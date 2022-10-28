ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Z94

Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66

There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
tulsapeople.com

Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger

At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma State falls in poll after shutout loss to K-State

Oklahoma State fell in the AP Top 25 poll after their shutout loss to Kansas State. Kansas State dealt Oklahoma State its first shutout loss since 2009 with a 48-0 victory Saturday, dropping OSU to No. 18 in the poll. Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders was just 13 of 26 for...
STILLWATER, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Watch: QB Gunnar Gundy’s Hands Shaking vs. K-State

Kansas State’s defense wasn’t just dominant on Saturday, it was scary. Literally. Oklahoma State’s redshirt freshman quarterback Gunnar Gundy entered the game for the Pokes in garbage time of a 48-0 loss to the Wildcats, and Gundy appeared to quickly realize that this was quite a bit different than one of his Friday Night Lights games at Stillwater High against Bartlesville.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

OSU football coordinators Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason breakdown loss at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football could not execute on both sides of the ball, which resulted in a 48-0 shutout loss at Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys were held scoreless for the first time since 2009 and allowed nearly 500 yards on defense for the fourth week in a row. Oklahoma State quickly fell into a deep hole as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Things went from bad to worse for the Pokes by halftime as they trailed 35-0 at the break.
STILLWATER, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Baylor vs. Oklahoma Kick Off Time Announced For Week 10

The Week 10 Big 12 football kick off times are beginning to be announced on Saturday as the Week 9 games close out. After Oklahoma beat Iowa State on Saturday, it was announced later in the day that OU’s home game against Baylor on Saturday, November 5th would kick off at 2:00 CT on ESPN+.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KLAW 101

Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion

Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
MUSTANG, OK
KOCO

Several residents spot bull elk roaming Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. — A wild four-legged visitor was caught on camera roaming Edmond in October. Several residents spotted a bull elk. People have a doorbell camera to catch intruders, but one Edmond resident found something she didn’t expect. "I’m looking at it thinking it’s this huge deer, and...
EDMOND, OK
KTEN.com

Texas and Oklahoma on opposite ends of 'friendliest drivers' list

(KTEN) – Whether you cross the Texas-Oklahoma border on Interstate 35, U.S. 70 or another way, data shows there's a big difference in how nice other drivers are to you once you're on the other side. According to Forbes Advisor, Texas is the 6th most polite state behind the...
TEXAS STATE
KOCO

New tornado rating scale proposal could change research in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new tornado rating scale proposal could change research in Oklahoma. KOCO 5 is watching the potential for tornadoes later this week but there are some interesting things happening in tornado research around the world. Meteorologist Michael Armstrong is looking into this for us. Watch the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Both candidates for governor hold major events in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Both candidates for governor held major events in Oklahoma on Tuesday. Election day is now seven days away and things are heating up. There was a Joy Hofmeister bus tour and what Gov. Kevin Stitt's campaign called a red wave rally. The day started with Hofmeister...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy