Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Study Supports Feasibility of Integrating Specialty Pharmacists in Health Systems
The program, serving patients from rheumatology, dermatology, gastroenterology, allergy, and cardiology clinics, is the first of its kind within the Veterans Health Administration, researchers said. Integrating specialty pharmacists into health systems may help promote safe and effective use of biologic treatment, say newly published findings from a Veterans Health Administration...
ajmc.com
Dr Susan E. Quaggin Previews Advances in Transplants, Care Delivery to Be Presented at Kidney Week 2022
Susan E. Quaggin, MD, FASN, president of the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) for the 2021-2022 term, discussed the major focuses and breakthroughs in nephrology to be presented at Kidney Week 2022, which include novel treatments for common and rare kidney diseases, as well as efforts to address disparities for transplant and care access.
Will A Torn Rotator Cuff Heal On Its Own?
We use our shoulders a lot, which means it's an area that's not easy to function with when injured. Injuries happen, though, so when it comes to the rotator cuff and such an important joint, you may wonder what your treatment options really are. According to the Mayo Clinic, the...
ajmc.com
Neil Goldfarb Discusses Challenges and Future for Business Coalitions Driving Value-Based Care
Neil Goldfarb, president and CEO of Greater Philadelphia Business Coalition on Health (GPBCH), spoke on the biggest challenges facing GPBCH in advancing health care value, how national organizations are helping drive innovation, and the future role of business coalitions in the health care system. Through the assistance of organizations such...
ajmc.com
Provider and Patient Knowledge Gaps on Biosimilars: Insights From Surveys
Supplements and Featured Publications, Biosimilars for Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases: 2022 Update,. Beyond the legal and regulatory limitations associated with biosimilar availability in the United States, the adoption of biosimilars is contingent on the willingness of health care providers (HCPs) to prescribe them and of patients to accept them. In this dynamic market, it is of paramount importance to understand the current awareness, attitudes, and preferences of a broad spectrum of stakeholders if uptake of biosimilars is to be optimized. In this article, we highlight knowledge gaps among US HCPs and patients regarding biosimilars for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases as assessed in published survey literature over the last 5 years. Although HCP familiarity and understanding of biosimilars appears to have improved over the last 5 years, survey data suggest that some physicians and pharmacists still approach use of biosimilars with caution owing to concerns regarding nonmedical switching, interchangeability, pharmacist-led substitution, and the extent of any cost savings. Patients understand the potential cost benefits of biosimilars but share many of the HCPs’ concerns. A large majority of patients were also concerned that biosimilars would not treat their disease as well as the reference product and that switching may cause more adverse effects. Consequently, nonmedical switching is a major concern for patients, with the majority reporting that they would attempt to avoid a switch. Although patients trust their physicians’ treatment recommendations and express confidence in biosimilars, they have mixed views on automatic substitution by pharmacists. The areas of concern identified can be used to guide further education programs for HCPs and patients, and, in doing so, improve biosimilar uptake.
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
ajmc.com
Debunking Falsehoods, Promoting Equity, Championing Clinical Advances on Tap for Kidney Week Sessions
Sessions at Kidney Week 2022 range from combatting medical misinformation to learning about the latest clinical advances, as well as championing health equity for patients with kidney disease. Kidney Week 2022—the annual meeting put on by the American Society of Nephrology (ASN)—kicks off Thursday in Orlando, Florida, bringing together about...
ajmc.com
Biosimilars for Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases – A Managed Care Perspective
Supplements and Featured Publications, Biosimilars for Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases: 2022 Update,. Biosimilars hold the promise of substantial potential cost savings in health care with no compromise in the efficacy and safety of treatment. Despite this, their adoption in the United States has been substantially slower than might have been expected. In addition to patient and provider barriers to their widespread adoption as discussed in the second article in this supplement, additional potential barriers to their use are inherent to the current US health care system. In this article, we examine biosimilar agents from a managed care perspective and discuss some of the reasons behind their delayed adoption in the United States.
ajmc.com
Identifying SE in Initial Asthma Screening May Help Promote Precision Medicine
The retrospective findings showed that searching for Staphylococcus aureus and its enterotoxins (SE) when initially screening patients for asthma can help with identifying a targeted treatment option by improving phenotyping and predicting comorbidities. Data from a new study are pointing to a certain toxin that could help drive precision medicine...
ajmc.com
Dr Sibel Blau Discusses QCCA, NCCA Collaboration on Exigent Research
Sibel Blau, MD, president and CEO of the Quality Cancer Care Alliance (QCCA), talks about why QCCA and National Cancer Care Alliance (NCCA) launched Exigent Research. Sibel Blau, MD, president and CEO of the Quality Cancer Care Alliance (QCCA), talks about why QCCA and National Cancer Care Alliance (NCCA) launched Exigent Research in July 2022.
ajmc.com
Dr Amresh Raina Illuminates Top Concerns in Asymptomatic Heart Failure
Risk factors not properly addressed in patients with asymptomatic heart failure, such as high blood pressure and having diabetes or mild heart valve problems, can lead to structural heart problems or heart failure itself, noted Amresh Raina, MD, of the Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. New heart failure guidelines...
ajmc.com
Wearable Health Devices Have Low Uptake Among Individuals With Heart Disease
Only 18% of US adults with cardiovascular disease (CVD) and 26% of adults at risk for CVD use wearable health devices. Individuals who need to use wearable health devices such as smart watches may actually be using them the least, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2022.
ajmc.com
Dr Paul Hahn: Retina Field Has Been Rife With Therapeutic Changes
Recent FDA approvals and therapies under FDA review are adding new treatments to the armamentarium, said Paul Hahn, MD, vitreoretinal surgeon at NJRetina. Recent FDA approvals and therapies under FDA review are adding new treatments to the armamentarium, said Paul Hahn, MD, vitreoretinal surgeon at NJRetina. Transcript. In the current...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Maternal RSV Vaccine Data; Women More Affected by Long COVID-19; US Midterms, Science Policy
Pfizer’s maternal respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine was found to be highly effective in infants' first 6 months of life; survey shows long COVID-19 is more common among women than men; some voters worry that a Republican-controlled Congress could put science and science policy on the line. Pfizer Announces...
wdfxfox34.com
5 Benefits of False Teeth
Originally Posted On: https://www.trendingus.com/5-benefits-of-false-teeth/. False teeth have been around since the 7th century and were the alternative to dentures. Life without teeth is not only uncomfortable, but it’s also difficult to eat and speak properly. Your smile will decrease, and your self-confidence will decrease too. More reasons to invest...
ajmc.com
Non–Driver Gene Mutations May Hold Predictive Value in ET and PV
A recent study supports the notion that non–driver mutations in essential thrombocythemia (ET) and polycythemia vera (PV) have predictive value and found that a proposed international prognostication model may be useful for Japanese patients. A recent study suggests that non–driver mutations may hold prognostic value in essential thrombocythemia (ET)...
beckerspayer.com
WPS Health Insurance dropping Medicare drug plan
WPS Health will end its Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 29. A spokesperson for the Monona, Wis.-based payer said the company is choosing to end the prescription drug offerings to focus on its Medigap, or Medicare supplement, plans. Around 11,000 WPS Health enrollees...
ajmc.com
FDA Rejects Bulevirtide for Hepatitis D, Compensated Liver Disease
The FDA has issued a complete response letter to Gilead Sciences, indicating that it cannot approve the company’s first-in-class investigational entry-inhibitor, bulevirtide, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis D virus infection and compensated liver disease. The FDA has issued a complete response letter (CRL) to Gilead Sciences, indicating that...
ajmc.com
MDD Treatment Landscape
H. Eric Cannon, PharmD, FAMCP: When we look at the diversity of available treatment options and dozens of therapeutic options, most of them within several classes, it puts the clinician in a situation where many times the first 2 or 3 options are guesses. National guidelines have stated to start with an SSRI [selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor], try another if that fails, and then try another if that fails. It’s important to work with our clinicians so that they understand the benefits of each therapeutic option and try to align that with patients. They try to say, “You’re activated. Let’s try something that has more of a depressive effect that can bring you down and also help with depression,” but it’s difficult. We’re making progress. We’ve got genetic tests and a few things to help us identify opportunities for improvement, but it’s critical to have new treatments that work fast.
ajmc.com
Increased Screen Time in Adolescents Associated With Poor Sleep Quality
A systematic review found that the use of mobile phones before sleeping was associated with poor sleep quality in children and adolescents aged 10 to 19 years. A review published in Reports in Public Health found that adolescents aged 10 to 19 years had poorer sleep quality if they used a mobile device before going to sleep. Sleep in adolescents acts as a component of physical growth and biological and mental development, making identifying sleep disturbances vital to adolescent health.
Comments / 0