been spotted out for date night and other rare occasions.

Recently, the 9x Grammy award-winner revealed that she will serve as the headliner for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII halftime show . She might do the show alone, but there's a chance that she may bring out some of her past collaborators to join her.

Now that we've finally got some new music from her, see everything Rihanna has accomplished since she dropped ANTI below.

1. Harvard honored Rihanna as ‘Humanitarian of the Year’ in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09NPjB_0iqUsIjr00
Photo: Getty Images

2. A few months later, Rihanna founded Fenty Beauty. The brand is estimated to be worth $1.4 billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xidtl_0iqUsIjr00
Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wb17t_0iqUsIjr00
Photo: Getty Images

3. She hosted three Diamond Balls (and performed with Pharrell during the 2019 Diamond Ball).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fAFTo_0iqUsIjr00
Photo: Getty Images

4. The government of Barbados renamed the road she grew up on to Rihanna Drive in 2017.

5. Rihanna teamed up with Chopard to design their ‘Rihanna Loves Chopard’ collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oQmBr_0iqUsIjr00
Photo: Getty Images

6. She hopped on N.E.R.D.’s comeback single “Lemon”.

7. And DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” with Bryson Tiller.

8. She also trolled Kevin Durant during Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals.

9. Rihanna starred in three films after dropping her last album: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017), Ocean's 8 (2018) Guava Island (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RPSzx_0iqUsIjr00
Photo: Getty Images

10. She also guest starred as “Marion Crane” on A&E’s Bates Motel .

11. In 2018, Rihanna launched her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty and recruited numerous celebrities as brand ambassadors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0yc1_0iqUsIjr00
Photo: Getty Images

12. Rihanna co-chaired the 2018 Met Gala with Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3727GV_0iqUsIjr00
Photo: Getty Images

13. She also became an ambassador for Barbados to promote education and tourism in her home country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJimZ_0iqUsIjr00
Photo: Getty Images

14. Rihanna won her ninth Grammy for her work on Kendrick Lamar’s “Loyalty” off his DAMN album.

15. She also teased fans who are obsessed about her upcoming album.

16. Rihanna teamed up with photographer Dennis Leupold for The Rihanna Book in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1bp4_0iqUsIjr00
Photo: Getty Images

17. She also trademarked her latest venture Fenty Skin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1czc4W_0iqUsIjr00
Photo: Getty Images

18. She teased fans who ask about her upcoming album again .

19. And again.

20. RiRi appeared as a featured artist on PartyNextDoor’s “Believe It” in 2020.

21. Her Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) distributed $5 million to Coronavirus response efforts in March of 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVaGh_0iqUsIjr00
Photo: Getty Images

22. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky began dating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GFnri_0iqUsIjr00
Photo: Getty Images

23. Forbes named the Grammy award winner a billionaire in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SwQp7_0iqUsIjr00
Photo: Getty Images

24. RiRi got pregnant and became a mom for the first time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BdeNo_0iqUsIjr00
Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259FuR_0iqUsIjr00
Photo: Getty Images

25. Rihanna revealed that she will headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Beldx_0iqUsIjr00
Photo: Getty Images

26. Rihanna is back with her first solo track in six years with "Lift Me Up" off the official soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . The song acts as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Revealed: Rihanna's new song Lift Me Up for Wakanda Forever soundtrack is a tribute to late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman... and marks her first solo release in FIVE years

On Wednesday, nine-time Grammy winner Rihanna teased her first solo song in five years - Lift Me Up - which will be featured on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The 34-year-old new mother could be heard humming a haunting melody in the video, which revealed the highly-anticipated track...
ARIZONA STATE
Stereogum

Nick Minaj Slams Grammys For Categorizing “Super Freaky Girl” As Pop, Says It’s Not Fair If Latto’s “Big Energy” Is Rap

Nicki Minaj has some harsh words for the Recording Academy. Today, The Hollywood Reporter published a report describing how the organization decided Minaj’s Rick James-sampling song “Super Freaky Girl” should compete for Best Pop Solo Performance at next year’s Grammys instead of in the rap categories. “‘Super Freaky Girl,’ where I only rapped on the song, was removed out of the rap categories at the Grammys and put in pop,” Minaj told fans in an Instagram Live stream. “[Drake’s] ‘Hotline Bling’ won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Sung [Performance].”
Popculture

Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Page Six

Rihanna finally teases new music following years-long hiatus

Rihanna shared a teaser for her new song, “Lift Me Up,” via Instagram on Wednesday, after more than six years of not releasing any new music. The clip showed a large silver “R” with hums from the pop star, 34, playing in the background. The date...
Complex

