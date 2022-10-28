More information has been released regarding the fatal automobile accident that claimed the lives of four people in Chattooga on Sunday. The names of those who passed away in the crash have been released by the Georgia State Patrol: 15-year-old Xavier Gray, 14-year-old Tydraevius Dozier, 16-year-old Zantivian Brown, and 54-year-old Otis James Tennard Jr. An additional young woman involved in the wreck was listed as being in critical condition. Chattooga Schools Superintendent Jared Hosmer stated that three of the individuals involved were Chattooga High School students. Superintendent Hosmer released the following statement: “Please be in prayer for the families of all that have been affected by this terrible tragedy. If any of our school community needs help during this trying time, please reach out to any school employee.” The school stated it has plans to have counselors available for any student that may need one starting on Tuesday. A remembrance ceremony was also held Monday on the football field by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. A go-fund-me fundraiser has been set up on behalf of the families of two of the high school students involved.

