Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
KTBS
Texarkana doctor convicted of over-prescribing pain pills
TEXARKANA, Ark. – A federal jury convicted a Texarkana physician on Friday on two counts of distributing pain medications without a prescription. Dr. Lonnie Joseph Parker, 58, of Texarkana, Ark., was an over-prescriber of controlled substances in a two-year period, according to an investigation initiated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Little Rock District Office (LRDO).
beckersasc.com
Arkansas physician found guilty of overprescribing 1.2M prescription drugs
Texarkana, Ark.-based Lonnie Joseph Parker, MD, has been convicted for prescribing opioids without a legitimate medical purpose, the U.S. Justice Department said Oct. 29. In 2018, the DEA and the Little Rock District Office began an investigation into Dr. Parker after receiving complaints about a suspected pill mill. The investigation found Dr. Parker was over prescribing opioids, benzodiazepines, and promethazine with codeine cough syrup.
KTLO
Texarkana physician found guilty of prescribing controlled substance without legitimate medical purpose
TEXARKANA, AR – A federal jury convicted a Texarkana doctor yesterday on two counts of Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Substance Without an Effective Prescription and two counts of Distribution of a Schedule V Controlled Substance Without an Effective Prescription. According to court documents and evidence presented at...
KSLA
Texarkana doctor found guilty of prescribing controlled substances without cause
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, a federal jury convicted a Texarkana doctor on Friday, Oct. 29. Dr. Lonnie Joseph Parker was convicted on two counts of distribution of a schedule II controlled substance without an effective prescription and two counts of distribution of a schedule V controlled substance without an effective prescription.
KTBS
Bossier’s School Bus Fleet Among Top in America
BOSSIER CITY, La. - They are seen everywhere, getting students to and from school safely and on time, and Bossier Schools’ bus fleet is ranked among the best of the best in the United States. The district’s 216 iconic yellow buses criss-cross Bossier Parish every day, running 336 daily...
magnoliareporter.com
Union County has second COVID-19 death in two days
Union County recorded its 195th COVID-19 death on Thursday, the second death in two days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Lafayette County became the only county in the five-county area of South Arkansas to have no active COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,365.
KTBS
Caddo Schools works to recruit more teachers
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Public Schools is working hard to recruit teachers to join its team. Several opportunities are being provided, starting with high school students. Four Caddo Parish high schools have educator rising courses that offer dual enrollment. High school students get a chance to experience the classroom and get a taste of teaching. At the end of the year those students get honor cords, and a signing day, like athletes.
Texarkana mother enters no plea in pretrial hearing in the death of her 11-month-old son
A Texarkana mother remains in custody after she did not enter a plea in her pretrial hearing.
KTBS
Sheriff's Safety Town hosts annual Trunk or Treat
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office hosted their annual Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 31. Sheriff's Safety Town partnered with the Shreveport Police Department and other local first responders to provide a secure, family-friendly environment for children to enjoy. Participating agencies include:. Shreveport Fire Department. Louisiana State Police - Troop G.
ktoy1047.com
Major accident stops interstate traffic last night at State Line Avenue
According to a 911 caller, a person was hit on the interstate. Texarkana police had to shut down lanes of the interstate at State Line Avenue while they worked the wreck. Eugene Elliot Reed, 69, was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with Arkansas State Troopers early today.
Three Chicks ‘Fall Festival On The Farm’ November 5 in Texarkana
Enjoy a day of family fun on the farm this Saturday at Three Chicks Feed, Seed and Cafe. For their Fall Festival. The kids will have a blast with fun activities like pony rides, haystack treasure hunts, a bounce house and more!. Petting Zoo and More. Here is your perfect...
txktoday.com
State Rests In Sentencing Phase Of Taylor Parker Trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas–The state rested its case on Monday in the punishment phase of trial for a woman who has been found guilty of capital murder in the 2020 death of an expectant mother whose unborn child was cut from her womb. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, also known as...
KTBS
Texarkana police, Parks and Recreation host Trunk or Treat
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Texas Police Department teamed up with the Texarkana Texas Parks and Recreation Saturday to host a scary good Trunk or Treat at Spring Lake Park. Sgt. Kim Weaver and Investigator Dewey Fleming passed out candy to the trunk-or-treaters. It started out misty, but it...
KTBS
Former TISD teacher arrested for improper relationship with student released on bond
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A former Texarkana ISD art teacher was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Bi-state jail for improper relationship between educator and student and was released on a $50,000 bond on Wednesday, according to Bowie County jail records. Jason Ashley Delezen, 40, currently an art teacher at...
52 Total Arrested Last Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were down once again in Bowie County for the fourth week of October 2022, let's hope it's a trend. There were 15 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 37 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
ktalnews.com
Mother of woman convicted ETX capital murder, fetal abduction takes stand
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jurors heard for the first time Monday from the mother of the East Texas woman convicted earlier this month of killing a 21-year-old pregnant mother and removing her unborn baby from her womb. The same jury convicted Taylor Parker on Oct. 3 of capital...
Man accused of breaking into East Texas gaming machine, stealing money
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement said they are trying to identify a man that is accused of breaking into a gaming machine and stealing all of the money inside. The incident happened at a convenience store on Oct. 28 in Texarkana, and officials have video of the man, who was wearing a […]
ssnewstelegram.com
Mount Pleasant students tour My Perfect Pet
A group of business students from Mount Pleasant High School visited My Perfect Pet to see how the company manufactures its “perfect” pet food on Friday. Karen Neola, founder and owner of My Perfect Pet, gave the MPHS students some insight on how to start and grow a business. Neola, herself, grew from humble beginnings [her home], gradually transforming into the major operation it is today, located in Sulphur Springs.
KTBS
Miller County’s Juvenile Detention Center closing in November
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Miller County’s Juvenile Detention Center is set for closing on November 18. In July, Miller County moved to close The Lantz Lurry JDC. County Judge Cathy Harrison said the building could be used for county office space once the building is closed. Recently, the center...
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana man pleads guilty to filing false tax return
51-year-old Clarence Joles Sr. admitted in court to depositing his company’s receipts into nine bank accounts and intentionally withholding records from some of those accounts from his tax preparer. Joles was the owner and proprietor of Rock Hard Paving. He faces monetary penalties and restitution as well as the possibility of three years in prison for filing a false tax return.
