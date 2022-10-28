ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne Eager To Move Forward As A Group

It was early Friday morning at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse practice gym and Duquesne Men’s Basketball Coach Keith Dambrot had messaged his players but that was about to change. A practice that started at 8 a.m. ended nearly three-and-a-half hours later and featured tough love from Dambrot to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt’s Tim O’Toole Preparing Young Bigs for ACC’s Toughness

PITTSBURGH — Throughout Pitt basketball’s open practice on Friday, you could hear a “whack” — as Pitt guard Greg Elliott put it — coming from underneath the basket. The “whack” was coming from the blocking pad held by Pitt associate head coach Tim O’Toole,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Plum RB Eryck Moore-Watkins Gets Pitt PWO Offer

For the second time in the last week, a WPIAL senior has received a PWO offer from the Pitt Panthers. First it was South Allegheny standout defensive end Dashawn Carter and last night, Plum High School’s Eryck Moore-Watkins got the call from Pitt. Moore-Watkins is a 6’0″, 190-pound running...
PLUM, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Basketball All 14: Nate Santos

Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue the All-14 series with the wing from Illinois:. NATE SANTOS. Hometown: Geneva, Illinois. Height, Weight: 6’7, 210 LBS...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Elite 5-Star Wide Receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. Visiting Pitt This Weekend

Some encouraging recruiting news for Pitt as they’ll once again host one of the top recruits in the country. 2025 5-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. will be at Acrisure Stadium this Saturday to check out the Pitt/Syracuse game on an unofficial visit. This will be the second visit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Basketball All 14: Greg Elliott

Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with Marquette transfer Greg Elliott. GREG ELLIOTT. Hometown: Detroit, Michigan. Height, Weight: 6’3, 180 LBS...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Abanikanda’s big day not enough as Pitt collapses at No. 21 UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – When the ball fell out of Israel Abanikanda’s grasps and onto the surface of Kenan Memorial Stadium, the game changed in a dramatic way for the Pittsburgh Panthers. At that moment, Pitt only trailed by four points with about 11:28 to play in the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- October 31

Update (2:59 PM)- **Josh Philostin is a 2024 4-star cornerback from Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Florida. **An offer comes in this weekend for Aliquippa 2025 running back Tiqwai Hayes. Update (9:00 AM)- **A great play by former Pitt defensive back K’Waun Williams to clinch the win...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt DL Alexandre Named Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalist

Pitt redshirt senior defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre is active in the community in Pittsburgh and back in his home country in Haiti. For those efforts, Alexandre is one of 12 semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy, college football’s biggest award for community service. Alexandre announced the Fifth Down Campaign in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Tiqwai Hayes, Cameron Lindsey on Quips Undefeated Season, Recruiting Process

FREEDOM Pa — Division I recruits Tiqwai Hayes and Cameron Lindsey powered Aliquippa to a 35-24 comeback win over Beaver County rivals Central Valley on Friday night at Freedom Bulldog Stadium. Aliquippa trailed 24-14 at halftime, but the Quips made the proper adjustments and completely dominated in the second half. Aliquippa scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Western Pennsylvania Small College Football Roundup

On a day that No. 11 Indiana (Pa.) could have captured its first division title since 2017, Gannon had other things in mind as the Golden Knights completed a 43-36 upset. Gannon quarterback Kory Curtis took charge in a big way over IUP as he passed for 342 yards and four touchdowns, including two big-time strikes. In the second quarter, Curtis found wide receiver Bransen Stanley for a 75-yard touchdown, and then Curtis connected with Ke’John Batiste for a 55-yard score in the third quarter.
INDIANA, PA
wtae.com

WPIAL high school football playoff brackets unveiled

PITTSBURGH — Brackets for the 2022 WPIAL high school football playoffs have been unveiled. The top seeds in each class are North Allegheny (6A), Bethel Park (5A), Aliquippa (4A), Belle Vernon (3A), Steel Valley (2A) and Jeannette (1A). Championship games for Class 6A and 5A will be played Saturday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shore News Network

Police searching for teen reported missing in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA – Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives seek the public’s help to find a missing juvenile. Antonio Tolliver, 13, is likely wearing a blue/white zip hoody with a black Tasmanian Devil on the front and black Nike shoes. His hair is different than the photo provided. He has a low fade at this time. He was last seen on October 28 at 10:45 p.m.near Allegheny Commons. Info? Call (412) 323-7141 or 9-1-1. The post Police searching for teen reported missing in Pittsburgh appeared first on Shore News Network.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy