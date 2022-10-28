ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wake Up Wyoming

There Are Real Witches Practicing In Wyoming, Here’s Where To Find Them

Witches in the "Cowboy State?" OH SURE! We've got just about everything way out here. Just watch where you travel when you venture into the backcountry and the back alleys. The Casper Mountain Witches – The ghost of a witch. Back in the the1930s, witnesses began reporting a witch haunting the area near Crimson Dawn road on Casper Mountain. There is an annual festival that draws hundreds of spectators every year on the summer solstice to reenact pagan rites.
9NEWS

Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state's border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado's closely watched North Park wolf pack. The North Park pack, which often crosses into Wyoming where hunting wolves is legal, gained notoriety last...
Wake Up Wyoming

Where To Find Wyoming’s Best FREE Campsites

If you love the great outdoors you know that Wyoming is filled with hidden places that are some of the most beautiful that North America has to offer. Did you know that there are many outdoor places in Wyoming where camping is free?. You'll just need to know how to...
Wake Up Wyoming

Online Poll: Wyoming’s New 2025 License Plate Design

Wyoming will be rolling out a new license plate in 2025, according to the Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office. According to a post on the office's Facebook page, the new plate will look like the above photo. You can read more about the new plate here. Wyoming law requires a new license plate design every 8 years. The new plates will be mandatory in 2025.
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Wyoming Education And The Cult Of Moloch In Cowboy Country

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. We are fixin’ to screw up our kids’ heads bigtime. We are in the process of turning their educational experience into an opportunity for political organizations to spoon feed our students propaganda instead of wisdom. The entire education establishment,...
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming has the Most Powerful Voters

With the general election only a week away, it's worth remembering just how powerful a vote in Wyoming is compared to a state like California, Colorado, or Utah. According to a report by WalletHub, voters in Wyoming have the greatest voting power when voting in the Senate, for governor, and overall.
XL Country 100.7

Montana Bumper Sticker Sends Strong Message, But is it Offensive?

A new bumper sticker has been selling like hotcakes in Montana but is the message taking it too far?. If you talk to almost any native Montanan, they will tell you how frustrated they are about all of the out-of-staters moving to Montana. It's a fairly common sentiment among Montana locals. The fear is that people from different states are going to come to Montana and try to change our way of life.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there’s less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming High Schooler Finds Career Path Through Apprenticeship

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Not knowing what to do with the rest of your life is a common problem for high school students, something Marko Glassock knows all too well. He got some help figuring out his options thanks to an apprenticeship program in his...
cowboystatedaily.com

Good Samaritans Rescue Antelope Stuck In Barbed-Wire

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As Jaymie Litzel sees it, the loss of one of her fiancé’s high-end shoes was a small price to pay for sparing an antelope buck from what would have been an agonizing death. “He got a cool horn accessory...
WyoFile

Winds of change: Reinventing Wyoming’s energy leadership

Opinion — A different wind is sweeping over the plains of Wyoming — the winds of change. As a co-founder of theJackson Hole Center for Global Affairs, I’ve been involved for over 20 years in discussions related to Wyoming’s energy future. It is heartening to see the path that Wyoming is on toward net zero as new attitudes emerge about climate change and opportunities for clean energy sources in Wyoming’s global leadership in energy.
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters.

