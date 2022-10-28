Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66
There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
Oklahoma Lottery says $2M winning ticket bought in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Check those tickets! The Oklahoma Lottery said it’s looking for a $2-million winner in the state. The winning ticket was drawn Monday night, and purchased at a Homeland grocery store in Oklahoma City. No tickets sold matched all six Powerball numbers in Monday night’s...
tulsapeople.com
Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger
At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
KOCO
Oklahoma State falls in poll after shutout loss to K-State
Oklahoma State fell in the AP Top 25 poll after their shutout loss to Kansas State. Kansas State dealt Oklahoma State its first shutout loss since 2009 with a 48-0 victory Saturday, dropping OSU to No. 18 in the poll. Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders was just 13 of 26 for...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: QB Gunnar Gundy’s Hands Shaking vs. K-State
Kansas State’s defense wasn’t just dominant on Saturday, it was scary. Literally. Oklahoma State’s redshirt freshman quarterback Gunnar Gundy entered the game for the Pokes in garbage time of a 48-0 loss to the Wildcats, and Gundy appeared to quickly realize that this was quite a bit different than one of his Friday Night Lights games at Stillwater High against Bartlesville.
$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Oklahoma City
Even though no one has been able to claim the massive Powerball jackpot, one Oklahoma City man has struck it rich.
OSU football coordinators Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason breakdown loss at Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football could not execute on both sides of the ball, which resulted in a 48-0 shutout loss at Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys were held scoreless for the first time since 2009 and allowed nearly 500 yards on defense for the fourth week in a row. Oklahoma State quickly fell into a deep hole as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Things went from bad to worse for the Pokes by halftime as they trailed 35-0 at the break.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Baylor vs. Oklahoma Kick Off Time Announced For Week 10
The Week 10 Big 12 football kick off times are beginning to be announced on Saturday as the Week 9 games close out. After Oklahoma beat Iowa State on Saturday, it was announced later in the day that OU’s home game against Baylor on Saturday, November 5th would kick off at 2:00 CT on ESPN+.
KOCO
Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
WAPT
'He needs to be on the field': Band director helps student using wheelchair fulfill dream
MOORE, Okla. — Casey Hubbard has played the trumpet since the seventh grade. He said he's played in concert band, but marching band has always been one of his dreams. "I find it more exciting," the high school junior from Moore, Oklahma, said. Hubbard's passion for music is shown...
Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion
Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
KOCO
Country music legend Shania Twain bringing Queen of Me Tour to Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — Country music legend Shania Twain will be in Oklahoma this summer for her Queen of Me Tour. Twain will perform at the BOK Center in Tulsa on June 3 as part of a 49-date global tour. The tour marks Twain's first in nearly five years following a Las Vegas residency run.
Inaugural program allows students to explore parts of Oklahoma’s dark history
The Tulsa Race Massacre and the Oklahoma City bombing may be the two darkest chapters in Oklahoma's history.
KOCO
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Oklahoma?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
kosu.org
In race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma's growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
KOCO
Several residents spot bull elk roaming Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. — A wild four-legged visitor was caught on camera roaming Edmond in October. Several residents spotted a bull elk. People have a doorbell camera to catch intruders, but one Edmond resident found something she didn’t expect. "I’m looking at it thinking it’s this huge deer, and...
KTEN.com
Texas and Oklahoma on opposite ends of 'friendliest drivers' list
(KTEN) – Whether you cross the Texas-Oklahoma border on Interstate 35, U.S. 70 or another way, data shows there's a big difference in how nice other drivers are to you once you're on the other side. According to Forbes Advisor, Texas is the 6th most polite state behind the...
KOCO
Oklahoma foresters suggest using local firewood as weather gets colder
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma foresters suggested using local firewood as the weather gets colder. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates learned more from Oklahoma Forestry Services about why it’s important to use local firewood. Watch the video player above for the full story.
KOCO
New tornado rating scale proposal could change research in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new tornado rating scale proposal could change research in Oklahoma. KOCO 5 is watching the potential for tornadoes later this week but there are some interesting things happening in tornado research around the world. Meteorologist Michael Armstrong is looking into this for us. Watch the...
KOCO
Both candidates for governor hold major events in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Both candidates for governor held major events in Oklahoma on Tuesday. Election day is now seven days away and things are heating up. There was a Joy Hofmeister bus tour and what Gov. Kevin Stitt's campaign called a red wave rally. The day started with Hofmeister...
