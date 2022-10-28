Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
Houston man arrested on felony warrants and drug charges
The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Kenneth D. Lee, 48, and Tiffany J. Mourning, both of Licking, were each issued citations for tampering on Oct. 2. An officer was dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. regarding a report of vandalism of...
kjluradio.com
Dixon man arrested for stealing more than $1,000 worth of tools from hometown high school
A Pulaski County man is arrested for breaking into a school, stealing shop equipment and candy. Ryett Elms, 24, of Dixon, is charged with stealing and burglary. The crime occurred last week at the Dixon High School. After officers reviewed camera footage, they were able to identify Elms as their suspect. Court records say the footage show Elms removing items from the shop building and FFA classroom. He also broke into a concession stand and stole boxes of candy before discharging a fire extinguisher.
KTTS
Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Webster County
(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider from Springfield is dead after a crash in Webster County. Troopers say 36-year-old James Haines was riding on Highway 60 east of Fordland early Monday morning. His motorcycle was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. He died at the hospital.
SGF motorcyclist hit, killed by semi in Webster County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer unit east of Fordland in Webster County on Monday, Oct. 31. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was on U.S. 60 east of Fordland in the early morning hours of Oct. 31. A 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer unit driven by a 57-year-old man […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Waynesville Man Arrested Saturday and Facing a Firearm Charge
(MISSOURINET) – A Waynseville man was arrested Saturday and is now facing a firearm charge. Shortly after 8:30 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 22-year-old Claudell Q. Haggard in Holt County on accusatory charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana for ten grams or less, and speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit.
kjluradio.com
Pulaski County asks for help locating Richland man wanted for multiple dangerous felony warrants
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a wanted man. Dawson Preble, 21, of Richland, is wanted for multiple dangerous felony warrants from Pulaski, Phelps, and Laclede counties, as well as wanted by Probation and Parole. He’s currently facing charges of stealing, first-degree robbery, and armed criminal action.
houstonherald.com
Deputy called after argument on pumpkin carving reported
The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 47-year-old Raymondville man reported on Oct. 25 that his 2006 Chrysler 300 sedan was missing. The man told on investigating deputy he had purchased the car from a woman whose...
KYTV
Man from Springfield killed in a motorcycle crash near Fordland, Mo.
NEAR FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a tractor-trailer hit the back of a motorcycle on U.S. 60 just before 3:00 Monday morning. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was taken to the hospital where he later died. The truck driver wasn’t hurt. This is Troop D’s...
houstonherald.com
Three injured in crash when Licking truck loses part of its load
Three persons were injured Sunday when a truck driven by a Licking teen lost part of its load on Highway 119 just south of Highway 32, which sparked a three-vehicle accident in Dent County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers said a northbound 2004 Dodge 2500 driven by the...
houstonherald.com
Houston man succumbs to injuries sustained in crash
A Houston man succumbed Sunday night to injuries sustained in an accident Oct. 23 east of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. William W. Schmidt, 82, was operating an UTV that pulled into the path of a car. He passed away at Cox South. Next of kin has been notified.
KYTV
Investigators consider car fire suspicious near Doolittle, Mo.
NEAR DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators consider a car fire suspicious Sunday morning in Phelps County. Firefighters responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of State Highway T near I-44. They found an SUV engulfed in fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished it. Firefighters report no injuries from...
KRMS Radio
Truck With Coffee Creamer Crashes Over The Weekend Near The Lake Area
A refrigerated truck with about 40,000 pounds of coffee creamer reportedly wrecked on Sunday. Initial reports say a medevac helicopter was called to the scene. We’re still awaiting further details from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office or the Highway Patrol.
Lebanon man killed in Saturday crash
LEBANON, Mo.- A 31-year-old Lebanon man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Adam Nichols was driving a 1999 Yamaha V-Star eastbound on Nightingale Dr at 5:20 p.m. Saturday when he traveled off the right side of the road ejecting him and a juvenile passenger into […]
houstonherald.com
County hunters kill 32 turkeys during fall firearms season
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that hunters checked 1,846 turkeys during Missouri’s fall firearms turkey season, Oct. 1-31. Top harvest counties were Franklin with 70 birds harvested, Gasconade with 52 and Laclede with 50. Texas County’s numbers were 32. Adult gobblers (6), adult hens...
Winning lottery ticket purchased, unclaimed in Howell County
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in West Plains in Howell County on Oct. 29. The ticket was purchased a 10 Box Cost-Plus at 705 Kentucky Avenue. The winning numbers are 19-31-40-46-57 with a 23 Powerball and 2X modifier. Whoever purchased the ticket has until April 27, 2023, to claim […]
houstonherald.com
Man from Licking arrested on numerous charges Thursday
A Licking man was arrested on multiple charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Thursday. Richard D. Sims, 60, was arrested on a felony Dent County warrant charging him with having no valid license, a felony Texas County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, a felony driving while revoked/suspended charge, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and failure to register a motor vehicle charge.
KRMS Radio
Lake Area Man Hit By Car Dies In Hospital
A Lake area man who was hit by a car has died. Police responded to the call on Evergreen Parkway in Lebanon on Sunday afternoon. They found the victim on the road. He was unresponsive. Cops say the man was 43 years old. They had him airlifted to a Springfield...
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon man charged with attempted escape
A detainee at the Laclede County Jail is accused of attempting to escape custody. 27-year-old Austin Pendergrass is accused of running out of his pod without permission from jail staff and attempting to open access doors to the courtroom, and then running into a bathroom. Jail staff reportedly attempted to get Pendergrass out of the restroom, at which time he was allegedly threatening them, and saying he was getting out of there. Eventually, a Deputy used a taser to contain Pendergrass. In addition to other pending charges, Pendergrass is charged with attempted escape from custody and two counts of assault and is being held without bond.
houstonherald.com
Mountain Grove man arrested on felony charge
A Mountain Grove man was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Christopher S. Bell, 48, is charged with third-degree assault. He was taken to the Wright County Jail, the patrol said.
houstonherald.com
Inmate at Licking had two drugs in his body, tests show
Cause of death has been determined in the Sept. 1 death of Terrell Dawson, a 42-year-old man incarcerated at South Central Correctional Center. His death is one of several reported since the end of August at the prison at Licking. Another just-released report showed fentanyl intoxication as the cause of death of another inmate.
