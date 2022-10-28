HARRISBURG, Pa. — We'll see more clouds than sun today with a shower or two possible throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s. The shower threat will increase slightly as we move through the evening hours. Trick-or-Treat won't be a washout but wet conditions are possible in a few spots. It will be mild overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO