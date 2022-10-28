Read full article on original website
Related
'You gotta be ashamed': Hunter who PAID to kill a 648-inch elk is criticized for shooting the animal on an Idaho game preserve enclosed by a fence
A hunter who killed a massive 648-inch elk on a ranch in Idaho has come under fire for paying the landowner to track and shoot the animal dead in what is known as high-fence hunting - and he could have paid up to $15,000 for the prized creature. The elk...
Watch an Elk Hunter Fire Multiple Shots at a Charging Mountain Lion in Idaho
An elk hunter got more than he bargained for last Saturday, October 9 when a mature mountain lion approached and charged him. The incident occurred during an early-season rifle hunt in southeast Idaho. In a remarkable video captured by the hunter on his cell phone and later shared by the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), John C. Erickson yells “get back” at the advancing mountain lion before firing multiple rounds from his .40 caliber Glock 27. His bullets appear to hit just inches above the predator’s head and back.
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
Upland Bird Hunter Attacked by 677-Pound Grizzly Bear
An upland bird hunter was attacked by a grizzly bear on Tuesday afternoon in Teton County, Montana. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP), the man encountered the bear around 1 p.m. while hunting in a creek bottom east of the town of Choteau. The hunter was able to shoot at the bear with his shotgun and then a sidearm—wounding the bruin and effectively stopping the attack.
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions In Indiana
One of the big cat species indigenous to North America is the mountain lion, sometimes referred to as the cougar, panther, or puma. It is a fearsome, nimble predator that has successfully adapted to various habitats. Mountains, coniferous woods, grasslands, marshes, and arid shrublands are all habitats for mountain lions.
Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds
Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 10 Largest Land Owners in Montana
Land is the most ancient asset in human history. As the world’s third-largest country by landmass, it’s understandable that folks with spare cash want a piece of the American pie. Traditionally, the world’s largest home deals have been divided among high-end neighborhoods in California, Florida, and New York City. However, Montana is swiftly becoming one of the country’s hottest real estate sites, reflecting the inclination for country life with the surge of remote work amid the pandemic.
A dogwalker caught an alligator in rural Idaho
A person walking their dog in rural Idaho was in for quite a surprise when they encountered an alligator, hundreds of miles from the coast where the reptiles are usually found.
[WATCH] Crazy Video of Dog Herding Massive Moose in Montana
Hiking is one of the most popular activities here in Montana. Whether it's with friends, by yourself, or with your fur-babies, you'll see people out in the hills all year round. If you're hiking in Montana, you need to be aware of wildlife—especially if your dog is the reason a...
Scott man found dead at base of hunting stand at Kisatchie National Forest
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his hunting stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
Hunting Federation Chief Killed by Buffalo Only Had License to Hunt Pigeons
Mario Alberto Canales Najjar was gored by the buffalo weighing more than a ton during a hunting trip with three friends in the Argentine province of Entre Ríos.
Stupid Tourist Gets Dangerously Close To A Large Bull Elk, Nearly Meets His Maker
Week after week there are videos popping up of someone nearly dying at the expensive of a cellphone picture in a National Park. If you’re using a cellphone, you are not a wildlife photographer, so, please, for the love of god, don’t try to be…. Wildlife photographers have...
California Trail Camera Captures Mountain Lion Sneaking Up Behind An Unsuspecting Deer
The old saying goes about a mountain lion, “if you see one, it’s already to late.”. They are just as frightening as it comes in the wild, as quiet as they are quick and powerful. The move quietly through the woods with constant speed and purpose, always on...
Colorado Mule Deer Bucks Tumble Down A Cliff In Wild Rut Brawl
I love me a good rut fight. It seems crazy to think about. These deer can live three quarters of their year in complete harmony, maybe even alongside each other, then out of nowhere the winds shift and they will fight each other sometimes to the point of death over a doe.
Grizzly Bear Tries To Chase Down Three Mature Moose In Wyoming
Despite the moose probably have a weight advantage, they want no parts of a grizzly bear. But, who would? There’re not many things that would hang around a grizz unless their young were with them. Only a mother’s love can keep something willing to stay close to a predator like this.
Further Into Fall: An Unexpected Archery Elk Adventure
“OH MY GOD,” I said to Randy. “Here he comes.” We plunked to our knees right in the open meadow, crouching tight to the ground as if we could actually hide behind the little wisps of bunchgrass and the last scant aster blooms. We may as well have rolled up in a couple of punch buggies for how well hidden we were. But that didn’t stop the bull.
Is This Activity Really Legal in the Rivers of Montana?
We've got some gorgeous rivers in the state of Montana, and people should be able to enjoy the rivers however they'd like. People go floating, fishing, and boating up and down the Yellowstone River all the time during the Summer months; I've also been known to enjoy a float down the Yellowstone. But, there's a potentially dangerous activity in the river that people always do. And, it's perfectly legal.
Australian Shepherd Herds Massive Bull Moose Towards Its Owner Out On A Hike
Or… at least he is trying to be. I mean, I certainly don’t want an up close and personal encounter with a moose, but having a dog that wants you to see a big ol’ bull doesn’t sound like a bad thing either. Moose are actually...
rmef.org
Bull Elk Sports Unique Headdress
Christmas lights, hammocks, rope, tomato cages, fencing and the list goes on and on. Elk and deer seem to find all types of entanglements that get caught up in their antlers. The latest viral example is really turning some heads. A bull elk has some sort of decoy jammed between...
Montana Made The Top 10 Worst In America For This
They say you shouldn't judge somewhere based on just ONE experience, but apparently, that is exactly what the YouTube Channel "BabbleTop" did to our wonderful state—and nine other states. BabbleTop recently came out with a video detailing the 10 states with the worst food in America. (I think they...
Comments / 0