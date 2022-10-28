Read full article on original website
Previously unclaimed Cabool airman to receive military honors funeral
The Missing In America Project (MIAP) in cooperation with the Texas County coroner’s office and the Veterans Administration, will inter a veteran who died locally with no known family members to complete his funeral arrangements. John C. Manning, 80, of Cabool passed away Aug. 11, 2022, at his home....
Deputy called after argument on pumpkin carving reported
The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 47-year-old Raymondville man reported on Oct. 25 that his 2006 Chrysler 300 sedan was missing. The man told on investigating deputy he had purchased the car from a woman whose...
Houston man arrested on felony warrants and drug charges
The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Kenneth D. Lee, 48, and Tiffany J. Mourning, both of Licking, were each issued citations for tampering on Oct. 2. An officer was dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. regarding a report of vandalism of...
Inmate at Licking had two drugs in his body, tests show
Cause of death has been determined in the Sept. 1 death of Terrell Dawson, a 42-year-old man incarcerated at South Central Correctional Center. His death is one of several reported since the end of August at the prison at Licking. Another just-released report showed fentanyl intoxication as the cause of death of another inmate.
Candidates seeking House seat answer questions
Two candidates will be on the ballot for the 143rd District next week. Here are answers to questions submitted to them by the Houston Herald. 1. Tell readers a little about yourself. My wife, Amanda, our children and I live on a farm outside of Houston, where we enjoy educating...
New TCMH physician to provide weekend coverage
The new physician face at Texas County Memorial Hospital is Chad Law, DO. Law, a board-certified family medicine physician, signed a contract with TCMH in July to provide weekend hospital inpatient coverage for obstetrics, pediatrics, medical-surgical and intensive care patients one weekend a month. Law and his wife, Chandra, visited...
County hunters kill 32 turkeys during fall firearms season
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that hunters checked 1,846 turkeys during Missouri’s fall firearms turkey season, Oct. 1-31. Top harvest counties were Franklin with 70 birds harvested, Gasconade with 52 and Laclede with 50. Texas County’s numbers were 32. Adult gobblers (6), adult hens...
Texas County voters to polls next week
Texas County voters will travel to polls next Tuesday to decide a county race, a representative to the Missouri House and other statewide races and issues. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. at county precincts. Under a new law, voters are required to show election judges a photo identification. Among those acceptable: A nonexpired Missouri driver’s license, nonexpired Missouri nondriver identification, a valid U.S. passport or valid U.S. military i.d. Since Oct. 25, registered Texas County residents were able to vote absentee without an excuse.
Coroner issues report on calls in September
The Texas County coroner answered 30 calls in September 2022. In the county, there were 21 natural deaths, including: Five deaths due senile degeneration of the brain, strokes (4), cancer (3), heart disease/heart attack (2), congestive heart failure and COPD (2), sepsis (2), pulmonary embolism (1), death due to medication-related hemorrhage (1) and liver cirrhosis (1).
TCMH board learns of doctor signing, other staffing hires
The Texas County Memorial Hospital has inked a three-year contract with Kristina Grant, DO, a family medicine and obstetrics physician, board members heard at their monthly meeting on last Tuesday. Grant is a second-year resident at the Monument Health Family Medicine Residency in Rapid City, S.D. She will join TCMH...
Texas County finishes fifth in state in weekend youth season
Young Texas County hunters had killed 236 deer during the two day early portion of youth season, the Missouri Department of Conservation reported. Texas County finished fifth place. The breakdown shows: Antlered (136), button bucks (30) and does (70). Top leaders in the state: Franklin (319), Osage (309), Howell (260)...
Food pantry plans busy month of activities
Texas County Food Pantry is busy fund raising in November. The pantry has been in Houston for 32 years serving more than 400 families each month, not individuals, but families food each month. It also provides many other emergency services. The Texas County Food Pantry serves all of Texas County.
Elementary students celebrate Red Ribbon Week
October was a busy month for Houston Elementary School students, as both Red Ribbon Week and Bullying Prevention Month were celebrated. Red Ribbon Week was Oct. 24-28. The focus was not only being drug free, but also making healthy choices. The elementary school also participated in a door decorating contest, with Mrs. Copley’s Kindergarten class taking first place, Mrs. Hinkle’s 4th-grade class finishing second and Mrs. Trina Morgan’s 4th-grade class taking third.
Squires man injured when rig overturns
One person was injured Tuesday afternoon in crash west of Willow Springs, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Ronnie E. Rowe, 64, of Squires, was driving a 2006 Peterbilt 387 that failed to negotiate a curve on Highway 76 and overturned. Rowe, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken with minor injuries to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
Three injured in crash when Licking truck loses part of its load
Three persons were injured Sunday when a truck driven by a Licking teen lost part of its load on Highway 119 just south of Highway 32, which sparked a three-vehicle accident in Dent County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers said a northbound 2004 Dodge 2500 driven by the...
Houston man succumbs to injuries sustained in crash
A Houston man succumbed Sunday night to injuries sustained in an accident Oct. 23 east of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. William W. Schmidt, 82, was operating an UTV that pulled into the path of a car. He passed away at Cox South. Next of kin has been notified.
Time pieces to fall back on Nov. 6
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Texas County residents will change their clocks before retiring for bed this Sunday as time pieces fall back one hour at 2 a.m. Nov. 6. Beginning in 2007, most of the United States began Daylight...
HHS cross country teams run at district championships
Several runners on the Houston High School boys and girls cross country teams had memorable days at the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 3 District 2 championships meet last Saturday at Hermitage. To qualify for this week’s state championship meet in Columbia, athletes had to finish in the...
