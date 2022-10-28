Read full article on original website
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Eager To Move Forward As A Group
It was early Friday morning at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse practice gym and Duquesne Men’s Basketball Coach Keith Dambrot had messaged his players but that was about to change. A practice that started at 8 a.m. ended nearly three-and-a-half hours later and featured tough love from Dambrot to the...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Channise Lewis could be the key to Pitt women’s basketball success this season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Since Lance White was hired to take over the Pitt women’s basketball program, he’s been searching for a true bonafide point guard. A player comfortable running the offense, handling the ball, making sound decisions and putting her teammates in the best position to succeed.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt’s Tim O’Toole Preparing Young Bigs for ACC’s Toughness
PITTSBURGH — Throughout Pitt basketball’s open practice on Friday, you could hear a “whack” — as Pitt guard Greg Elliott put it — coming from underneath the basket. The “whack” was coming from the blocking pad held by Pitt associate head coach Tim O’Toole,...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Plum RB Eryck Moore-Watkins Gets Pitt PWO Offer
For the second time in the last week, a WPIAL senior has received a PWO offer from the Pitt Panthers. First it was South Allegheny standout defensive end Dashawn Carter and last night, Plum High School’s Eryck Moore-Watkins got the call from Pitt. Moore-Watkins is a 6’0″, 190-pound running...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Basketball All 14: Nate Santos
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue the All-14 series with the wing from Illinois:. NATE SANTOS. Hometown: Geneva, Illinois. Height, Weight: 6’7, 210 LBS...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Elite 5-Star Wide Receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. Visiting Pitt This Weekend
Some encouraging recruiting news for Pitt as they’ll once again host one of the top recruits in the country. 2025 5-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. will be at Acrisure Stadium this Saturday to check out the Pitt/Syracuse game on an unofficial visit. This will be the second visit...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Basketball All 14: Greg Elliott
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with Marquette transfer Greg Elliott. GREG ELLIOTT. Hometown: Detroit, Michigan. Height, Weight: 6’3, 180 LBS...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Abanikanda’s big day not enough as Pitt collapses at No. 21 UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – When the ball fell out of Israel Abanikanda’s grasps and onto the surface of Kenan Memorial Stadium, the game changed in a dramatic way for the Pittsburgh Panthers. At that moment, Pitt only trailed by four points with about 11:28 to play in the...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- October 31
Update (2:59 PM)- **Josh Philostin is a 2024 4-star cornerback from Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Florida. **An offer comes in this weekend for Aliquippa 2025 running back Tiqwai Hayes. Update (9:00 AM)- **A great play by former Pitt defensive back K’Waun Williams to clinch the win...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt DL Alexandre Named Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalist
Pitt redshirt senior defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre is active in the community in Pittsburgh and back in his home country in Haiti. For those efforts, Alexandre is one of 12 semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy, college football’s biggest award for community service. Alexandre announced the Fifth Down Campaign in...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Tiqwai Hayes, Cameron Lindsey on Quips Undefeated Season, Recruiting Process
FREEDOM Pa — Division I recruits Tiqwai Hayes and Cameron Lindsey powered Aliquippa to a 35-24 comeback win over Beaver County rivals Central Valley on Friday night at Freedom Bulldog Stadium. Aliquippa trailed 24-14 at halftime, but the Quips made the proper adjustments and completely dominated in the second half. Aliquippa scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Western Pennsylvania Small College Football Roundup
On a day that No. 11 Indiana (Pa.) could have captured its first division title since 2017, Gannon had other things in mind as the Golden Knights completed a 43-36 upset. Gannon quarterback Kory Curtis took charge in a big way over IUP as he passed for 342 yards and four touchdowns, including two big-time strikes. In the second quarter, Curtis found wide receiver Bransen Stanley for a 75-yard touchdown, and then Curtis connected with Ke’John Batiste for a 55-yard score in the third quarter.
wtae.com
WPIAL high school football playoff brackets unveiled
PITTSBURGH — Brackets for the 2022 WPIAL high school football playoffs have been unveiled. The top seeds in each class are North Allegheny (6A), Bethel Park (5A), Aliquippa (4A), Belle Vernon (3A), Steel Valley (2A) and Jeannette (1A). Championship games for Class 6A and 5A will be played Saturday,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Area High School grads awarded William C. and Susan A. DeLaney Scholarships
Two former student executive board members at Fox Chapel Area High School have earned 2022 William and Susan DeLaney Scholarships. Anthony Miles and Gabrielle Uku were each awarded $1,000. They each served on the Fox Chapel Area High School Black Student Union during their senior year. Both graduated in 2022.
Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, victim identified
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, crews responded to the scene for an 11-round ShotSpotter alert in the 7100 block of Hermitage Street around 1:50 p.m. Our crew at the scene learned that the...
Police searching for teen reported missing in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA – Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives seek the public’s help to find a missing juvenile. Antonio Tolliver, 13, is likely wearing a blue/white zip hoody with a black Tasmanian Devil on the front and black Nike shoes. His hair is different than the photo provided. He has a low fade at this time. He was last seen on October 28 at 10:45 p.m.near Allegheny Commons. Info? Call (412) 323-7141 or 9-1-1. The post Police searching for teen reported missing in Pittsburgh appeared first on Shore News Network.
See which communities in the Pittsburgh region are the most educated
PITTSBURGH — There are nine ZIP Codes in the Pittsburgh region in which at least 30% of the population have graduate or professional degrees, and there are three that top 40% as the most-educated communities in the region in the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Taking...
McKeesport police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — McKeesport police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. According to police, Haley Eadie is missing from the 400 block of Olive Street. Eadie is a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and has a medium build. Police said she could be in McKeesport or...
Male hospitalized after late night shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A male was taken to a local hospital after he was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood overnight. According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to a five-round ShotSpotter alert in the 500 block of Sherwood Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found...
Aliquippa football player charged after allegedly bringing gun to school, pointing it at teammate
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — As the Aliquippa High School football team gets ready for Friday night’s big game, one of their players is in jail after bringing a loaded gun onto school campus and pointing it at one of his teammates. Eighteen-year-old Jonathan King is behind bars. Aliquippa...
