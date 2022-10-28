The residential real estate game in Hollywood and Northeast Los Angeles has heated up this fall as prominent agents have joined new brokerages. ➤Sarah Rogers joined The Agency from Compass. Rogers made $66 million in sales volume in 2021, according to Real Trends. Headquartered in Pasadena, Rogers will focus on other upscale enclaves such as San Marino and La Cañada Flintridge.

