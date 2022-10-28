ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, OH

WLWT 5

Court docs: Mother arrested after 1-year-old overdoses on cocaine

CHEVIOT, Ohio — A mother is facing multiple child endangerment charges after her 1-year-old overdosed on cocaine, according to court documents. Court records say on Oct. 13, the 1-year-old child of Jessica Runyon, 34, was found to have overdosed on cocaine, and naloxone was used on him. Records say...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Court docs: 2 indicted in murder, dismemberment of man in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A woman accused of murdering her husband and ordering another person to dismember the body has been indicted. Bonnie Vaughn, 59, was arrested last month after police discovered a man deceased inside a Middletown residence. According to the indictment, Vaughn is accused of shooting her husband,...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

CPD investigating after woman shot, killed while driving in Avondale

CINCINNATI — A woman was shot and killed while driving her car Monday in Avondale. According to Cincinnati Police Lt. Col. Lisa Davis, around 2:30 p.m. police responded to reports of a shooting on Reading Road. Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound behind the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Norwood Avenue in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Norwood Avenue in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: Man dies after being shot in Northside Monday morning

CINCINNATI — A man has died after a shooting early Monday morning in Northside. It happened near the intersection of Kirby Avenue and Colerain Avenue. The Hamilton County Corner's Office issued a correction, saying the victim was "erroneously identified" when the death was reported to the office. The victim's...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

House fire in Norwood sends two people to the hospital

NORWOOD, Ohio — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire engulfed a home in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire started just before noon on Tuesday. Fire crews from Cincinnati, St. Bernard, Deer Park...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Police: At least 2 injured in crash in Springfield Township

FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — Hamilton County Deputies are on scene of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Springfield Township, Monday morning. Dispatchers for Hamilton County confirmed that at least two people are being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center due to injuries sustained in this crash.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

WLWT 5

Avondale youth coach fatally shot Sunday morning

CINCINNATI — The Avondale community is mourning the loss of a mentor and youth coach that was shot and killed Sunday morning. According to Cincinnati police, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Hutchins Ave. near Reading Road. When officers arrived, they found Antonio Thrasher,...
CINCINNATI, OH

