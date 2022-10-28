Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Saints RB Alvin Kamara responded to reports that NFL teams are attempting to trade for him
There's been some buzz that New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara could be a trade target for NFL teams with his team struggling through the early stages of the season, and the sixth-year back responded to the speculation on Sunday. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported Sunday that the...
NOLA.com
Could the Saints actually be buyers at the trade deadline? 'We're always looking to add.'
Much of the talk surrounding the Saints in the last couple days centered on the team as potential sellers ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Before he went off for a three-touchdown day, Alvin Kamara was the subject of trade rumors. And though they were precisely that — rumors — the idea was still that the Saints, then at 2-5, might be looking to off-load some of their players to rebuild their stock of future assets.
NOLA.com
Adam Zimmer, former Saints assistant coach for Super Bowl team, dies at 38
Former New Orleans Saints assistant coach Adam Zimmer died Monday at age 38. Zimmer's sister, Corri Zimmer White, confirmed the news Tuesday morning on Instagram. The cause of death was not shared. "I can’t believe I’m writing this," White wrote. "I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family...
Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
NOLA.com
Sunday Night Football, Green Bay at Buffalo prop bet: Packers to pick off Josh Allen?
The Green Bay Packers travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Sunday Night Football in a matchup that looked much more competitive a couple of months ago. Aaron Rodgers and Co. have dropped three in a row to the Giants, Jets and Commanders. In order to break out of this losing skid, the Packers will need to take down one of the NFL’s best teams.
NOLA.com
Check out the area prep football rankings through Week 9
1. Edna Karr 5-3 (No. 1 previous week) The Cougars, at 8-0 on the field, will play for the outright District 9-5A championship Friday against John Curtis at Tulane's Yulman Stadium. 2. John Curtis 8-1 (2) The Patriots are 10-3 all-time against Karr, but Karr has won the past two...
NOLA.com
Of the 5 Saints players who were questionable Sunday against the Raiders, 4 will play
The New Orleans Saints are still dealing with a rash of injuries, but they at least got some good injury news Sunday morning. Of the five players who were questionable coming into Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, only tight end Adam Trautman (ankle) will be inactive for the contest.
NOLA.com
Saints rookie OT Trevor Penning is out of a walking boot. Here's where his recovery stands.
A big reinforcement is making his way back for the New Orleans Saints offensive line. Offensive tackle Trevor Penning, who has missed the entire season to this point with a serious turf toe injury, cleared a big step recently by ditching the walking boot he's worn the last several weeks.
NOLA.com
Why Saints RB Mark Ingram wasn't available for most of the 1st half vs. the Raiders
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram saw very little action in the first half of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders after suffering an injury to his knee. Ingram entered the injury tent, and was eventually taken back to the locker room to have his injury further assessed. He had one catch for 2 yards before leaving the game.
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 9? Vote now.
Week 9 of the high school football campaign again provided some outstanding performances across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recogized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
Jimmy Butler, Heat pull away late to top Warriors
Jimmy Butler put up 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds, leading the host Miami Heat to a 116-109 win
NOLA.com
Alontae Taylor is not afraid of anybody across from him. The Saints are reaping the rewards
Last week it was DeAndre Hopkins, this week it was Davante Adams, two superstar receivers with 10 Pro Bowls and five first-team All-Pro nods between them. None of that mattered for New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor, who continued to show why his fearlessness is one of his best traits. The rookie, playing in his fourth NFL game, spent much of his day giving Raiders receivers no breathing room.
Comments / 0