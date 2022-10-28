Read full article on original website
Unmet Needs in Treatment of MDD
Michael Rothrock, MBA, MHA, and H. Eric Cannon, PharmD, FAMCP, open a discussion surrounding payer considerations relating to the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). Michael Rothrock, MBA, MHA: When we talk about the biggest unmet needs among the treatment options for MDD [major depressive disorder], a few things stick out. We’re looking for new mechanisms of action and, more important, quicker onsets of action. We want patients to get a high response in the shortest time possible. Even though most drugs are generic and very inexpensive, they could take up to 8 weeks to show benefit. We’re looking for higher response rates, a shorter onset of action, and a longer durability of benefit, with improved tolerability and adverse effects.
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
Study Supports Feasibility of Integrating Specialty Pharmacists in Health Systems
The program, serving patients from rheumatology, dermatology, gastroenterology, allergy, and cardiology clinics, is the first of its kind within the Veterans Health Administration, researchers said. Integrating specialty pharmacists into health systems may help promote safe and effective use of biologic treatment, say newly published findings from a Veterans Health Administration...
Neil Goldfarb Discusses Challenges and Future for Business Coalitions Driving Value-Based Care
Neil Goldfarb, president and CEO of Greater Philadelphia Business Coalition on Health (GPBCH), spoke on the biggest challenges facing GPBCH in advancing health care value, how national organizations are helping drive innovation, and the future role of business coalitions in the health care system. Through the assistance of organizations such...
Biosimilars for Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases – A Managed Care Perspective
Supplements and Featured Publications, Biosimilars for Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases: 2022 Update,. Biosimilars hold the promise of substantial potential cost savings in health care with no compromise in the efficacy and safety of treatment. Despite this, their adoption in the United States has been substantially slower than might have been expected. In addition to patient and provider barriers to their widespread adoption as discussed in the second article in this supplement, additional potential barriers to their use are inherent to the current US health care system. In this article, we examine biosimilar agents from a managed care perspective and discuss some of the reasons behind their delayed adoption in the United States.
Provider and Patient Knowledge Gaps on Biosimilars: Insights From Surveys
Supplements and Featured Publications, Biosimilars for Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases: 2022 Update,. Beyond the legal and regulatory limitations associated with biosimilar availability in the United States, the adoption of biosimilars is contingent on the willingness of health care providers (HCPs) to prescribe them and of patients to accept them. In this dynamic market, it is of paramount importance to understand the current awareness, attitudes, and preferences of a broad spectrum of stakeholders if uptake of biosimilars is to be optimized. In this article, we highlight knowledge gaps among US HCPs and patients regarding biosimilars for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases as assessed in published survey literature over the last 5 years. Although HCP familiarity and understanding of biosimilars appears to have improved over the last 5 years, survey data suggest that some physicians and pharmacists still approach use of biosimilars with caution owing to concerns regarding nonmedical switching, interchangeability, pharmacist-led substitution, and the extent of any cost savings. Patients understand the potential cost benefits of biosimilars but share many of the HCPs’ concerns. A large majority of patients were also concerned that biosimilars would not treat their disease as well as the reference product and that switching may cause more adverse effects. Consequently, nonmedical switching is a major concern for patients, with the majority reporting that they would attempt to avoid a switch. Although patients trust their physicians’ treatment recommendations and express confidence in biosimilars, they have mixed views on automatic substitution by pharmacists. The areas of concern identified can be used to guide further education programs for HCPs and patients, and, in doing so, improve biosimilar uptake.
Urgent Need for CRSwNP Treatment Optimization in Finland
A significant uptick in chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) among patients with comorbid asthma has been seen in the country over the past decade. In Finland, among patients who have chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) and asthma, the use of systemic corticosteroids and chances of undergoing endoscopic sinus surgery (ESS) have increased over the past decade.
Identifying SE in Initial Asthma Screening May Help Promote Precision Medicine
The retrospective findings showed that searching for Staphylococcus aureus and its enterotoxins (SE) when initially screening patients for asthma can help with identifying a targeted treatment option by improving phenotyping and predicting comorbidities. Data from a new study are pointing to a certain toxin that could help drive precision medicine...
Dr Peter A. Lio: “Explosion of New Treatments” for Atopic Dermatitis
Atopic dermatitis is a common disease that has seen an explosion of new treatments in the last decade, explained Peter A. Lio, MD, clinical assistant professor of pediatrics and dermatology, Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine. In the last 5 or 6 years, there has been an explosion of new treatments...
Dr Amresh Raina Illuminates Top Concerns in Asymptomatic Heart Failure
Risk factors not properly addressed in patients with asymptomatic heart failure, such as high blood pressure and having diabetes or mild heart valve problems, can lead to structural heart problems or heart failure itself, noted Amresh Raina, MD, of the Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. New heart failure guidelines...
FDA Rejects Bulevirtide for Hepatitis D, Compensated Liver Disease
The FDA has issued a complete response letter to Gilead Sciences, indicating that it cannot approve the company’s first-in-class investigational entry-inhibitor, bulevirtide, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis D virus infection and compensated liver disease. The FDA has issued a complete response letter (CRL) to Gilead Sciences, indicating that...
Dr Sibel Blau Discusses QCCA, NCCA Collaboration on Exigent Research
Sibel Blau, MD, president and CEO of the Quality Cancer Care Alliance (QCCA), talks about why QCCA and National Cancer Care Alliance (NCCA) launched Exigent Research. Sibel Blau, MD, president and CEO of the Quality Cancer Care Alliance (QCCA), talks about why QCCA and National Cancer Care Alliance (NCCA) launched Exigent Research in July 2022.
Dr Paul Hahn: Retina Field Has Been Rife With Therapeutic Changes
Recent FDA approvals and therapies under FDA review are adding new treatments to the armamentarium, said Paul Hahn, MD, vitreoretinal surgeon at NJRetina. Recent FDA approvals and therapies under FDA review are adding new treatments to the armamentarium, said Paul Hahn, MD, vitreoretinal surgeon at NJRetina. Transcript. In the current...
Understanding the Complexity of Oncology Drug Pricing
Brian Corvino, MBA, managing director, Life Sciences and Health Care Practice, Deloitte Consulting, LLP, offered an overview of how the surge of innovation in oncology—and resulting drug approvals—dominate the biopharmaceutical sector. He spoke at the Community Oncology Alliance's Payer Exchange Summit. The explosion of new, life-saving therapies in...
