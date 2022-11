DENVER — Brendan Rodgers was in San Francisco in early May when he noticed a drill that the Giants were doing using a red machine. "I've seen that before," he thought, recalling that the Rockies had a similar machine in the corner of their batting cages, collecting dust. At the time, he was desperate to fix his defensive miscues — he already had a career-high seven errors just over a month into the season and he was fed up with himself for making what he considered to be dumb mistakes.

DENVER, CO ・ 49 MINUTES AGO