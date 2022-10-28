Texas County voters will travel to polls next Tuesday to decide a county race, a representative to the Missouri House and other statewide races and issues. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. at county precincts. Under a new law, voters are required to show election judges a photo identification. Among those acceptable: A nonexpired Missouri driver’s license, nonexpired Missouri nondriver identification, a valid U.S. passport or valid U.S. military i.d. Since Oct. 25, registered Texas County residents were able to vote absentee without an excuse.

TEXAS COUNTY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO