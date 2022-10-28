Read full article on original website
myhorrynews.com
Green Sea Floyds football coach Joey Price resigns
Joey Price has resigned as the head football coach at Green Sea Floyds High School after three seasons. Price, whose team was 1-9 this season and missed the playoffs, is 250-65 overall in a long career that included stops in both North Carolina and South Carolina and five state championships in the former.
WATCH: Huff after loss to Coastal Carolina
Marshall football hosted (6-1) Coastal Carolina for their homecoming night, and lost the final 24-13.
WMBF
Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school marching bands finish season with state competition
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - High School marching bands from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee joined 13 other schools over the weekend in Columbia for the class 4-a marching band state finals. North Myrtle Beach, High School, St. James High School and West Florence High School traveled to complete after...
Benedict College alum killed while crossing Bluff Road on Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities and family say a 25-year-old Benedict College alum died after being struck by a car on Saturday night near Williams Brice Stadium. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on South Carolina Route 48, otherwise known as Bluff Road, near Abbott Road.
restaurantdive.com
Franchise spotlight: 810 Billiards & Bowling creates upscale eatertainment
Editorial note: This article is part of an ongoing franchise series, which highlights brands that are new to or aggressively expanding via franchising. Is your restaurant starting to franchise? Email us at [email protected]. When Michael Siniscalchi, CEO of 810 Billiards & Bowling, encountered a run down bowling center on...
myhorrynews.com
Walk2Campus expands in Conway after purchasing Coastal Club Student Living
Walk2Campus, a housing provider that offers a nearby place to live for college students, purchased Coastal Club Student Living off S.C. 544 in Conway this month, the company announced. Coastal Club, a 203-unit housing community, will be rebranded as the Arch. The company plans to make improvements to the amenities...
wpde.com
Trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, 'Tiger King' star set for 2023
FREDRICK COUNTY, Va. (WPDE) — The trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, is scheduled for June 12, 2023, in Virginia, according to Circuit Court for Fredrick County. Antle, who is well known for his appearances in the Netflix show "Tiger King," owns the 50-acre...
wpde.com
HCPD awards Medal of Valor to their newest junior officer battling childhood cancer
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Police inducted a new member to their ranks this week. Junior Officer Jonah Burton was sworn in on Thursday and received the Medal of Valor for his courage in the fight against cancer. Jonah has been a close friend of the Community Outreach...
New dog park coming soon to Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new off-leash dog park is coming soon to Myrtle Beach, according to a Monday announcement from the City of Myrtle Beach. The New Town Dog Park, Myrtle Beach’s third off-leash dog park, will be located at 200 Collins Street near Withers Swash Park, the city said. A fence for […]
heraldadvocate.com
Pate sworn in as mayor of Clio
CLIO – Adam Pate was sworn in as mayor of Clio at the Oct. 21 town council meeting. Pate, who grew up in Clio, was sworn in by Probate Judge Mark Heath, also a Clio resident. “I just am so thankful to be able to be in this position...
Myrtle Beach State Park fishing pier reopens
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach State Park reopened most of its fishing pier on Friday, according to an announcement. “Our staff has been working extremely hard the last few weeks and we are excited to tell you that the majority of the fishing pier was reopened,” the announcement reads. The pier is open […]
Free parking returns to Grand Strand beaches
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking along three coastal Grand Strand cities’ streets will be free starting Tuesday and continuing through the end of February. Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach will begin free parking on Tuesday. Privately operated lots may continue to charge for parking. Additional information on parking can be found […]
1 injured in Pawleys Island shooting
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was hurt Saturday night in a shooting on Bertha Lane in Pawleys Island, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The man was taken to the hospital, but information about his condition was not immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.
This Is South Carolina's Most Haunted Restaurant
Food Network found the most "spirited" eateries around the country.
WMBF
Kingstree High School student arrested with gun on campus
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Kingstree High School student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school. The Williamsburg County School District says the school was placed on a brief lockdown and the student was arrested by Williamsburg County deputies around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The student was removed from...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
WMBF
NC man, woman facing attempted murder charges out of Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people from North Carolina are behind bars in connection to an incident in the Grand Strand. The Atlantic Beach Police Department said 22-year-old Titus Dicker and 19-year-old Alexandria Powell were both extradited Friday to Horry County from Greensboro, North Carolina. Each is charged with...
communitytimessc.com
Dr. Toney Graham, III: MUSC Health Black River Medical Center
Nearly 15 years ago, as a newly minted doctor, I joined the Graham Clinic established by my father, Dr. Toney Graham, Jr., on the outskirts of Lake City. He built the practice from basically nothing, and through good times and bad he brought babies into the world, treated everything from cuts and scrapes to life-threatening illnesses, and consoled the grieving.
WMBF
‘Doc’ Antle wildlife trafficking trial delayed until June 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The trial for the Myrtle Beach man made famous in the Netflix series, “Tiger King” scheduled to begin Monday in Virginia is delayed. Again. The Frederick County Circuit Court confirmed the trial is rescheduled for June 12 through 16, 2023. Antle’s attorney’s filed a continuance because of a family emergency, according to the court clerk.
WMBF
Free parking season returns to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Starting on Tuesday, drivers won’t have to pay to park in the Myrtle Beach city limits. The free parking season in the city runs from Nov. 1 through March 1, 2023. Parking meters east of Kings Highway will be deactivated and removed for...
