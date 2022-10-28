ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

cw34.com

92-year-old man dies after hit-and-run in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for the driver who fatally struck a 92-year-old man in a hit-and-run in Boca Raton. The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1044 NW 7th Street, in a neighborhood just south of Glades Road. Investigators say a black sedan was...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Tesla driver operated motor vehicle in 'careless manner' in crash that killed 4: FHP

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators released new information on a crash that killed four people in Stuart. The crash on Oct. 18 involved a Tesla and a Chrysler minivan carrying a couple that just celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary. Both vehicles had a solid green light when the Chrysler minivan made a left turn from US 1 (Federal Highway) to 14th Street when the Tesla crashed into the right front of the Chrysler.
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Crash on I-95 in Boynton Beach, 4 lanes blocked

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on I-95 South leaves four lanes blocked on Monday night. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred on I-95 South, just before Exit 56: Woolbright Road. As of 10:32 p.m. the four left lanes are blocked. Officials say the severity of the...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Photos: Crews contain car fire in commercial garage

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Units from the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue contained a car fire on Monday afternoon. Firefighters said the car fire broke out just before 5 p.m. at a commercial garage off of Southern Boulevard and Southern Boulevard Turnpike Exit. Units from Battalion 9, 10 and 2 worked together to keep the flames from spreading further through the walls, ceiling space, or adjacent units.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Davie crash

DAVIE, Fla. – One driver was killed and another was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Davie, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Sky 10 was above the scene around 6:20 a.m. as one of the...
DAVIE, FL
WPBF News 25

Wellington man dies in crash caused by reasons unknown

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — News to go: Video above a look at today's headlines & weather. A driver is dead in Palm Beach County today for unknown reasons causing a crash. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 52-year-old male Wellington resident was driving southbound on Interstate 95 around 5 a.m.
WELLINGTON, FL
NBC Miami

5 Injured After Crash at Bus Stop in Fort Lauderdale

Five people were injured Monday morning after a car crash at a bus stop in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the crash took place just after 7 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Federal Highway. One of the injured was treated at the scene and released. One...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Motorcyclist dead in possible drunk driving accident

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead following a fatal crash. The incident occurred when Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was turning left from Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The motorcyclist, Kenju Konn, 30, was traveling southbound on...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Endangered 71-year-old woman found safe by PBSO

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Atine Coupet has been found safe. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for an endangered elderly woman from Palm Beach County. Deputies said 71-year-old Atine Coupet was last seen near Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach on Monday. Coupet is...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Two-way collision leaves one dead early Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A motorcycle driver is dead after colliding with a car on Military Trail early Sunday in West Palm Beach. Follow: Interactive traffic map. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue pronounced Kenju Konn, 30, dead at the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 17-year-old boy who went missing in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 17-year-old boy who went missing in Tamarac. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Watson Elias was last seen along the 4100 block of West Commercial Boulevard at around 1 a.m., Monday. The teen stands...
TAMARAC, FL

