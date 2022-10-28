ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

martincitytelegraph.com

Halloween Traditions Developed Over Time in Kansas City

Once upon a time, the Halloween holiday was celebrated much differently than it is today. Many people, admittedly including myself, have Halloween fever. Today, over $6 billion is spent annually on Halloween, making it the second largest commercial holiday after Christmas. Before there were children donned in costumes trick-or-treating and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Taylor Swift coming to Arrowhead next July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Pop music superstar Taylor Swift will headline at concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium next summer as part of a 27-stop tour, dubbed “The Eras Tour”. Arrowhead will be Swift’s 22nd location on the tour, set to take place Saturday, July 8....
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KMBC 9 wins 11 Mid-America Emmy Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC 9 News earned 11 awards at the 46th Annual Mid-America Emmy Awards Gala, including wins in the prestigious categories of News Excellence and Evening Newscast. “We are incredibly appreciative of this recognition by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences,” said KMBC KCWE...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Taylor Swift announces Kansas City stop on massive upcoming tour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Let's hope there's a blank space in your calendar, Kansas City Swifties. You know all too well there may be bad blood if you miss this one. Taylor Swift just announced a stop in Kansas City, Missouri. "The Eras Tour" will hit stadiums across the United States in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City – Door-to-Door – October 29, 2022

– Representative Patty Lewis (D):. Representatives Lewis and Weber accompanied Trudy Busch Valentine as she went door-to-door in a midtown Kansas City neighborhood:. Anybody spot Eric Schmitt (r) in the neighborhood?. Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022 (August 13, 2022) Governor’s Ham Breakfast...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Sunny, dry and breezy this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny, dry and breezy this afternoon with elevated fire weather conditions. High 78. Scattered clouds, warm and windy Wednesday with elevated fire weather conditions. South 15 gusting 30 mph. High 76. Becoming cloudy and very windy Thursday. South 15-20 gusting 35 mph. High 76. Rainy impacts off and on throughout the day on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s. Occasional thunderstorms are possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1.5’’ to 3’’ are possible. Drying out Sunday. High 61. Cooler next week on Monday and Tuesday with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs in the 60s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The 'Watkins House' in Richmond, Missouri is over 100 years old and it was a mail-order house

Watkins House (2007).Jerrye and Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1983, the Watkins House located on South Camden Street in Richmond, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This house was built around 1890. it was two-and-half stories with an encircling porch. The architectural style was Queen Anne. The architect was George F. Barber and it's believed this was a mail-order home from the George F. Barber Company of Knoxville, Tennessee. This is one of the most interesting details about this house.
RICHMOND, MO
KAKE TV

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE

