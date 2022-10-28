ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ohpls
3d ago

Many of the homeless are seriously MENTALLY ILL. They need to be housed in secure, clean, safe Mental Hospitals (mental is not a bad word). These hospitals are very few today because an ACLU lawsuit shut them down after the U.S. Supreme Court in the late 1970s sided with the lawsuit. It's been entirely all downhill since then. A total disaster and tragedy. RR-OPEN MENTAL HOSPITALS.

Victor Fortes
3d ago

understand this country sometimes becomes overwhelming issue people complain bcz of the homeless issue around to the country in certain city's and large metropolis is getting out control then u see local states and federal comes up whit a healthy viable solution to accommodate 104 people out the streets to housing units and now u have people from that same community is opposing to a project that by end the day help community in general because people are forgotten a very unique and important details those people are homeless until they are inside those housing units soonest they become tenants they are no more homeless they're normal Boston residents like anyone else people nowadays find any reason in the book to DISCRIMINATE Judge opposed but help assist or be more inclusive an open minded is not part of their unfortunately dictionary and it is whit a heavy hard that I come to this conclusion because BOSTONIANS IS WELL KNOWN TO BE WAY BETTER THAN THIS WE NEED TO READAPT OUR MENTALITY

wgbh.org

City Council President Flynn seeks to put Boston redistricting on hold

Boston City Council President Ed Flynn Tuesday called for appointing an independent panel to complete the process of redrawing voter districts for the next decade. The move comes a day before the council’s redistricting chair Liz Breadon was set to recommend a new voter district map. Flynn’s call for...
MassLive.com

Immigrant, refugee advocates condemn Kingston white supremacist protest

A statewide immigrant and refugee advocacy coalition on Monday afternoon blasted a group of white supremacists who protested outside a hotel Sunday where roughly 100 immigrants were sheltered. Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition Executive Director Elizabeth Sweet said the organization “condemn[s] in the strongest possible terms” the members of...
WCVB

Boston Police Department recruits complete traditional run to headquarters

BOSTON — Members of the Boston Police Department's newest recruit class completed a traditional run through the city on Monday. As the 103-member class arrived at police headquarters, they were greeted by Commissioner Michael Cox and each placed their hand on the badge of the fallen officer's memorial. "It's...
quincyquarry.com

Halloween sighting near Quincy City Hall

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While out and about on a lovely fall day, a Quincy Quarry News reporter spotted a penguin – in fact, The Penguin or at least his doppelganger in front of Quincy’s City Hall along Kim Jong Koch Plaza checking out the out of the way location of the impending statue of Abigail Adams.
Boston Globe

The best places to get Thai food in Greater Boston

More than 250 readers recommended 80 restaurants, including their favorite dishes and preferred spicy Thai food level. The streets of Bangkok have given birth to some of the most delicious and aromatic dishes you’ll ever find, but you don’t need to leave Boston in order to get a taste of authentic Thai food. If you’re a fan of pad Thai, red curries, and mango sticky rice, you can discover classic eateries and restaurants where you can sample cuisine from Southeast Asia. And while you’re handling the heat of a plate of khao gra pow, you can wash it all down with a cold glass of Thai iced tea.
Vice

Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change

In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Residents Discuss the Future of Blue Hill Avenue’s Bus Lanes

Last week, during a virtual community meeting about the transportation future of Blue Hill Avenue, residents both disagreed about the options while at the same time sympathizing with each other’s struggles traveling down the congested corridor. The community meeting veered away from the regular presentation-plus-question-and-answer style, and instead included...
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
whdh.com

Michelle Wu shares details of downtown revitalization plans

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has shared the city’s plans to revitalize its downtown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wu said the new plan will help expand housing downtown, enhance nightlife in the city and improve public transportation. “We really need to mix things up...
wgbh.org

In Bristol County sheriff’s race, a top Trumpist faces a test

Embracing former President Donald Trump doesn’t usually pay off in Massachusetts politics, but the Bristol County Sheriff’s contest may be an exception. Thomas Hodgson, who’s had the job for a quarter century, turned himself into a high-profile Trump ally even before the former president’s inauguration — and he’s sticking with that M.O. as he seeks a fifth full term, casting himself as a bulwark against encroaching leftist decline and disorder.
wgbh.org

Salem takes in record numbers of Halloween tourists

Saying that Halloween in Salem is “a big deal” is like saying the U.S. presidental elections are “extremely important.” It’s an obvious fact, and its mere acknowledgement feels like redundancy. But that doesn’t make it any less true. Still, in 2022, the holiday might...
