Nebraska LEAD Program back on track to train next ag leaders
KEARNEY, Neb. — A program training the next agriculture leaders is getting closer to normal after the pandemic offered up some challenges. Nebraska LEAD Director Dr. Terry Hejny has more about the program, as LEAD 41 attended the “Leadership Through Communication” seminar at the University of Nebraska at Kearney on Monday.
Nebraska Extension: Eating on a budget
LINCOLN, Neb. — If the price of food has you pinching pennies, there are ways to help you not break the bank. Brenda Aufdenkamp with Nebraska Extension has more on how to eat on a budget.
Nebraska Child Support Payment Center implements new payment kiosks
LINCOLN, Neb. — A quicker, more user-friendly way to pay child support is now available across the state. Eight kiosks accepting cash, check, money order, credit or debit cards have been in stalled in Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion Norfolk, Grand Island, Kearney and Gering. The kiosks accept VISA, MasterCard, and...
NTV's Grow: October 30, 2022
Rain comes to central Nebraska, but it's too little, too late after another round of fires. This time hitting growers with corn ready to be picked. We see how neighbors help neighbors and talk about what steps farmers should take if they've suffered fires. Plus, irrigation customers in south central...
NSP urges safety for drivers, trick-or-treaters for Halloween
LINCOLN, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol will be working overtime on Halloween night, monitoring the roads for impaired driving across the state. “Halloween means extra foot traffic in communities across our state as kids set out to trick-or-treat,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “It is imperative that drivers stay alert for kids in residential areas and keep their focus on the road. If your Halloween celebration involved alcohol, plan to have a sober driver for the trip home.”
Farming Today with KRVN: November 1, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. Madison Hirschman of the St. Paul FFA Chapter earned a top four spot in the National Proficiency awards. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) is in the area of Diversified Livestock Production.
