Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
Related
therealdeal.com
LA REIT jumps into Texas build-to-rent market
A Los Angeles REIT is headed to South Texas for its latest build-to-rent community. Pacific Coast Capital Partners has announced plans for a 195-home single-family rental community in Cypress, a fa-northwest suburb of Houston. Meadows at Telge is set to go up on a 44-acre tract on the southwest corner of Grant Road and Telge Road, the Houston Business Journal reports.
therealdeal.com
Santa Monica is gearing up for a builder’s remedy brawl
In the wake of last month’s bombshell revelation that developers had filed a slew of so-called builder’s remedy applications that could reshape Santa Monica, city officials have signaled that they are readying themselves for a potentially costly legal fight. “We did engage outside counsel,” Doug Sloan, the Santa...
therealdeal.com
TRD’s podcast looks at how California could get a deluge of new housing
Earlier this month, the city of Santa Monica was hit with a tsunami. The city failed to submit a state-approved housing plan on time, opening a rare building opportunity that developers raced to capitalize on. Under state law, developers in cities whose housing plans fall out of state compliance can...
therealdeal.com
Stockdale Capital to build medical tower near Cedars-Sinai
A Los Angeles developer has won approval to build a 12-story, Flatiron-style medical office building at Wilshire and San Vicente boulevards. Los Angeles City Council gave the go-ahead to Stockdale Capital Partners, based in Westwood, to construct the 140,000-square-foot, mixed-use building at 656 San Vicente Boulevard in Carthay, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.
therealdeal.com
Hancock Park estate where Muhammad Ali lived for sale
A house owned by boxing legend Muhammed Ali is back in the ring. The current owners of 55 Fremont Place in Los Angeles’ Hancock Park neighborhood are scheduled to list their 11,000-square-foot home this week for about $17 million, or $1,600 per square foot, said listing agent Gary Gold of Coldwell Banker Realty.
therealdeal.com
Movers: Sarah Rogers, Jonathan Higgins, Nadia Conrow switch brokerage affiliations
The residential real estate game in Hollywood and Northeast Los Angeles has heated up this fall as prominent agents have joined new brokerages. ➤Sarah Rogers joined The Agency from Compass. Rogers made $66 million in sales volume in 2021, according to Real Trends. Headquartered in Pasadena, Rogers will focus on other upscale enclaves such as San Marino and La Cañada Flintridge.
therealdeal.com
Heather and Terry Dubrow sell Newport Beach “chateau” for $55M
The “Dubrow Chateau,” a 22,000-square-foot mansion in Newport Beach made famous during its construction on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” has sold for $55 million. Heather and Terry Dubrow have sold their home in Crystal Cove, making it the most expensive home deal of the...
therealdeal.com
Homeowner identity theft scam bilked lenders for $3.4M
Three people have been arrested in connection with an identity-theft and home-improvement loan scam that prosecutors say bilked lenders out of $3.4 million. Norbertas Sinica, 37, of Thousand Oaks; Selena Garcia, 27, of Riverside; and Kelliams Chavistad, 42, of Long Beach were accused of orchestrating the widespread scheme, City News Service reported via the Pasadena Star-News.
Comments / 0