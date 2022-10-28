STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators released new information on a crash that killed four people in Stuart. The crash on Oct. 18 involved a Tesla and a Chrysler minivan carrying a couple that just celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary. Both vehicles had a solid green light when the Chrysler minivan made a left turn from US 1 (Federal Highway) to 14th Street when the Tesla crashed into the right front of the Chrysler.

