Judge keeps North Dakota abortion ban from taking effect
BISMARCK, N.D. — A North Dakota judge ruled Monday that he will keep the state's ban on abortion from taking effect, saying there's a "substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the law will succeed. Judge Bruce Romanick's ruling means abortion is still legal in North Dakota, though...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appeals decision requiring him to turn over records of migrant flight stunt
As is common, the notice did not detail arguments that the administration will make at the Tallahassee-based appeals court.
Trump lawyers saw Justice Thomas as 'only chance' to stop 2020 election certification
“We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort of stay or other circuit justice opinion saying Georgia is in legitimate doubt,” Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro wrote in an email exchange.
Judge restricts activities of group monitoring Arizona ballot drop boxes
A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order to restrict certain activities of a group that is monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona. U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi ruled on Tuesday that the organization, Clean Elections USA, cannot openly carry firearms or visibly wear body armor within 250 feet of a ballot drop box,…
Cooper calls for governance shift at UNC System
Gov. Roy Cooper called for fundamental changes Tuesday in the way the state's public university system is governed, announcing a new commission to come up with recommendations to combat what he sees as undo General Assembly influence in the system's current structure. Cooper, a Democrat, named two previous presidents of...
Missouri investigates hospital denial of emergency abortion
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — Missouri's health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal health care rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Monday. Missouri Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox in a statement said the agency launched an investigation into southern Missouri's...
Bill Clinton to stump for Democrat in contested New York House race
Former President Clinton will be stumping for Rep. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday in one of New York’s hotly contested House districts less than a week before the pivotal November midterms. An advisory from Ryan’s campaign on Tuesday said that Clinton and Ryan would be participating in a military families and veterans event in New…
Obama takes to TikTok with 'painful' get-out-the-vote message
Former President Barack Obama joined "Under The Desk News" on TikTok to motivate midterm election voters, urging action on climate change, abortion and gun control.
Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch
NEW YORK — As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third. “In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again,...
Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees
SAN FRANCISCO — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.
