New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Could the Saints actually be buyers at the trade deadline? 'We're always looking to add.'

Much of the talk surrounding the Saints in the last couple days centered on the team as potential sellers ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Before he went off for a three-touchdown day, Alvin Kamara was the subject of trade rumors. And though they were precisely that — rumors — the idea was still that the Saints, then at 2-5, might be looking to off-load some of their players to rebuild their stock of future assets.
NOLA.com

Adam Zimmer, former Saints assistant coach for Super Bowl team, dies at 38

Former New Orleans Saints assistant coach Adam Zimmer died Monday at age 38. Zimmer's sister, Corri Zimmer White, confirmed the news Tuesday morning on Instagram. The cause of death was not shared. "I can’t believe I’m writing this," White wrote. "I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family...
The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
NOLA.com

Check out the area prep football rankings through Week 9

1. Edna Karr 5-3 (No. 1 previous week) The Cougars, at 8-0 on the field, will play for the outright District 9-5A championship Friday against John Curtis at Tulane's Yulman Stadium. 2. John Curtis 8-1 (2) The Patriots are 10-3 all-time against Karr, but Karr has won the past two...
NOLA.com

Why Saints RB Mark Ingram wasn't available for most of the 1st half vs. the Raiders

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram saw very little action in the first half of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders after suffering an injury to his knee. Ingram entered the injury tent, and was eventually taken back to the locker room to have his injury further assessed. He had one catch for 2 yards before leaving the game.
NOLA.com

Alontae Taylor is not afraid of anybody across from him. The Saints are reaping the rewards

Last week it was DeAndre Hopkins, this week it was Davante Adams, two superstar receivers with 10 Pro Bowls and five first-team All-Pro nods between them. None of that mattered for New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor, who continued to show why his fearlessness is one of his best traits. The rookie, playing in his fourth NFL game, spent much of his day giving Raiders receivers no breathing room.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

