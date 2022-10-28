Many of the homeless are seriously MENTALLY ILL. They need to be housed in secure, clean, safe Mental Hospitals (mental is not a bad word). These hospitals are very few today because an ACLU lawsuit shut them down after the U.S. Supreme Court in the late 1970s sided with the lawsuit. It's been entirely all downhill since then. A total disaster and tragedy. RR-OPEN MENTAL HOSPITALS.
understand this country sometimes becomes overwhelming issue people complain bcz of the homeless issue around to the country in certain city's and large metropolis is getting out control then u see local states and federal comes up whit a healthy viable solution to accommodate 104 people out the streets to housing units and now u have people from that same community is opposing to a project that by end the day help community in general because people are forgotten a very unique and important details those people are homeless until they are inside those housing units soonest they become tenants they are no more homeless they're normal Boston residents like anyone else people nowadays find any reason in the book to DISCRIMINATE Judge opposed but help assist or be more inclusive an open minded is not part of their unfortunately dictionary and it is whit a heavy hard that I come to this conclusion because BOSTONIANS IS WELL KNOWN TO BE WAY BETTER THAN THIS WE NEED TO READAPT OUR MENTALITY
