Sporting News

Aaron Rodgers contract breakdown: How much is Packers QB making in 2022?

Aaron Rodgers' last two offseasons with the Packers have been nothing short of eventful. Trade requests, trading jabs with the front office, and a reported impending split resulted in … a brand new contract that will lock Rodgers in Green Bay for the next few seasons, presumably, through the end of his career.
thecomeback.com

49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Sporting News

How Dolphins leveraged Laremy Tunsil trade to build playoff team in Miami

The Dolphins made a splash just before the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, moving their remaining 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds for Broncos edge-rusher Bradley Chubb. It's a move that signifies Stephen Ross — whose tampering cost the Dolphins their own 2023...
Sporting News

Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB advice for Week 9 pickups, free agents

We have some good news and bad news for those getting ready to hit the Week 9 fantasy waiver wire. First, the bad: This week's top pickups (Latavius Murray, Caleb Huntley, Kenyan Drake, Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers, Isiah Pacheco, Greg Dulcich, Devin Duvernay) only include a couple of true "impact" players. The good? They won't require significant FAAB bids or high waiver claims. Either way, whether you're focused on one of the few high-priced waiver pickups or the more plentiful low-cost free-agent adds, you need to prioritize and have a budget plan.
