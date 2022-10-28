ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Watch an Elk Hunter Fire Multiple Shots at a Charging Mountain Lion in Idaho

An elk hunter got more than he bargained for last Saturday, October 9 when a mature mountain lion approached and charged him. The incident occurred during an early-season rifle hunt in southeast Idaho. In a remarkable video captured by the hunter on his cell phone and later shared by the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), John C. Erickson yells “get back” at the advancing mountain lion before firing multiple rounds from his .40 caliber Glock 27. His bullets appear to hit just inches above the predator’s head and back.
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
Upland Bird Hunter Attacked by 677-Pound Grizzly Bear

An upland bird hunter was attacked by a grizzly bear on Tuesday afternoon in Teton County, Montana. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP), the man encountered the bear around 1 p.m. while hunting in a creek bottom east of the town of Choteau. The hunter was able to shoot at the bear with his shotgun and then a sidearm—wounding the bruin and effectively stopping the attack.
Mountain Lions In Indiana

One of the big cat species indigenous to North America is the mountain lion, sometimes referred to as the cougar, panther, or puma. It is a fearsome, nimble predator that has successfully adapted to various habitats. Mountains, coniferous woods, grasslands, marshes, and arid shrublands are all habitats for mountain lions.
Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds

Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
Meet the 10 Largest Land Owners in Montana

Land is the most ancient asset in human history. As the world’s third-largest country by landmass, it’s understandable that folks with spare cash want a piece of the American pie. Traditionally, the world’s largest home deals have been divided among high-end neighborhoods in California, Florida, and New York City. However, Montana is swiftly becoming one of the country’s hottest real estate sites, reflecting the inclination for country life with the surge of remote work amid the pandemic.
Further Into Fall: An Unexpected Archery Elk Adventure

“OH MY GOD,” I said to Randy. “Here he comes.” We plunked to our knees right in the open meadow, crouching tight to the ground as if we could actually hide behind the little wisps of bunchgrass and the last scant aster blooms. We may as well have rolled up in a couple of punch buggies for how well hidden we were. But that didn’t stop the bull.
Is This Activity Really Legal in the Rivers of Montana?

We've got some gorgeous rivers in the state of Montana, and people should be able to enjoy the rivers however they'd like. People go floating, fishing, and boating up and down the Yellowstone River all the time during the Summer months; I've also been known to enjoy a float down the Yellowstone. But, there's a potentially dangerous activity in the river that people always do. And, it's perfectly legal.
Bull Elk Sports Unique Headdress

Christmas lights, hammocks, rope, tomato cages, fencing and the list goes on and on. Elk and deer seem to find all types of entanglements that get caught up in their antlers. The latest viral example is really turning some heads. A bull elk has some sort of decoy jammed between...
Montana Made The Top 10 Worst In America For This

They say you shouldn't judge somewhere based on just ONE experience, but apparently, that is exactly what the YouTube Channel "BabbleTop" did to our wonderful state—and nine other states. BabbleTop recently came out with a video detailing the 10 states with the worst food in America. (I think they...
