KMZU
UPDATE: Ramp to remain open during resurfacing at U.S. Route 36 and U.S. Route 65 in Chillicothe
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, now plan to resurface the four ramps on U.S. Route 36 at U.S. Route 65 in Livingston County one half at a time, instead of closing them as previously announced. Today, Wednesday, Nov. 2, through...
KMZU
Suspect flees scene on electric unicycle
HOLT, Mo. - A man accused of domestic assault in Holt attempts to elude deputies on an electric motorized vehicle, says the Clay County Sheriff. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. last night after the suspect fled the scene on an electric unicycle. The unnamed suspect was reportedly located near NE 112th St. and Plattsburg Rd. using a flashlight to navigate. He stopped for deputies but initially refused to identify himself. He was taken into custody without further reported incident.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chain Reaction Crash Leaves Platte City Man With Minor Injuries
A three vehicle chain reaction accident early this (Tuesday) morning has left a Platte City man with minor injuries. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Platte City resident Colby L. Matthys had stopped his 2016 Ford on U.S. 169 Highway near Smithville in Clay County at 5:36 A.M. to render emergency assistance.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Halloween
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 69 calls for service Monday, including providing assistance with traffic for BOOFEST in downtown Chillicothe. 7:54 AM, Officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Street & Mohawk Road for a two-vehicle accident. Both drivers were transported to Hedrick Medical Center for further medical attention.
kttn.com
Chillicothe woman injures Hamilton Police Chief with SUV in attempt to flee from arrest
A Chillicothe woman faces multiple charges in Caldwell County after she allegedly hit Hamilton Police Chief April Melte with a sport utility vehicle on November 1st. Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Dee Lowrey was charged in one case with the felonies of second-degree assault involving a special victim and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. She has also been charged with misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
Plattsburg woman injured in Halloween night shooting
Plattsburg, Missouri, police and Clinton County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a woman was shot and injured on Halloween.
KMZU
Concordia driver dies in rollover crash
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on multiple drug allegations
A Greencastle man arrested by the Highway Patrol on October 25th on multiple allegations has been formally charged with six felonies in Sullivan County. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Wayne Hoff has been charged with two counts of manufacture of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He also faces one count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.
Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash
kmmo.com
SMOKE SEEN FROM UTILITY POLE IN MARSHALL
A brief power outage was reported in the north part of Marshall after smoke was seen coming off a utility pole. According to Marshall Municipal Utilities General Manager Jeff Bergstrom, a capacitor rack was seen smoking on a utility pole near Conagra. The cause of the damage has not been identified, but it is believed to have been caused by a bird.
kttn.com
Memphis man dies in crash with Kenworth truck south of Macon
A Memphis, Missouri man died as the result of a minivan hitting a Kenworth truck tractor three miles south of Macon on Friday afternoon, October 28th. The driver of a van, 76-year-old Gregory Porter, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macon County coroner. His body was taken to the Macon County Coroner’s Office.
northwestmoinfo.com
Harrison County Woman Charged in Theft of Vehicle Near Ridgeway
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Bethany resident has been arrested on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle alleged to have taken place last week. According to a statement issued by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, officers took a report of a stolen vehicle on Thursday from a location near 240th Street and U.S. Highway 69 near Ridgeway. Officers were able to locate the vehicle crashed a short time later, approximately one mile from where it was taken. Officers say information inside the vehicle led them to 36-year old Devin Lacy. Lacy, who is identified as being homeless was located in a garage in rural Ridgeway where she was taken into custody.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lawson Teen Injured in Ray County Crash Early Sunday
A Lawson teen suffered injuries in a Ray County crash early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 6:30 Sunday morning on Route D, at Blue Jay Trail Circle, as a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Lawson female headed westbound. Troopers say the teen went...
KMZU
Plattsburg PD investigates shooting
PLATTSBURG, Mo. - Plattsburg PD say an investigating is ongoing regarding a shooting that occurred Monday night. A release from the department indicates the incident occurred around 10:10 p.m. in the 200 block of West Walnut. A female victim was allegedly shot and transported to a Kansas City hospital with what is described as non-life-threatening injuries.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arrests over the weekend of October 28, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol in Carroll county reports the arrest of a Ludlow resident early Saturday. 21-year-old Hunter Shipley was accused of driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. A resident of Helena, in northwest Missouri, 28-year-old Cole Gatewood, was arrested early...
KMZU
Chillicothe driver seriously injured in accident outside of Cameron
DAVIESS COUNTY – A Chillicothe driver is seriously injured following a crash five miles north of Cameron Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Montana Akers, 19, traveled off the east side of I-35, struck the mile marker post at the 59.2 marker and struck an embankment. The vehicle then struck the ground again and overturned. Akers was ejected.
KMZU
Sue Ellen Sportsman Derickson Teter
Sue Ellen Sportsman Derickson Teter, age 69, of Macon, MO. passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Boone Hospital in Columbia, MO. Sue Ellen daughter of Donald Gene and Bonnie Estella (Adams) Sportsman was born on December 1, 1952 in Brookfield, MO. Sue Ellen was united in marriage to William “Bill” Franklin Derickson on July 19, 1969 in Brookfield, MO. He preceded her in death on November 6, 2010. On August 18, 2012 she married S. Allen Teter in Brookfield, MO. He preceded her in death on March, 26, 2019.
KMZU
Richmond woman facing drug allegations
CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. - A Richmond woman is held on felony drug allegations from Carroll County. The Missouri Highway Patrol arrested 34-year-old Molly S. Carroll at 3:24 Monday afternoon. The report accuses Carroll of felony possession of methamphetamine and pills. Carroll is placed on a 24 hour hold at the...
Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is designated as a National Historic Landmark in Missouri
Watkins Mill, County Highway MM, Lawson vicinity (Clay County, Missouri).Jet Lowe, Photographerderivative work: Kbh3rd, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Watkins Mill dates back to the mid-1800s. It's located in Lawson, Missouri, and is a woolen mill that's well-preserved. As it's protected as the Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site, the building, its machinery, and business records are preserved.
KMZU
Matthew “Matt” William Osmun
Matthew “Matt” William Osmun, 46, of Mayview, Missouri passed away October 29, 2022, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Missouri. A visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home 306 South 2nd Street Odessa, Missouri 64076, 816-633-5524. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at St. George Catholic Church 716 South 3rd Street, Odessa, Missouri 64076. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Cindy Payton. Memories of Matt and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
