Texarkana, TX

KTBS

Texarkana doctor convicted of over-prescribing pain pills

TEXARKANA, Ark. – A federal jury convicted a Texarkana physician on Friday on two counts of distributing pain medications without a prescription. Dr. Lonnie Joseph Parker, 58, of Texarkana, Ark., was an over-prescriber of controlled substances in a two-year period, according to an investigation initiated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Little Rock District Office (LRDO).
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Bossier’s School Bus Fleet Among Top in America

BOSSIER CITY, La. - They are seen everywhere, getting students to and from school safely and on time, and Bossier Schools’ bus fleet is ranked among the best of the best in the United States. The district’s 216 iconic yellow buses criss-cross Bossier Parish every day, running 336 daily...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Union County has second COVID-19 death in two days

Union County recorded its 195th COVID-19 death on Thursday, the second death in two days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Lafayette County became the only county in the five-county area of South Arkansas to have no active COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,365.
UNION COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Caddo Schools works to recruit more teachers

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Public Schools is working hard to recruit teachers to join its team. Several opportunities are being provided, starting with high school students. Four Caddo Parish high schools have educator rising courses that offer dual enrollment. High school students get a chance to experience the classroom and get a taste of teaching. At the end of the year those students get honor cords, and a signing day, like athletes.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Sheriff's Safety Town hosts annual Trunk or Treat

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office hosted their annual Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 31. Sheriff's Safety Town partnered with the Shreveport Police Department and other local first responders to provide a secure, family-friendly environment for children to enjoy. Participating agencies include:. Shreveport Fire Department. Louisiana State Police - Troop G.
SHREVEPORT, LA
txktoday.com

State Rests In Sentencing Phase Of Taylor Parker Trial

NEW BOSTON, Texas–The state rested its case on Monday in the punishment phase of trial for a woman who has been found guilty of capital murder in the 2020 death of an expectant mother whose unborn child was cut from her womb. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, also known as...
NEW BOSTON, TX
KTBS

Texarkana police, Parks and Recreation host Trunk or Treat

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Texas Police Department teamed up with the Texarkana Texas Parks and Recreation Saturday to host a scary good Trunk or Treat at Spring Lake Park. Sgt. Kim Weaver and Investigator Dewey Fleming passed out candy to the trunk-or-treaters. It started out misty, but it...
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

52 Total Arrested Last Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report

Arrests were down once again in Bowie County for the fourth week of October 2022, let's hope it's a trend. There were 15 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 37 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Mount Pleasant students tour My Perfect Pet

A group of business students from Mount Pleasant High School visited My Perfect Pet to see how the company manufactures its “perfect” pet food on Friday. Karen Neola, founder and owner of My Perfect Pet, gave the MPHS students some insight on how to start and grow a business. Neola, herself, grew from humble beginnings [her home], gradually transforming into the major operation it is today, located in Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KTBS

Miller County’s Juvenile Detention Center closing in November

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Miller County’s Juvenile Detention Center is set for closing on November 18. In July, Miller County moved to close The Lantz Lurry JDC. County Judge Cathy Harrison said the building could be used for county office space once the building is closed. Recently, the center...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana man pleads guilty to filing false tax return

51-year-old Clarence Joles Sr. admitted in court to depositing his company’s receipts into nine bank accounts and intentionally withholding records from some of those accounts from his tax preparer. Joles was the owner and proprietor of Rock Hard Paving. He faces monetary penalties and restitution as well as the possibility of three years in prison for filing a false tax return.
TEXARKANA, TX

