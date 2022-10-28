Read full article on original website
Skies clear out ahead of above average temperatures for rest of the week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — After a cloudy day, skies will clear out tonight. Clearing and breezy this evening with overnight temperatures dipping to around 50. Temperatures this week will stay well above average with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, and the second half of the week looks partly to mostly sunny and pleasant... a great start to November!
Spooky skies continue for Halloween followed by above average temps later in week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Our spooky skies continue this Halloween. The shower threat will continues as we move through the evening hours. Trick-or-Treat won't be a washout but wet conditions are likely in many spots. It will be mild overnight with lows in the mid 50s. CLEARING TOMORROW:
Cloudy with some showers possible throughout the day
HARRISBURG, Pa. — We'll see more clouds than sun today with a shower or two possible throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s. The shower threat will increase slightly as we move through the evening hours. Trick-or-Treat won't be a washout but wet conditions are possible in a few spots. It will be mild overnight with lows in the mid 50s.
Midstate expecting sunny, windy weekend before change Monday
Central Pa. is in for a sunny, albeit windy, weekend. Cool temperatures will dot the Harrisburg area throughout Saturday afternoon, which will reach highs of near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday night, temperatures will reach lows of 33 degrees, with persistent calm winds cooling the area,...
Fall Turkey season closed for WMU 5A
The fall 2022 turkey season in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A will again be closed. Because half of the fall harvest is typically hen turkeys and turkeys are a short-lived species (average life expectancy is 3 years in Pennsylvania), closing the fall season for a few years can substantially boost the population, especially after summers like this one where reproduction was excellent.
Children’s Lake drained as $4.3 million rebuilding project underway in Boiling Springs
Children’s Lake, described as the community centerpiece of Boiling Springs in Cumberland County, has been closed to the public since the middle of September as a $4.3 million rebuilding project gets underway. The project includes building a new dam, spillway and retaining wall for the six-acre lake, upgrading the...
Old Sled Works is closing: When is their last date, and what is coming next?
The Old Sled Works has announced that it will be closing, but there’s still some time for patrons and vendors to do a bit more business before it shuts down at the end of the year. Word began to spread via vendors that the Duncannon antique and craft market...
Sierra, T.J. Maxx’s sister-retailer, opens store in central Pa.
T.J. Maxx’s sister-retailer, Sierra has made its debut in the midstate. The 16,039-square-foot store opened on Saturday at Delco Plaza, 1221 Carlisle Road in West Manchester Township, York County. “We love to help shoppers save big on all the brands they know and love, and with the holiday season...
CRASH CLEARED |I-83 now has no traffic delays
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The multi-vehicle crash has been cleared and no more delays or traffic hold ups are expected at this time. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | It would definitely be wise, according to PennDOT, to avoid I-83 northbound at Exit 44B on 19th St. A multi-vehicle crash...
York Halloween Parade closes city streets
The York Halloween Parade steps off at 2 p.m. today from gate 2 of the York Fairgrounds. The parade will go south on Richland Avenue to Market Street, then east on Market Street to Fulton Street. The parade is expected to end around 5 p.m. The parade route and surrounding...
Average gas price in Pa. is back over $4 a gallon while prices nationally decline. Here’s why.
Pennsylvania drivers are seeing higher prices at the gas pump while others across the nation are paying less. The average price in Pa. today is up to $4 a gallon, again, while the national average continues to fall and today stands at $3.76 a gallon. The average price in the...
Sneaker Feature: Jawns on Fire opens in Linglestown with a deep selection of designer sneakers
A subculture of shoppers—known as “sneakerheads”—has been admiring the fabled sports shoe since the boom of basketball and hip-hop culture in the early 1980s. While basketball legend Michael Jordan represents the rise of sneaker fashion, most shoes purchased by sneakerheads are rarely worn. These fanatics research, shop, collect and resell high-end sneakers based on style, brand and exclusiveness.
20-year-old killed in weekend central Pa. crash
A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead Saturday night after a three-vehicle crash on Route 283 in Lancaster County, police said. Manheim Borough police said the 20-year-old Hershey man was driving east and trying to pass another eastbound vehicle that was in the left lane when the crash happened just before 11 p.m., near mile marker 22.2 in Rapho Township.
Are you already a winner? Time to check those Powerball tickets
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Monday's Powerball jackpot is worth $1 Billion. It's the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Monday's winning numbers are 19,13,39,59,and 36. The Powerball is 13. The $1 billion jackpot prize is for winners who opt to take the full amount through annual payments. Most...
Crews investigate machine fire at Apex Tool Group in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a fire that just happened in Springettsbury Township at around 6 p.m. Dispatch says that the blaze at the business on 3990 E. Market St. was a machine fire that is now thankfully under control. The scene was quickly cleared around...
Five families assisted by Red Cross following Tamaqua fire
TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Five families are being assisted by the Red Cross after at least 4 buildings caught on fire in Tamaqua on Saturday. According to Skook News, the fire broke out around 4:30 PM in the 100 block of West Broad Street. Police reported that heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building and flames were shooting from upstairs windows.
Old Sled Works announces it's closing at the end of the year after 31 years in business
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Old Sled Works in Duncannon, Perry County has announced it will be permanently closing on December 31. According to a Facebook post, the company says the historic building needs "real work." The Facebook post continues saying they've had plaguing roof issues, furnace problems...
Manheim Township Halloween Carnival to take place this weekend
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Preparations have begun in Manheim Township, for the sixth annual Halloween Carnival. The carnival will be held at Stauffer Park where there will be games, costumes contests, and even “Halloween Bowling.” One of the highlights of the event is “Trunk or Treat,” which is hosted by the Manheim Township Police Department.
Commercial fire in York County
A fire was reported Monday afternoon at 3990 East Market Street in Springettsbury Township in York County. The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Dispatch has confirmed that the fire is a commercial fire. The fire is under control.
2 hurt in downtown Reading shooting
READING, Pa. - Police are looking for the man who shot two other young men in downtown Reading on Sunday. A 28-year-old and 22-year-old were standing at Eighth and Penn streets around 8:30 p.m. when a third, unidentified man comes up and shoots them after a brief exchange, police said in a news release.
