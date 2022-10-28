ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
26 Extraordinary Things Rihanna Has Done Since She Released 'ANTI'

By Tony M. Centeno
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It's been six years since Rihanna blessed her fans with a full-length album. During the time she's spent away from the stage, the beloved singer has successfully become an established actress, self-made entrepreneur, and multifaceted founder of multiple brands with more on the way.

Rihanna has achieved so much since she dropped the 16-track deluxe version of her eighth studio album ANTI . She reached billionaire status last year thanks to her earnings from her glorified music career, her Fenty Beauty brand (which she founded a year after her last album), and her lingerie line Savage X Fenty . But that's not all she's done.

Rihanna also became a mother for the first time this year. The singer welcomed her baby boy alongside the child's father A$AP Rocky . Both parents have been spending a lot of time with their newborn son, however, they've also been spotted out for date night and other rare occasions.

Recently, the 9x Grammy award-winner revealed that she will serve as the headliner for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII halftime show . She might do the show alone, but there's a chance that she may bring out some of her past collaborators to join her.

Now that we've finally got some new music from her, see everything Rihanna has accomplished since she dropped ANTI below.

1. Harvard honored Rihanna as ‘Humanitarian of the Year’ in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09NPjB_0iqUs5Lf00
Photo: Getty Images

2. A few months later, Rihanna founded Fenty Beauty. The brand is estimated to be worth $1.4 billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xidtl_0iqUs5Lf00
Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wb17t_0iqUs5Lf00
Photo: Getty Images

3. She hosted three Diamond Balls (and performed with Pharrell during the 2019 Diamond Ball).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fAFTo_0iqUs5Lf00
Photo: Getty Images

4. The government of Barbados renamed the road she grew up on to Rihanna Drive in 2017.

5. Rihanna teamed up with Chopard to design their ‘Rihanna Loves Chopard’ collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oQmBr_0iqUs5Lf00
Photo: Getty Images

6. She hopped on N.E.R.D.’s comeback single “Lemon”.

7. And DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” with Bryson Tiller.

8. She also trolled Kevin Durant during Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals.

9. Rihanna starred in three films after dropping her last album: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017), Ocean's 8 (2018) Guava Island (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RPSzx_0iqUs5Lf00
Photo: Getty Images

10. She also guest starred as “Marion Crane” on A&E’s Bates Motel .

11. In 2018, Rihanna launched her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty and recruited numerous celebrities as brand ambassadors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0yc1_0iqUs5Lf00
Photo: Getty Images

12. Rihanna co-chaired the 2018 Met Gala with Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3727GV_0iqUs5Lf00
Photo: Getty Images

13. She also became an ambassador for Barbados to promote education and tourism in her home country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJimZ_0iqUs5Lf00
Photo: Getty Images

14. Rihanna won her ninth Grammy for her work on Kendrick Lamar’s “Loyalty” off his DAMN album.

15. She also teased fans who are obsessed about her upcoming album.

16. Rihanna teamed up with photographer Dennis Leupold for The Rihanna Book in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1bp4_0iqUs5Lf00
Photo: Getty Images

17. She also trademarked her latest venture Fenty Skin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1czc4W_0iqUs5Lf00
Photo: Getty Images

18. She teased fans who ask about her upcoming album again .

19. And again.

20. RiRi appeared as a featured artist on PartyNextDoor’s “Believe It” in 2020.

21. Her Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) distributed $5 million to Coronavirus response efforts in March of 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVaGh_0iqUs5Lf00
Photo: Getty Images

22. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky began dating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GFnri_0iqUs5Lf00
Photo: Getty Images

23. Forbes named the Grammy award winner a billionaire in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SwQp7_0iqUs5Lf00
Photo: Getty Images

24. RiRi got pregnant and became a mom for the first time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BdeNo_0iqUs5Lf00
Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259FuR_0iqUs5Lf00
Photo: Getty Images

25. Rihanna revealed that she will headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Beldx_0iqUs5Lf00
Photo: Getty Images

26. Rihanna is back with her first solo track in six years with "Lift Me Up" off the official soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . The song acts as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

