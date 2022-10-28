Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Court docs: Mother arrested after 1-year-old overdoses on cocaine
CHEVIOT, Ohio — A mother is facing multiple child endangerment charges after her 1-year-old overdosed on cocaine, according to court documents. Court records say on Oct. 13, the 1-year-old child of Jessica Runyon, 34, was found to have overdosed on cocaine, and naloxone was used on him. Records say...
WLWT 5
Court docs: Man accused of choking son, shooting at him during argument
CINCINNATI — A man has been charged after being accused of attacking his son during an argument, court documents say. According to documents, Virdell Hicks, 53, choked his son during an argument and grabbed a handgun, threatened to shoot his wife, and shot at his son, leaving a hole in the wall.
WLWT 5
Court docs: 2 indicted in murder, dismemberment of man in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A woman accused of murdering her husband and ordering another person to dismember the body has been indicted. Bonnie Vaughn, 59, was arrested last month after police discovered a man deceased inside a Middletown residence. According to the indictment, Vaughn is accused of shooting her husband,...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor accuses judge of being biased in quadruple murder trial deliberations
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — There were heated moments inside a Butler County courtroom Tuesday afternoon as Butler County prosecutor Mike Gmoser asked Judge Gregory Howard to recuse himself in a high-profile murder case. Gmoser said Howard was biased in the way he handled Gurpreet Singh's quadruple murder trial...
WLWT 5
CPD investigating after woman shot, killed while driving in Avondale
CINCINNATI — A woman was shot and killed while driving her car Monday in Avondale. According to Cincinnati Police Lt. Col. Lisa Davis, around 2:30 p.m. police responded to reports of a shooting on Reading Road. Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound behind the...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police identify woman shot, killed while driving in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the woman who wasshot and killed while driving her car in Avondale Monday afternoon. Officials have identified the woman as Johanna Rox, 37. Police say she was taken to UC Medical Center for treatment after being shot but died at the hospital. Authorities...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Sovereign Drive in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Sovereign Drive in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Norwood Avenue in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Norwood Avenue in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Man dies after being shot in Northside Monday morning
CINCINNATI — A man has died after a shooting early Monday morning in Northside. It happened near the intersection of Kirby Avenue and Colerain Avenue. The Hamilton County Corner's Office issued a correction, saying the victim was "erroneously identified" when the death was reported to the office. The victim's...
WLWT 5
House fire in Norwood sends two people to the hospital
NORWOOD, Ohio — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire engulfed a home in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire started just before noon on Tuesday. Fire crews from Cincinnati, St. Bernard, Deer Park...
WLWT 5
Police: At least 2 injured in crash in Springfield Township
FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — Hamilton County Deputies are on scene of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Springfield Township, Monday morning. Dispatchers for Hamilton County confirmed that at least two people are being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center due to injuries sustained in this crash.
WLWT 5
Police respond to a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — A crash between a Metro bus and a car has led to Elm Street being closed in Over-the-Rhine, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash took place at the intersection of Findlay and Elm streets around...
WLWT 5
Police: Crash with overturned vehicle causes road closure in Hamilton Township
MORROW, Ohio — A crash caused a truck to overturn on Morrow-Cozzaddale Road, leading to a road closure, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Hamilton Township police announced that Morrow-Cozzaddale Rd. will be closed between Ford and Ludlum roads...
WLWT 5
Reports of heavy police presence on Geneva Court in Miami Township
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Reports of heavy police presence on Geneva Court in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at East Kemper and Chesterdale roads in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury at East Kemper and Chesterdale roads in Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Neighbors, Xavier University employees help save women from fire in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire engulfed a home in Norwood Tuesday. The fire started just before noon on Hopkins Avenue. "I was sitting in my bedroom and I just heard popping," neighbor Terrissa Sierra said. Sierra lives next door with...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead after Sunday morning shooting in Avondale
CINCINNATI — One person has died after a shooting in Avondale Sunday morning. According to District 4 police, calls of a shooting came in at 9:32 a.m. Sunday morning in the 800 block of Hutchins Road, near Reading Road. Police say the victim, 40-year-old Antonio Thrasher, was shot multiple...
WLWT 5
Avondale youth coach fatally shot Sunday morning
CINCINNATI — The Avondale community is mourning the loss of a mentor and youth coach that was shot and killed Sunday morning. According to Cincinnati police, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Hutchins Ave. near Reading Road. When officers arrived, they found Antonio Thrasher,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Crosby Township
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Crosby Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