Bruno Mars Says He and Anderson .Paak Decided to ‘Bow Out’ of Submitting Silk Sonic Album for Grammys

Don’t expect to see an Album of the Year nomination for Silk Sonic at the next iteration of the Grammy Awards. Thursday, Bruno Mars shared a statement with Rolling Stone in which he revealed his and Anderson .Paak’s decision to “bow out of submitting our album this year.” According to Mars, he and his collaborator would be “crazy to ask for anything more” after previously performing (and winning) at the Grammys.
The FADER

Rap world leads tributes to Takeoff, dead at 28

Takeoff, the Atlanta rapper best known as one third of Migos, was fatally shot during the early hours of Tuesday morning. Early reports revealed that the 28-year-old was killed outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. His fellow Migos member Quavo was also in attendance but was not harmed during the shooting.
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

Lizzo And Latto Show Off Twerking Skills At Freaknik 2022

Lizzo and Latto took a break from the road this weekend to attend 21 Savage’s Freaknik 2022 party, where the “Rumors” artist and the “Big Energy” rapper had a little fun twerking together. In a clip uploaded by Lizzo, 34, Sunday night, both artists can be seen throwing it back for onlookers, with Latto, 23, appearing to twerk on a bench while the “About Damn Time” artist bends it over in front of a table full of bottles, surely after taking more than a few sips. More from VIBE.comDrake Celebrates Birthday With Party In MiamiNicki Minaj Throws Son "Papa Bear"...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Rihanna Returns With New Music on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack

Rihanna is officially back — well, almost. The singer is slated to get back in our ears on Friday with the new single “Lift Me Up” from the upcoming Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song, written by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Panther director Ryan Coogler, was recorded in five countries and produced by Göransson, according to a release announcing the star’s first solo single since 2016’s “Love on the Brain.”More from The Hollywood ReporterStartup BlueStar Investing $180M in New Atlanta Production CampusMarvel Studios Joins Forces with MAC Cosmetics on a Black Panther-Inspired Makeup Collection (Exclusive)'Guardians of the Galaxy' Holiday Special Trailer...
HipHopWired

Jay-Z Files Lawsuit Against Bacardi Over D’Ussé Cognac Financials

One of the largest spirit companies has some answering to do. Jay-Z is suing Bacardi over the financials regarding his D’Ussé Cognac. As spotted on TMZ, the Brooklyn, New York native is taking one of his partners to court. This week the celebrity gossip website obtained paperwork which confirms that Hov’s corporation, SC Liquors, is demanding total financial transparency from the global conglomerate. In addition he is asking some very pointed questions regarding the production process including “the location of all warehouses storing D’Ussé barrels, bottles and accessories.” Furthermore Carter wants Bacardi to fully detail their inventory process in an effort to “monitor the conduct of [Bacardi’s] business to protect SC’s rights as”.
NEW YORK STATE
MTV

Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot And Killed At 28

Takeoff, a member of the influential hip-hop group Migos, was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning (November 1), outlets are reporting. He was 28. TMZ reports that the rapper, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was at a bowling alley when the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. (Before you click the link, be warned that photos from the scene are included. Find information on the incident from TMZ here.) Houston police have confirmed that three people were shot during the incident, including one fatally, local TV news station KPRC 2 reports. Both Takeoff and fellow Migos member Quavo were at the alley at the time of the shooting, police said, and a representative confirmed Takeoff's death to Variety. Quavo was reportedly unharmed.
HOUSTON, TX
Elite Daily

Rihanna Is Serving Beachy Glam In Her First New Music Video In 5 Years

RiRi is back and better than ever. The artist behind cinematic classics like “Work” and “B*tch Better Have My Money” released her first music video in five years on Oct. 28. The emotional ballad “Lift Me Up” for Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks the singer’s first single in six years, and its accompanying video sees Rihanna finally delivering iconic visuals once again. In the music video, Rihanna is the picture of ethereal beauty on a beach with the sun setting behind her and her natural curls flowing in the wind. Watch Rihanna’s music video for “Lift Me Up” below.
Vibe

Jay-Z Reportedly In Talks To Sell Stake In D’Usse

Jay-Z is reportedly looking to sell his stake in D’Usse to Bacardi. According to TMZ Hip Hop, the 52-year-old rapper exercised his right to a buyout a year ago under his company SC Liquor. Bacardi now has to “negotiate in good faith” and decide on a price. The process could be complicated as the “Song Cry” rapper wants to ensure his fair cut.
KHYL V101.1

KHYL V101.1

Sacramento, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
865K+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento's #1 For Throwbacks

 https://v1011fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy