New Jersey State

What is New Jersey State Bird?

Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey waited long to name its state bird, a goldfinch. In its 159th meeting, the New Jersey legislature chose this bird as the state's official symbol. It shares this state symbol with six other states. But today, the goldfinch isn't the only bird that calls the Garden State home.
The strange custom of Mischief Night in New Jersey

The night before Halloween was always known by most New Jersey residents as "Mischief Night." We talked about how it seems like this generation of young people is not interested in or aware of the prank-filled night. No one who called in reported any kind of the usual pranks. Most...
New Jersey Transit decides if mask mandates will return

New Jersey Transit has not required face coverings on their trains and busses since April. A small, but vocal, group of riders have been demanding their return. It's not going to happen. At Monday's Customer Service and Operations committee meeting the issue was again raised. In the past, New Jersey...
Four $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold in NJ. See Where, as Jackpot Soars to $1 Billion

Sorry for suggesting you buy across the river. It won't happen again. No one hit the jackpot in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but four tickets sold in New Jersey are worth big money, lottery officials said. The third prize-winning tickets, each worth $50,000, had four matching numbers and the Powerball. We'd...
This is how much you need to earn in NJ to be middle class

You hear a lot about the “middle class” and what’s being done or not done for people in that group. But who, exactly, is in that cohort?. As quoted in an article by GOBankingRates.com, the Pew Research Center defines middle class pretty broadly, including people who earn two-thirds of the US median income up to those whose income is double the U.S. median.
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
Woof! The Largest Dog Park in New Jersey and the Tri-State Area

It's with mixed emotions that I write an article about our dogs. If you follow my posts you saw recently that we lost our dog recently. Dexter lived a long and happy life and we were blessed to have had him with us for 18 years. I do wanna say a big shout-out to the Emergency Vets who were there for Dexter they were fantastic and helped us through this difficult time. Also a big thank you to you at home who sent your warm regards it was very much appreciated.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
