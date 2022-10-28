Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Wyoming Education And The Cult Of Moloch In Cowboy Country
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. We are fixin’ to screw up our kids’ heads bigtime. We are in the process of turning their educational experience into an opportunity for political organizations to spoon feed our students propaganda instead of wisdom. The entire education establishment,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Has 5-Minute Stand-Off With Black Bear: “If He Pounces, I’m Done”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Standing in thick timber locked in a stare-down with a huge, irritated black bear perched above him in a tree, Preston Stryker was having the longest five minutes of his life. “For me, it felt like an eternity,” said Stryker, of...
Wyoming has the Most Powerful Voters
With the general election only a week away, it's worth remembering just how powerful a vote in Wyoming is compared to a state like California, Colorado, or Utah. According to a report by WalletHub, voters in Wyoming have the greatest voting power when voting in the Senate, for governor, and overall.
Montana Bumper Sticker Sends Strong Message, But is it Offensive?
A new bumper sticker has been selling like hotcakes in Montana but is the message taking it too far?. If you talk to almost any native Montanan, they will tell you how frustrated they are about all of the out-of-staters moving to Montana. It's a fairly common sentiment among Montana locals. The fear is that people from different states are going to come to Montana and try to change our way of life.
PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed
The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there’s less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming High Schooler Finds Career Path Through Apprenticeship
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Not knowing what to do with the rest of your life is a common problem for high school students, something Marko Glassock knows all too well. He got some help figuring out his options thanks to an apprenticeship program in his...
cowboystatedaily.com
Good Samaritans Rescue Antelope Stuck In Barbed-Wire
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As Jaymie Litzel sees it, the loss of one of her fiancé’s high-end shoes was a small price to pay for sparing an antelope buck from what would have been an agonizing death. “He got a cool horn accessory...
oilcity.news
Grand Teton elk reduction program starts Nov. 5; 475 hunting permits authorized for 2022
CASPER, Wyo. — Federal and state wildlife resource managers have determined that an elk reduction program is necessary in Grand Teton National Park this season, the park said in a press release Thursday. The need for the program is determined on an annual basis depending on how the Jackson...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming HD 17 Race: Incumbent Chad Banks (D) and Republican J.T. Larson Differ Most On Taxes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There are few noticeable differences between state Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs, and Republican challenger J.T. Larson, but much ambiguity remains about Larson’s platforms. Larson, who is running for the House District 17 seat in the Nov. 8 General Election,...
Heavy Snow In SE Wyoming Mountains Possible This Week
While the next few days are expected to bring pleasant fall weather to southeast Wyoming, a change later in the week could bring a blast of winter weather and possibly some heavy snow at higher elevations. But high temperatures could hit the low 70s in some areas over the next...
Winds of change: Reinventing Wyoming’s energy leadership
Opinion — A different wind is sweeping over the plains of Wyoming — the winds of change. As a co-founder of theJackson Hole Center for Global Affairs, I’ve been involved for over 20 years in discussions related to Wyoming’s energy future. It is heartening to see the path that Wyoming is on toward net zero as new attitudes emerge about climate change and opportunities for clean energy sources in Wyoming’s global leadership in energy.
