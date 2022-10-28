Read full article on original website
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film
A Georgia man and his family “have faced threats of violence and live in fear” since the movie “2000 Mules” falsely accused him of ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a federal lawsuit.
Student sliced with box cutter, seriously injured, in latest violence in Gwinnett County Schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County student was injured Monday morning after a fight broke out in a school bathroom and another student sliced them with a box cutter. The fight happened at Grayson High School. The school district said a teacher was also in the bathroom and was able to break the fight up.
FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
allongeorgia.com
North Georgia businessman sentenced to prison for dumping hazardous waste
Amin Ali has been sentenced for disposing of hazardous waste without a permit after dumping hundreds of drums in a chicken house in North Georgia. “Ali abused the North Georgia environment by illegally dumping hundreds of drums of waste,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “The environmental laws are designed to keep Georgia’s natural beauty available and safe for future generations and this office will work to enforce those laws.”
wrganews.com
Alabama Man arrested in Floyd County for multiple charges related to Child Molestation
A 48-year-old Alabama man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department on Monday for multiple charges related to child molestation. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Michael Shane Hall of a Main Street Hokes Bluff address allegedly contacted a person he believed to be under the age of 16 years old, offered payment for sex acts, and also requested nude pictures of the individual while sending lewd videos of himself. Hall drove to Floyd County to meet up with the individual where he was taken into custody. Hall is being charged with aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, obscene internet contact with a child, use of a computer service to solicit a child, electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor, and trafficking of persons for sexual servitude.
4 killed, including 3 high school students, in northwest Georgia crash, district says
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating a crash that left four people dead and one person in critical condition Sunday morning in Chattooga County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to authorities, a 2019 Audi RS was traveling west...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia police warning parents about viral 'One Chip Challenge' after student injured
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Police in Georgia are warning parents about a social media food challenge that has left at least one student needing medical treatment. The Dunwoody Police Department issued a warning about the One Chip Challenge after a Dunwoody High School student became injured after accepting the challenge. The...
wrganews.com
More Information released regarding Chattooga Fatal Wreck
More information has been released regarding the fatal automobile accident that claimed the lives of four people in Chattooga on Sunday. The names of those who passed away in the crash have been released by the Georgia State Patrol: 15-year-old Xavier Gray, 14-year-old Tydraevius Dozier, 16-year-old Zantivian Brown, and 54-year-old Otis James Tennard Jr. An additional young woman involved in the wreck was listed as being in critical condition. Chattooga Schools Superintendent Jared Hosmer stated that three of the individuals involved were Chattooga High School students. Superintendent Hosmer released the following statement: “Please be in prayer for the families of all that have been affected by this terrible tragedy. If any of our school community needs help during this trying time, please reach out to any school employee.” The school stated it has plans to have counselors available for any student that may need one starting on Tuesday. A remembrance ceremony was also held Monday on the football field by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. A go-fund-me fundraiser has been set up on behalf of the families of two of the high school students involved.
Traffic stop leads to massive meth lab bust in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Federal authorities say they have busted a large meth lab in Gwinnett County that has ties to a Mexican drug cartel. A Drug Enforcement Administration agent says a truck stopped in Banks County yielded over 100 pounds of multicolored methamphetamine. “The meth was all colored,...
Atlanta Gas Light offers energy assistance program for eligible customers
ATLANTA — With the warmer months headed out and cooler months coming in, many residents are clicking the thermostat buttons up and down. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta Gas Light is offering to help with bill payment for those residents whose budgets may...
Four Cherokee County men sentenced for threats over gang territory
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office announced that four Cherokee County men have been sentenced to prison after admitting to their role in a 2021 gang-related incident, which involved firearms, and making terroristic threats, according to a news release. District Attorney Shannon Wallace announced...
fox5atlanta.com
Dollar General stores being targeted by known scammer, Coweta County deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - Coweta County authorities are on the lookout for a woman they say has scammed cashiers at metro Atlanta Dollar General stores. Confidence and friendliness are two of the attributes of a good con artist, according to authorities, and they say Airel Mack is well practiced. Investigators say...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Four people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Georgia early Sunday morning, authorities said. Police in Chattanooga County said 54-year-old Otis James Tennard, Jr., 15-year-old Xavier Gray, and brothers 14-year-old Tydraevius Dozier and 16-year-old Zantivian Brown were killed in the crash. According to...
16-year-old Forsyth County student killed in crash outside high school
FORSYTH COUNTY — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fatal crash involving students outside of a high school Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The crash happened on Mullinax Road close to Denmark High School and directly across from...
wrganews.com
Floyd County Board of Elections Special Called Meeting planned for November 8th
Floyd County Board of Elections & Registration – The Floyd County Board of Elections & Registration will meet on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. at the Floyd County Election Center, located at 18 East 12th Street, Rome. The purpose of the special called meeting is to oversee the General Election. The meeting will be called to order, but then immediately recess, subject to being reconvened, if necessary, to address any Election Day issues that may arise. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, please contact the Elections & Voter Registration office at (706) 291-5167.
wrganews.com
Floyd County Jail Inmate Charged with Battery and Obstruction
A 26-year-old Rome inmate at the Floyd County Jail is being charged with battery and Obstruction. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Eric Taylor Bunch allegedly struck another inmate in the face with a closed fist and then physically resisted a jail officer who attempted to stop him. Jail records stated Bunch was initially jailed for a probation violation. Bunch is being charged with battery, felony obstruction of law enforcement officers, and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.
fox5atlanta.com
Jonesboro hookah lounge busted without license, permit, multiple arrests
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police said they caught a business in the act over the weekend, operating without a license nor an alcohol permit. On Oct. 29 around 12:30 a.m., the Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Take Force, known as C.A.G.E., said they "conducted an operation" at Tinos Place Hookah Lounge on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro. They were working on a tip that the business was operating illegally.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
wrganews.com
GSP investigating Fatal Wreck in Chattooga
The Georgia State Patrol released preliminary information regarding a vehicle accident with multiple fatalities that occurred in Chattooga County: On Sunday at 12:36 am Georgia State Patrol Troopers from Post 38 in Rome responded to a single-vehicle crash on GA 114, in Chattooga County. A 2019 Audi RS5 was traveling west on GA 114 entering a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and began traveling on the grass shoulder, where it struck a private driveway. The Audi began rotating and overturned, coming to an uncontrolled final rest upright. The driver and two occupants of the vehicle were pronounced deceased on the scene. Two other occupants were transported to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome, where a male juvenile was pronounced deceased and a female passenger is listed in critical condition. The Georgia State Patrol Troop A Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is still investigating.
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: Union City man diagnosed with schizophrenia lost
UNION CITY, Ga. - The Union City Police Department have asked the public to be on the lookout for a lost man diagnosed with schizophrenia. 38-year-old Brett Newcomer hasn't been seen since Thursday, Oct. 27. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been...
