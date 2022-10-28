Read full article on original website
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Halloween Peep Show on Subway ExposedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
I’m a fashion pro…the top 15 mistakes that make your outfit look cheap and they’re really easy to fix
FORGET spending hundreds to look expensive, as elevating your outfit could be as easy as 15 simple styling hacks. The rising costs has affected billions across the world, including those who live and breathe all things fashion. Luckily, looking well put-together and chic has never been easier, according to style...
This Is The Worst Eyeshadow Technique For Women Over 40–It Ages You!
If only eyeshadow were as easy to apply as lipstick. But there’s no way around it: shadows can do wonders to bring out the color of your eyes and your unique eye shape, but they aren’t a fool-proof makeup tool. Shadows require a bit of skill — and even more so if you are concerned about the signs of aging, such as fine lines around the eyes or eyes that appear more downward than they used to. Makeup Artist Mary Winkenwerder knows the inns and outs of eyeshadow application and is here to let us in on the worst eyeshadow technique for women over 40.
All About the "Double Lip Line" You're Hearing About On TikTok
Reply to @your.missing.left.sock you might have a double lip line if you identify with any of these: 💋 when the colour of your lip & 3D part of your lip don’t align 💋 the colour looks like it leaks out of the 3D part 💋 usually more prominent on the sides of the mouth 💋 can create “clown lips” when lined normally 💋 can make people think lipstick doesn’t suit them ✨ VERY common (Gigi hadid & Rihanna have them) ✨ makes it easier to line your lips to look pouty #doublelipline #celebritymakeup #muatips #lipstickhack.
4 Fun, Youthful Haircuts For Women Over 40
This article has been updated since its initial 10/01/22 publish date to include more expert insight. At any age, it is possible to maintain a youthful glow and essence with a face-framing haircut that draws eyes to your best features. We checked in...
Hypebae
Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week
Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout
Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
4 Mascara Mistakes That Age You Instantly, According To Professional MUAs
This post has been updated since its initial 06/14/22 publish date to include more expert insight. A coat of mascara often serves as that finishing, essential touch that accompanies eye-opening eyeliner and/or shaded eyeshadow. While the lifting and ...
I’m a stylist and ban three types of top from women’s wardrobe – they’re so old-fashioned it’s embarrassing
TRENDS come and go and what was once a must-have in your wardrobe has now become something we cringe over. And with the colder season well underway, most of us have ditched the summery dresses for more weather-appropriate tops with long sleeves. But according to one stylist, it's important to...
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
PopSugar
Lori Harvey Turns Heads in a Sheer Illusion Catsuit and Stiletto Heels
On Wednesday, Lori Harvey stepped out to support her friend, designer LaQuan Smith, at the launch party for his capsule collection with Cash by Cash App. The 25-year-old supermodel attended the event — which included a dinner at Lightbox in New York City — sporting a sheer catsuit underneath an embroidered faux-leather bomber jacket. Both of the bold items are key pieces from Smith's latest four-piece collection.
2 Eyeshadow Mistakes That Are Making Your Eyes Look Saggy Over 40
When it comes to makeup over 40, there are plenty of great products and helpful ways to enhance your best features. If your goal is to bring attention away from wrinkles, we checked in with professional makeup artists and experts to learn more about two common, easy eyeshadow mistakes that may inadvertently make someone look older. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Mandie Brice, celebrity makeup artist, author and beauty expert, Alyssia Chang, professional makeup artist and founder of Prevail Beauty, and Destiny McGill, celebrity makeup artist and Day Spa Owner of Lavish Life Studio.
Miley Cyrus Returns To The Spotlight In The Shortest Little Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Miley Cyrus just proved that you can never go wrong with a little black dress, as she rocked one of the shortest and sexiest LBDs for her highly-anticipated return to the stage for the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on September 27th.
Bella Hadid Stuns As Dress Is Sprayed Onto Her Body At Paris Fashion Week
The 25-year-old walked onto the runway while topless as three people sprayed her with a weblike substance.
The Haircut Mistakes Women Over 40 Should Never Make Because They Add Years To Your Face
Do you feel like you’ve grown a little older and a lot wiser, but your hair is exactly the same as it was 30 years ago (and maybe that’s not such a good thing anymore)? If you love the look you’ve always had, consider yourself lucky — you made great hair choices in your past that are rewarding you now. But if you’re ready to freshen up your look and aren’t sure what to do differently or where to start, some simple swaps and tips may be all you need. These are the haircut mistakes women over 40 should never make because they add years to your face.
Simone Biles's Minimalist Supermodel Nails Let Her Engagement Ring Shine
Simone Biles put her massive engagement ring on display in a new Instagram Story, showing off her trendy supermodel manicure in the process. Supermodel nails, a look inspired by the fashion models of the '90s and coined by celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik, typically consist of a sheer base color in pale pink or nude, and meticulously cleaned nail beds. The trend was made a modern fan favorite by Margot Robbie at the 2021 Oscars, and has since been worn by a variety of celebrities, from Lucy Hale to Kylie Jenner.
3 Dated Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40
When it comes to hair and personal expression, there’s no one style that suits everyone. But there’s also no one style that is a definite no-no for all people, regardless of their age. On one woman, super long hair can look incredible — shiny, bouncy...
Charlize Theron's Daughters 'Hate' When She Changes Her Hair: 'They Think I'm So Uncool'
Charlize Theron's two daughters have opinions when it comes to beauty. In the latest issue of PEOPLE, the actress says her daughters — August, 7, and Jackson, 10 — aren't fans of her switching up her style. "My girls always hate when I get a new look," Theron,...
The Best Conditioner Ingredient For Thinning Hair, According To Pros
Experiencing hair loss or thinning tresses is often an inevitable part of aging, but with a balanced diet and nourishing products, you can prevent more strands from falling out, and keep your locks looking fuller. We checked in with professional hair experts to learn more about biotin, an ingredient often found in shampoos and conditioners that is said to promote hair growth and health. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant at Better Goods.
6 Hairstyles That Will Instantly Make Thin Hair Look Thicker
The pursuit of thicker hair can often mean investing hundreds of dollars in serums and supplements, then waiting months for them to work. And don't get us wrong: these solutions are certainly effective, and can deliver great results over time. But if you're looking to amp up your look now, a quick haircut might be all you need. We asked stylists to weigh in on the looks that will make your hair look instantly thicker—keep scrolling to check them out for yourself, then go ahead and book that appointment for a chop.
I let an interior designer critique my bedroom. Here's how he'd make the empty space look bigger and cozier.
My husband and I have a new townhouse in Denver and we want our bedroom to look big, cozy, and like something Joanna Gaines would've designed.
