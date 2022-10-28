ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY Lottery draws identical Take 5 numbers twice in a row

By Harrison Gereau
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — It’s a statistical anomaly—the New York Lottery’s Take 5 game produced identical results, two drawings in a row, on Thursday. The Take 5 midday and evening drawings for Thursday, October 27 churned out the exact same five numbers, which led to an unusually high number of winners of the game’s top prize.

The midday and evening Take 5 results were both 18, 21, 30, 35, and 36. Like all New York Lottery games, Take 5 drawings are operated via a mechanical ball drawing process.

According to the Lottery, there were no winners for the midday drawing on October 27. But for the evening drawing, there were 52 top-prize winners of $715.50 each. That’s over $37,000.

New York Lottery taking steps to prevent underage gambling

In Take 5, the jackpot is divided equally among jackpot winners. If there are no jackpot winners, the amount goes to the second-tier prize level and is distributed equally across all second-tier prize winners. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the Take 5 jackpot are one in 575,757. The same odds apply for the two drawings having identical results.

You can call the New York HOPEline at (877) 846-7369 if you need help with problem gambling or addiction, New York has resources for you. Find more information here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

