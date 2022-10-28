Read full article on original website
Related
Blue Springs neighborhood brings fun, frights for Halloween
Spirts are rising as part of the Blue Springs Haunted Homes Tour, as homeowners are encouraged to go all-in decorating their homes, yards and garages.
KMBC.com
KC charity makes a holiday push to give kids without beds a soft place to sleep
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's another big push for Kansas City-area charities as the holidays are approaching. One charity is making a tough time of year for some just a little bit softer. “Glad to help," volunteer Anthony Andrades said. Andrades is giving up some of his time and...
Halloween goes to the dogs at Children’s Mercy Hospital
Kansas City's Children's Mercy Hospital dressed up facility dogs in Halloween costumes to help put smiles on faces of patients and staff.
martincitytelegraph.com
Halloween Traditions Developed Over Time in Kansas City
Once upon a time, the Halloween holiday was celebrated much differently than it is today. Many people, admittedly including myself, have Halloween fever. Today, over $6 billion is spent annually on Halloween, making it the second largest commercial holiday after Christmas. Before there were children donned in costumes trick-or-treating and...
KCTV 5
Taylor Swift coming to Arrowhead next July
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Pop music superstar Taylor Swift will headline at concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium next summer as part of a 27-stop tour, dubbed “The Eras Tour”. Arrowhead will be Swift’s 22nd location on the tour, set to take place Saturday, July 8....
KMBC.com
KMBC 9 wins 11 Mid-America Emmy Awards
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC 9 News earned 11 awards at the 46th Annual Mid-America Emmy Awards Gala, including wins in the prestigious categories of News Excellence and Evening Newscast. “We are incredibly appreciative of this recognition by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences,” said KMBC KCWE...
KMBC.com
Father and son duo bring back popular Halloween tradition in KC's Northland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Northland family is returning to a Halloween tradition in 2022. After changing things up the past two years due to the pandemic, it's a big deal for the family and their neighborhood. The Haunted Garage in Tiffany Woods has returned. On Halloween night, you...
KMBC.com
KC Pet Project to host giveaway drive including food, pet supplies for Kansas City residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Pet Project is hosting what's expected to be a huge community pet food and supply giveaway Tuesday. The nonprofit organization, which serves as Kansas City, Missouri's, Animal Services division and animal shelter, will be distributing pallets of supplies. KCPP officials said thanks to a...
KMBC.com
Taylor Swift announces Kansas City stop on massive upcoming tour
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Let's hope there's a blank space in your calendar, Kansas City Swifties. You know all too well there may be bad blood if you miss this one. Taylor Swift just announced a stop in Kansas City, Missouri. "The Eras Tour" will hit stadiums across the United States in 2023.
KMBC.com
Johnson County residents concerned about rise in coyote attacks on dogs
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Residents in Johnson County are worried about coyotes attacking their pets. Some emergency vet clinics say they've seen a spike in small dog attacks and most are blaming coyotes. For dog owners like Maggie Uhruh, coyotes are a big concern. “I have a dog that...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City – Door-to-Door – October 29, 2022
– Representative Patty Lewis (D):. Representatives Lewis and Weber accompanied Trudy Busch Valentine as she went door-to-door in a midtown Kansas City neighborhood:. Anybody spot Eric Schmitt (r) in the neighborhood?. Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022 (August 13, 2022) Governor’s Ham Breakfast...
Vandals ransack KCK nonprofit office, spray paint obscene messages on walls
A trio of vandals broke into the Dialogue Institute of Kansas City, damaged office furniture and other items and spray painted obscene messages on the walls.
KMBC.com
'We just heard screaming:' Neighbors talk about deadly shooting at KCK Halloween party
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Terrified neighbors just back from trick or treating dropped to the floor of their home to avoid stray bullets when gunfire erupted at a Halloween party right next door Monday night. "I'm just glad everybody is safe. We took appropriate measures to be safe. We...
KMBC.com
Sunny, dry and breezy this afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny, dry and breezy this afternoon with elevated fire weather conditions. High 78. Scattered clouds, warm and windy Wednesday with elevated fire weather conditions. South 15 gusting 30 mph. High 76. Becoming cloudy and very windy Thursday. South 15-20 gusting 35 mph. High 76. Rainy impacts off and on throughout the day on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s. Occasional thunderstorms are possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1.5’’ to 3’’ are possible. Drying out Sunday. High 61. Cooler next week on Monday and Tuesday with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs in the 60s.
The 'Watkins House' in Richmond, Missouri is over 100 years old and it was a mail-order house
Watkins House (2007).Jerrye and Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1983, the Watkins House located on South Camden Street in Richmond, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This house was built around 1890. it was two-and-half stories with an encircling porch. The architectural style was Queen Anne. The architect was George F. Barber and it's believed this was a mail-order home from the George F. Barber Company of Knoxville, Tennessee. This is one of the most interesting details about this house.
WIBW
Crash sends children to hospital after none found to be properly restrained
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A crash near Kansas City sent four children to the hospital after none of them were found to be properly restrained in the vehicle they had been in. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, emergency...
Man dies in head-on crash in Kansas City Monday night
KCPD said that at about 9:07 p.m., a silver Nissan Versa driving west on Englewood Road crossed into the eastbound lanes.
KAKE TV
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KMBC.com
Hundreds gather to recognize decades of work from civil rights activist Alvin Brooks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A well-known civic leader and civil rights activist in Kansas City was honored with a prestigious award Sunday night. Hundreds of people gathered in Crown Center to recognize Alvin Brooks for his decades of work in Kansas City. The Jewish Community Relations Bureau AJC presented...
UPDATE: Missing KCMO man found located
Kansas City Police is seeking for public's help in searching for a missing man who was last seen Sunday morning.
