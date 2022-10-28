Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Police find gun connected to Pittsburgh mass shooting
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have found the gun that was allegedly ditched by one of the persons of interest arrested for the Pittsburgh funeral shooting Friday, according to a statement from The City of Pittsburgh. Police say they discovered the firearm Oct. 30 around 8:45 a.m., after conducting...
WTOV 9
Man pleads guilty in Wellsburg dog shooting incident
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The arraignment of a Wellsburg man was held Monday morning following the shooting death of a neighbor’s dog. Ronald Sebeck entered a guilty plea to a felony offense of cruelty to animals after he shot “Poppy,” a neighbor’s 10-pound king cavalier.
WTOV 9
McMechen Police Department back to providing 24-hour service
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — A few months ago, the McMechen Police Department could not provide 24/hour service while being understaffed. Now, the department is back on its feet. Although still understaffed, daylong service has been provided since new Chief of Police Robert Shilling took the position. He and another...
WTOV 9
Wheeling Firefighters Local 12 honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice
Wheeling Firefighters Local 12 held a ceremony this weekend to remember Assistant Chief Robert Foster on the 31st anniversary of his line-of-duty death, and honored nine other firefighters who also made the ultimate sacrifice. "In 1991 Robert Foster was killed in a fire in Center Wheeling. We built this memorial...
WTOV 9
The Future of Moundsville Youth Center opened it's doors
Marshall County, WV — A one-of-a-kind building has opened its doors in Marshall County. The Future of Moundsville Youth Center unveiled all it has to offer to young ones. Accessories to help 6th through 12th grade blow off some steam include ping pong, a music and quiet room, and the latest gaming consoles among other luxuries. The building used to be another church that had to close during covid. Pastor CJ Plogger and his church bought it and quickly made it’s purpose about the kids.
WTOV 9
St. Clairsville-Richland City School District, NAACP disagree on punishment for principal
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — St. Clairsville High School Principal Justin Sleutz fell under fire last month when he was having a discussion with students about a racial slur and inappropriate language in music. The principal then repeated the slur to the students. The school district, along with the Belmont...
WTOV 9
A Special Connection holds Trunk or Treat
Jefferson County, OH — There's a brand new non-profit in Jefferson County as A Special Connection helped those with special needs have the best Halloween weekend possible. It's what parents call a need fulfilled. “It made me tear up,” said Parent and A Special Connection Board Member Mindy Aleksiejczyk....
WTOV 9
West Liberty University sends campus advisory about fentanyl pills
Ohio County, WV — West Liberty University campus police sent an email to campus this weekend warning about fentanyl pills that may look like percocet pills. Campus police say there was no incident on campus, they are just working to keep the community informed. In a statement, West Liberty...
WTOV 9
Steubenville High Honor America assembly honors one its own
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville High School hosted its 43rd annual Honor America assembly Friday to honor those who served for our country and provide a bigger message. This year's honoree and keynote speaker was Chief Warrant Officer Damawi McGhee. "I was so happy to speak to them about different...
WTOV 9
Wheeling Symphony Orchestra partnering with a chorus for Saturday show
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling Symphony Orchestra is preparing for the first concert of its Chamber Orchestra series called 'Soundbites Volume 4 American Voices.'. It’s dinner and a show, as it combines music and a gourmet meal by Chef Rocco Basil. Each meal was created to reflect what...
WTOV 9
Christmas at The Highlands set for this weekend
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — What was once WesBanco Arena’s Christmas in November has now turned into Christmas at The Highlands. This is the first year at The Highlands Sports Complex where more 140 vendors with clothing, food, Christmas decorations, and much more gather to kick off the holiday season.
WTOV 9
Rush is on near and far as Powerball soars past $1 billion mark
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Someone could be in for a real big treat on Halloween, as the Powerball drawing has surpassed the billion-dollar mark. Monday's drawing will mark the fifth-largest lottery prize in U.S history, and players already have their plans. In July, a $3 million Mega Millions multiplier...
WTOV 9
'Christmas at the Highlands' raises money for career and technical education students
“It's never too early to start the holiday shopping. Especially when over 150 unique vendors are under one roof. It's Christmas at the Highlands.”. “We have a craft vendor fair,” Event Coordinator Kevin Carroll said. “We're doing the event to raise money for the Wayne Wilhelm Memorial scholarship fund for career and technical education kids at Wheeling Park. These kids are the ones who are not going to college but want to go into trade schools and we're trying to establish and find scholarships for those kids."
