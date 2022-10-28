ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WRAL News

Judge keeps North Dakota abortion ban from taking effect

BISMARCK, N.D. — A North Dakota judge ruled Monday that he will keep the state's ban on abortion from taking effect, saying there's a "substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the law will succeed. Judge Bruce Romanick's ruling means abortion is still legal in North Dakota, though...
WRAL News

Cooper calls for governance shift at UNC System

Gov. Roy Cooper called for fundamental changes Tuesday in the way the state's public university system is governed, announcing a new commission to come up with recommendations to combat what he sees as undo General Assembly influence in the system's current structure. Cooper, a Democrat, named two previous presidents of...
WRAL News

Missouri investigates hospital denial of emergency abortion

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — Missouri's health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal health care rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Monday. Missouri Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox in a statement said the agency launched an investigation into southern Missouri's...
The Hill

Bill Clinton to stump for Democrat in contested New York House race

Former President Clinton will be stumping for Rep. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday in one of New York’s hotly contested House districts less than a week before the pivotal November midterms. An advisory from Ryan’s campaign on Tuesday said that Clinton and Ryan would be participating in a military families and veterans event in New…
WRAL News

Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees

SAN FRANCISCO — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.
WRAL News

WRAL News

