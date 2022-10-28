Read full article on original website
Related
PhillyBite
What is New Jersey State Bird?
Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey waited long to name its state bird, a goldfinch. In its 159th meeting, the New Jersey legislature chose this bird as the state's official symbol. It shares this state symbol with six other states. But today, the goldfinch isn't the only bird that calls the Garden State home.
The strange custom of Mischief Night in New Jersey
The night before Halloween was always known by most New Jersey residents as "Mischief Night." We talked about how it seems like this generation of young people is not interested in or aware of the prank-filled night. No one who called in reported any kind of the usual pranks. Most...
3 Local Italian DIshes Among New Jersey’s Greatest
When it comes to Italian food, South Jersey has a ton of great options. The Atlantic City casinos have great restaurants and so do the surrounding areas. From Atlantic City to Cape May, there are a bunch of great dishes, but three stood out to NJ.com writers Jeremy Schneider and Peter Genovese.
The Best Places to Live in the U.S., Did Ocean County Make the List
We love New Jersey and we know we live in the "best" place in the world. (Some might be smirking at that.) Personally, I love New Jersey and Ocean County, it's a little piece of heaven. According to this list, no...But we disagree. Money.com put out a list 50 best...
2 Powerball tickets worth $150K, 9 worth $50K sold in N.J. Here’s where.
While no Powerball tickets matched all the winning numbers in last night’s huge lottery drawing with a $999.3 million jackpot, 11 tickets sold in New Jersey hit for the third-prize amounts of either $150,000 or $50,000. The next Powerball drawing on Wednesday will offer an estimated jackpot of $1.2...
Survey ranks New Jersey a top 10 state for wedding industry
The COVID pandemic did a number on weddings across the country but that number has grown bigger and better for 2022. An unprecedented 2.5 million weddings are set to take place this year, which is a boom not seen since 1984. Great news if you're in the wedding business. The...
New Jersey Transit decides if mask mandates will return
New Jersey Transit has not required face coverings on their trains and busses since April. A small, but vocal, group of riders have been demanding their return. It's not going to happen. At Monday's Customer Service and Operations committee meeting the issue was again raised. In the past, New Jersey...
Popular Convenience Chain Closing 18 New Jersey Locations
Of all New Jersey businesses that would be announcing closures, this is the last one I'd expect. They have 402 store locations scattered across the Garden State and over 9,500 stores throughout the country. Plus, they have some of the best taquitos I have ever had. Shockingly enough, it is...
7 Local Spots Make List of 50 Greatest Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants in New Jersey
A "hole-in-the-wall" is often used as a term of endearment when it comes to restaurants and bars. It's a place that generally puts more money into its food and drink products than it does on its appearances and has the locals coming out time and time again. NJ.com writer Peter...
From music to public service: NJ Hall of Fame’s inductee lineup announced
NEWARK — The 14th annual New Jersey Hall of Fame induction ceremony, honoring the best and the brightest, will be Saturday, Nov. 12. The star-studded virtual-only extravaganza will feature special appearances by Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy, rocker Jon Bon Jovi, actress and singer Melba Moore and surprise guests.
Win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot in NJ? No one has to know anymore
As the Powerball jackpot grows to an annuity value of $1 billion for Monday night’s drawing New Jersey law allows you to not tell a soul if you win. There has been no jackpot winner since Aug. 3 when a Pennsylvania player matched the five white balls and the power ball. There have been 37 Powerball drawings in a row since then without a grand prize winner.
NBC New York
Four $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold in NJ. See Where, as Jackpot Soars to $1 Billion
Sorry for suggesting you buy across the river. It won't happen again. No one hit the jackpot in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but four tickets sold in New Jersey are worth big money, lottery officials said. The third prize-winning tickets, each worth $50,000, had four matching numbers and the Powerball. We'd...
Sandy stories — NJ colleges form oral history of superstorm
When the storm passed 10 years ago, New Jersey residents knew Sandy would be unforgettable. Some New Jersey colleges just wanted to make sure they'd have stories on record for good. "Oral histories are really a lasting resource and an incredibly unique window into moments in time," said Melissa Ziobro,...
This is how much you need to earn in NJ to be middle class
You hear a lot about the “middle class” and what’s being done or not done for people in that group. But who, exactly, is in that cohort?. As quoted in an article by GOBankingRates.com, the Pew Research Center defines middle class pretty broadly, including people who earn two-thirds of the US median income up to those whose income is double the U.S. median.
Check out these 9 Horror movies filmed in NJ
It's Halloween time, and people have been watching scary movies more than usual. Maybe you've been looking for ones you never got around to seeing. While you're at it, maybe you want to rep Jersey a little. I've put together a list of 9 scary movies that were shot at...
Only One City In New Jersey Has This Law, It Should Be Statewide
I don't often talk about laws, government, or anything like that, but I feel like this should be addressed. It's something that you would think in 2022 would be commonplace and practiced throughout the country but apparently, it is not. This law is already in effect in some states such...
Where to run Turkey Trots, and other 5Ks, this Thanksgiving in NJ
Some see Thanksgiving morning as a chance to sleep in, watch the Macy's parade, and perhaps mentally prepare for a day spent with relatives — if not already looking ahead to the hectic, oncoming holiday season. Others like to get up and out with some physical exertion, and it...
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
Woof! The Largest Dog Park in New Jersey and the Tri-State Area
It's with mixed emotions that I write an article about our dogs. If you follow my posts you saw recently that we lost our dog recently. Dexter lived a long and happy life and we were blessed to have had him with us for 18 years. I do wanna say a big shout-out to the Emergency Vets who were there for Dexter they were fantastic and helped us through this difficult time. Also a big thank you to you at home who sent your warm regards it was very much appreciated.
The deepest, cleanest and biggest lakes of NJ
Do you need more than the shore? Do you love our lakes? In New Jersey, there are over 1,700 of them. As they get ready to freeze over, I find myself getting curious about them. Ever wonder what the biggest lake in New Jersey is? The deepest? The cleanest? The best for fishing?
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0