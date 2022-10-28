ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander, AR

Arkansas biker with gasoline-filled backpack engulfed in fireball after trooper uses Taser

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h8ajj_0iqUps2S00

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas motorcyclist carrying a gasoline-filled backpack was expected to survive after he was engulfed by a fireball when a state trooper used a Taser on him during a traffic stop, authorities said.

The Oct. 13 traffic stop was captured on dramatic dashcam video provided Thursday to The Associated Press by Arkansas State Police.

The video shows a trooper attempting to pull over a motorcycle driven by Christopher Gaylor, 38, of Alexander, Arkansas, because no license plate was visible on the motorcycle. A chase ensued with speeds approaching 100 mph (160 kph) until Gaylor jumped from his motorcycle in a residential area of North Little Rock, state police said.

‘I’ve been good’: 5-year-old allegedly pleaded for her life before being killed

A second state trooper used a Taser on Gaylor and a fire immediately erupted. State police said they later learned that Gaylor was carrying about 1 gallon (3.75 liters) of gasoline in his backpack.

The video shows troopers extinguishing the blaze and providing medical care to Gaylor, who remains hospitalized but is expected to recover, state police said.

He faces charges of felony fleeing, failure to register a vehicle, no liability insurance, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving. It was unclear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

BOLO: Deputies need public's help locating a wanted Arkansas man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public's assistance in finding a wanted Arkansas man. According to authorities, 52-year-old Joseph Arlo Jackson is wanted in connection to six counts of aggravated animal cruelty involving the deaths and maltreatment of several horses.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
easttexasradio.com

Arkansas Woman Jailed In Hopkins County

Hopkins County deputies stopped a North Little Rock woman for a traffic violation on I-30 and detected the odor of marijuana. A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up items that appeared to have been stolen. There was also a security tag removal device. The device led to a felony charge of unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Halloween

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Car overturns, Rison man dies in Jefferson County wreck

A Rison man died Sunday in a one-vehicle wreck on Interstate 520 north of Pine Bluff. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Eric Leopard, 25, was driving a 2000 model Ford north when it veered into the median and overturned several times before striking a cable barrier. Leopard was ejected.
RISON, AR
KATV

Democratic candidate for Arkansas state auditor bonds out of jail

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Democratic candidate for Arkansas state auditor has bonded out of jail after being arrested for felony terroristic threatening. Diamond Arnold-Johnson, 32, was arrested on Friday without incident according to Little Rock Police and taken to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility. Just 11 days...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

BOLO Alert: Police seeking information on Roland homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding a homicide investigation. The homicide occurred at 14100 Highway 300 on Jan. 1. in Roland, Arkansas. The victim was identified as Jeremiah Brown. If you have any information regarding the homicide investigation contact Detective Braxton or the...
ROLAND, AR
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy