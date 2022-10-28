Read full article on original website
Georgia witness says sphere-shaped UFOs may emerge from backyard 'portal'Roger MarshCarrollton, GA
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersSenoia, GA
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Newnan Times-Herald
East Coweta flyover raises money for cancer research
Fans at East Coweta High School’s game this weekend raised over $4,000 for the Pink Posse. In addition, the Falcon RV Squadron out of Falcon Field in Peachtree City conducted a flyover over the school during the game. Around 10 planes flew over East Coweta High during the event, according to Monica Benjamin of the Falcon RV Squadron.
Newnan Times-Herald
Grantville celebrates Halloween
On Saturday, Grantville was crawling with creepy characters, fairy tale princesses, and all kinds of pint-sized superheroes. The Fall Festival, one of four annual festivals sponsored by the Grantville Police Department, took over the city’s downtown and Colley Park on Saturday afternoon. This was the fifth Fall Festival, said...
Newnan Times-Herald
Photo Gallery: Munchkin Masquerade hits Newnan
It may have rained on Monday morning, and there may have been a little mist in the air, but that didn’t stop parents and their children from dressing up in their costumes and going trick-or-treating on the Newnan Court Square. All throughout Monday morning, a number of vendors and...
The Citizen Online
Piedmont Fayette Offers Safe Sitter Course for Aspiring Babysitters
Fayetteville, Ga. (Oct. 24, 2022) Piedmont Fayette Hospital is a registered Safe Sitter teaching site, offering a comprehensive babysitting training program for young teens (ages 11 and up). Nationally, over 600,000 graduates have completed the course and are able to stay home alone safely and handle emergencies when caring for younger children.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Celebration of Native American history and culture returns to Stone Mountain Park
More than a century ago, various Native American groups began efforts to get state and federal officials to set aside a period—sometimes as little as one day—to recognize the cultures and contributions of “First Americans.” In 1915, Arthur C. Parker, director of the Museum of Arts and Science in Rochester, New York, and a member of the Seneca tribe, tried to get the Boy Scouts of American to support such a recognition, according to the Library of Congress and affiliated federal institutions. That same year, Red Fox James, a member of the Blackfoot tribe, rode state to state on horseback seeking support for such a recognition at the federal level, the Library of Congress narrative reports.
Newnan Times-Herald
William “Randy” Thacker
William “Randy” Thacker, 72 of Newnan, Georgia passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife by his side. He died October 27, 2022 after a very long journey with Lewy Body Dementia. Randy was born December 2, 1949, in Atalla, Alabama to the late Newman and Marjorie...
Newnan Times-Herald
Novelle Yarbrough Dennis
Novelle Yarbrough Dennis, age 95, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 29, 2022, in Newnan, GA. She was born on October 21, 1927, in Heard County, one of nine children to the late Rufus and Belle Faver Yarbrough. Novelle graduated from Western High School and attended Berry College and West...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan to review redistricting plan
The Newnan City Council will hold four information sessions concerning redistricting in the month of November. The sessions will review proposed changes to the three city council districts in the city. Currently, District 1 has 14,756 residents, District 2 has 17,245 residents and District 3 has 10,548 residents. The proposed districts would change the boundaries to make population levels more equal within the districts.
At a food mart in Mableton, Powerball and barbecue go hand in hand
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Inside Heby’s Shell and Food Mart in Mableton, in the back of the store, chef Shombe Jones serves up barbecue with all the fixings. “I’ve been here nine years now. Every day, I get a new customer. Every day,” chef Shombe said.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Clemmie Adams celebrates 50 years of service to the city of Jackson
JACKSON — Clemmie Adams recently celebrated 50 years of service to the city of Jackson Public Works. Adams, 86, attributes his strong work ethic to the lessons his father taught him as a child growing up in Indian Springs.
theadvocate.com
Simmons family finding purpose building lost siblings’ legacies: ‘They are worth remembering’
Twenty-year-old Lindy Simmons was eagerly awaiting a trip to New York City in early January. Christopher Simmons, 17, was strategizing ways to reach his ACT goal score of 32. Kamryn Simmons, 15, couldn’t wait to get her driver’s license in 41 days. Those plans and ambitions were cut...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
592 Henderson Rd, Jonesboro
This pretty ranch is better than new! It’s a three-bedroom, two-bath stunner with a pool. The home is gorgeous; it has been updated from top to bottom, and it has all the bells and whistles. The carpet and paint are brand new. All of the stainless steel kitchen appliances are included with the sale of the house. The marble fireplace is brand new. There are new ceiling fans throughout the house, including a Bluetooth chandelier with disappearing fan blades in the dining room.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Secretary of Veterans Affairs discusses new benefits for veterans, inspects Decatur facility
Expanded healthcare benefits are now available for many veterans, according to Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis Richard McDonough. McDonough was recently joined by Sen. Jon Ossoff at the Atlanta VA Medical Center in Decatur to discuss the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act as well as give updates on some of the challenges the center has faced after an inspection was completed of the facility.
4 Cobb High School Bands Finish in Top Group at Bands of America Regional Competition
Four Cobb County high school marching bands finished among the top performing bands at the Bands of America regional championships held at Jacksonville State University Oct. 29. The competition included nearly 30 high school marching bands from six southeastern states.
The Citizen Online
Blue Angels coming to air show at Falcon Field Nov. 5-6
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the 2022 Atlanta Air Show, scheduled for November 5-6 at Falcon Field in Peachtree City, Georgia. The show will also feature an A-10 Thunderbolt II Demo, the Navy Seals Leap Frogs, an Attack Helicopter Demo, the Full Throttle Formation Team, an F4U Corsair Demo, as well as aerobatic pilots Kent Pietsch, Buck Roetman, and Greg Koontz.
Newnan Times-Herald
Summer/fall adult softball champions crowned
Coed League champions Premier Athletics, managed by Jeff Lindsey, won its tournament in the Coweta County Parks and Recreation Department’s Adult Softball Summer/Fall League recently. Church Open League champions GAP, managed by Van Meadows, won its tournament at Hunter Complex recently. After its regular season, which seeded the team...
GPB evening headlines for October 31, 2022
The Joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Researchers say the large spider that proliferated in Georgia in 2021 could spread to much of the East Coast.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Jackson woman’s banana pudding recipe wins in national contest
Jackson resident Tina Greenwood Frye’s banana pudding recipe recently won fourth place in the National Banana Pudding Cookoff held Oct. 7-8 in Centerville, Tenn. Cooks from across the U.S. submit their recipes and only 10 finalists are chosen. Frye’s chocolate honey hazelnut banana pudding made the cut.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Historic Banning Mills: Hidden Gem in N. Georgia Perfect for Adventure and Nature Lovers
Home of the world’s largest zip line, Historic Banning Mills is a gem hidden just outside Atlanta, GA. We stayed for a weekend and have all the details on this location ideal for adventurers. Thank you to Historic Banning Mills for hosting us!. Banning Mill is only an hour...
Newnan Times-Herald
An incredible journey for the Lady Vikings
If you had told the Northgate Lady Vikings softball team at the beginning of the season that they would be competing on the Friday of the state championship tournament in Columbus, they would have thought that sounded right. However, if you had told them in the middle of the season,...
