LINCOLN, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol will be working overtime on Halloween night, monitoring the roads for impaired driving across the state. “Halloween means extra foot traffic in communities across our state as kids set out to trick-or-treat,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “It is imperative that drivers stay alert for kids in residential areas and keep their focus on the road. If your Halloween celebration involved alcohol, plan to have a sober driver for the trip home.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO