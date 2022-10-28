Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sporting News
Packers WR draft mistakes: Why Green Bay didn't take Tee Higgins, other big misses in recent drafts
The Packers aren't where they expected to be this year. They're 3-4 heading into Sunday's game with the Bills and their passing offense is the most pedestrian it has been under Aaron Rodgers. To make matters worse, Rodgers' frustration is bubbling over. He sounded off during the week about the mistakes his teammates are making.
Sporting News
Aaron Rodgers contract breakdown: How much is Packers QB making in 2022?
Aaron Rodgers' last two offseasons with the Packers have been nothing short of eventful. Trade requests, trading jabs with the front office, and a reported impending split resulted in … a brand new contract that will lock Rodgers in Green Bay for the next few seasons, presumably, through the end of his career.
Sporting News
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett appears to take shot at Russell Wilson after win over Giants
Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett appeared to take a veiled shot at his former quarterback on Sunday. Lockett told reporters after Seattle's 27-13 win over the Giants, "It's amazing what you can accomplish when nobody cares who gets the credit." That was considered a dig at Russell Wilson. While Lockett didn't...
Sporting News
Brandin Cooks tweets cryptic message after Texans fail to trade him at deadline: 'Covered for the lies for too long'
Brandin Cooks will remain with the Texans following the 2022 NFL trade deadline — something the ninth-year receiver seems rather unhappy about. Cooks, in his third year in Houston, was held from media availability and practice on Tuesday as rumors of a trade involving the receiver were gaining traction.
Sporting News
Bradley Chubb trade details: Dolphins pay premium draft-pick price for Broncos pass rusher
Bradley Chubb is taking his talents to South Beach. After speculation that the Broncos' star pass rusher would be on the move, the speculation became reality about an hour before the 2022 NFL trade deadline, with the Dolphins sending a package of picks and a player to Denver for Chubb.
thecomeback.com
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: 49ers make 'intriguing match' for wide receiver, Adam Schefter says
Odell Beckham Jr. won his long-awaited Super Bowl ring as a member of the Rams, but the wideout was attached to the 49ers prior to signing with Los Angeles. That's a trend that has seemingly continued. ESPN's Adam Schefter took some time to offer informed speculation on Beckham to the...
Sporting News
Chase Claypool trade details: Bears deal draft pick for Steelers wideout, giving Justin Fields help
Busy hands are happy hands, and Ryan Poles has been a busy — and happy — man. A day after trading Roquan Smith to the Ravens for a second-round pick, the Bears GM made another move, this time swinging a deal for Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool in the hours leading up to the NFL trade deadline.
Sporting News
Bears draft picks 2023: Why Chicago is set up for major retool around Justin Fields after Roquan Smith trade
The Bears are continuing to sell off some of their best pieces even despite a better-than-expected start to the 2022 NFL season. Ahead of Week 8, the Bears traded veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick. Then, on Halloween, they sent away arguably their best defensive player.
Sporting News
How Dolphins leveraged Laremy Tunsil trade to build playoff team in Miami
The Dolphins made a splash just before the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, moving their remaining 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds for Broncos edge-rusher Bradley Chubb. It's a move that signifies Stephen Ross — whose tampering cost the Dolphins their own 2023...
Sporting News
Roquan Smith trade details: Ravens acquire star LB from Bears ahead of trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline has seen another star moved ahead of its 4 p.m. ET Tuesday cutoff, with the Bears trading standout linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens. In return, the Ravens sent the Bears second- and fifth-round picks in the 2023 draft, per Adam Schefter. Smith, who requested a...
Sporting News
T.J. Hockenson trade details: Vikings send draft picks to Lions for TE before NFL trade deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has delivered at least one major trade on the final day, and it was one that few expected. The Lions have traded their top tight end, T.J. Hockenson, to the Vikings in exchange for a couple of draft picks. Two draft picks will also head back to Minnesota as a part of the deal.
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs vs. Jaire Alexander stats: Who actually 'finished it' between Bills, Packers stars?
One of the more interesting individual matchups in Sunday night's Bills-Packers game saw both receiver Stefon Diggs and cornerback Jaire Alexander claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players. Except, neither player matched up against each other. The jawing between Diggs and Alexander was only that: Alexander was...
Sporting News
Bills' Stefon Diggs runs out of tunnel with Packers before 'SNF' to jaw with Jaire Alexander
Tensions were running high ahead of the Bills' "Sunday Night Football" clash with the Packers, and no two players exemplified that energy better than Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander. The two standouts, who faced off against each other when Diggs played for the Vikings,...
Sporting News
Alvin Kamara contract details: Why Saints are unlikely to deal star RB at trade deadline
Saints running back Alvin Kamara has emerged as one of the most coveted names at this year's trade deadline. Since being drafted in 2017, Kamara has emerged as one of the eminent dual-threat backs in the NFL. He's as good in the passing game as he is between the tackles, and he would be a strong addition to any competitor this season.
Sporting News
NFC standings, playoff picture: How safe are Eagles, Vikings, Seahawks, Falcons in first place as surprise division leaders?
The NFC standings at the midway point of the 2022 NFL season are much different than they were at the end of 2021. None of last season's division winners — the Cowboys, Packers, Rams and Buccaneers — are in first place after Week 8. If the season ended...
Sporting News
Will the Browns trade Kareem Hunt? Rumors of new price tag set ahead of NFL trade deadline
The Browns are reportedly planning to move on from running back Kareem Hunt ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Such a move will probably come down to the wire; Cleveland beat division rival Cincinnati on "Monday Night Football," and Hunt carried the ball 11 times for 42 yards in the win.
Sporting News
Calvin Ridley trade details: Jaguars acquire suspended Falcons WR for 'complex draft compensation'
Calvin Ridley isn't playing for the Falcons in 2022, and he won't be playing for them in 2023 either. The Falcons have traded Ridley just an hour before the 2022 NFL trade deadline in one of the more surprising moves of the day. He will be heading to the Jaguars, who are sending two future picks to the Falcons as part of the deal.
Sporting News
Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB advice for Week 9 pickups, free agents
We have some good news and bad news for those getting ready to hit the Week 9 fantasy waiver wire. First, the bad: This week's top pickups (Latavius Murray, Caleb Huntley, Kenyan Drake, Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers, Isiah Pacheco, Greg Dulcich, Devin Duvernay) only include a couple of true "impact" players. The good? They won't require significant FAAB bids or high waiver claims. Either way, whether you're focused on one of the few high-priced waiver pickups or the more plentiful low-cost free-agent adds, you need to prioritize and have a budget plan.
Comments / 0