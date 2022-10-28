ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Sea Floyds football coach Joey Price resigns

Joey Price has resigned as the head football coach at Green Sea Floyds High School after three seasons. Price, whose team was 1-9 this season and missed the playoffs, is 250-65 overall in a long career that included stops in both North Carolina and South Carolina and five state championships in the former.
GREEN SEA, SC
myhorrynews.com

Walk2Campus expands in Conway after purchasing Coastal Club Student Living

Walk2Campus, a housing provider that offers a nearby place to live for college students, purchased Coastal Club Student Living off S.C. 544 in Conway this month, the company announced. Coastal Club, a 203-unit housing community, will be rebranded as the Arch. The company plans to make improvements to the amenities...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

New dog park coming soon to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new off-leash dog park is coming soon to Myrtle Beach, according to a Monday announcement from the City of Myrtle Beach. The New Town Dog Park, Myrtle Beach’s third off-leash dog park, will be located at 200 Collins Street near Withers Swash Park, the city said. A fence for […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Pate sworn in as mayor of Clio

CLIO – Adam Pate was sworn in as mayor of Clio at the Oct. 21 town council meeting. Pate, who grew up in Clio, was sworn in by Probate Judge Mark Heath, also a Clio resident. “I just am so thankful to be able to be in this position...
CLIO, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach State Park fishing pier reopens

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach State Park reopened most of its fishing pier on Friday, according to an announcement. “Our staff has been working extremely hard the last few weeks and we are excited to tell you that the majority of the fishing pier was reopened,” the announcement reads. The pier is open […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Free parking returns to Grand Strand beaches

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking along three coastal Grand Strand cities’ streets will be free starting Tuesday and continuing through the end of February. Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach will begin free parking on Tuesday. Privately operated lots may continue to charge for parking. Additional information on parking can be found […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

1 injured in Pawleys Island shooting

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was hurt Saturday night in a shooting on Bertha Lane in Pawleys Island, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The man was taken to the hospital, but information about his condition was not immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WMBF

Kingstree High School student arrested with gun on campus

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Kingstree High School student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school. The Williamsburg County School District says the school was placed on a brief lockdown and the student was arrested by Williamsburg County deputies around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The student was removed from...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
GREENVILLE, SC
WMBF

NC man, woman facing attempted murder charges out of Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people from North Carolina are behind bars in connection to an incident in the Grand Strand. The Atlantic Beach Police Department said 22-year-old Titus Dicker and 19-year-old Alexandria Powell were both extradited Friday to Horry County from Greensboro, North Carolina. Each is charged with...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
communitytimessc.com

Dr. Toney Graham, III: MUSC Health Black River Medical Center

Nearly 15 years ago, as a newly minted doctor, I joined the Graham Clinic established by my father, Dr. Toney Graham, Jr., on the outskirts of Lake City. He built the practice from basically nothing, and through good times and bad he brought babies into the world, treated everything from cuts and scrapes to life-threatening illnesses, and consoled the grieving.
LAKE CITY, SC
WMBF

‘Doc’ Antle wildlife trafficking trial delayed until June 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The trial for the Myrtle Beach man made famous in the Netflix series, “Tiger King” scheduled to begin Monday in Virginia is delayed. Again. The Frederick County Circuit Court confirmed the trial is rescheduled for June 12 through 16, 2023. Antle’s attorney’s filed a continuance because of a family emergency, according to the court clerk.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Free parking season returns to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Starting on Tuesday, drivers won’t have to pay to park in the Myrtle Beach city limits. The free parking season in the city runs from Nov. 1 through March 1, 2023. Parking meters east of Kings Highway will be deactivated and removed for...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

