Okada Confirms Scrapped NJPW Plan Due To The Pandemic

New Japan Pro Wrestling is obviously based in Japan, however, considering they are one of the premiere wrestling organizations in the world, their travel often is international. One arena NJPW has traveled to in the past is Madison Square Garden; with the company's most recent trip to MSG being on April 6th, 2019, as part of a G1 Supercard show with Ring of Honor. G1 Supercard saw six titles change hands in the state of New York, with Kazuchika Okada defeating Jay White in the main event to regain the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.
Jay White Believes Bout Could Be Biggest Match In NJPW Wrestle Kingdom History

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White understands the magnitude of his upcoming title defense against Kazuchika Okada, which will headline Wrestle Kingdom 17 inside the Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2023. This will be the second time White headlines Wrestle Kingdom, NJPW's biggest event of the year. White spoke to...
Will Ospreay Calls NJPW Bout The Best Tag Match He's Ever Seen

Will Ospreay is regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers today, racking up 23 five-star matches (as determined by The Wrestling Observer) in his career. "The Aerial Assassin" quickly rose through the ranks in the United Kingdom before making strides in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Amid his ascension, Ospreay formed a dominant stable, which was later named the United Empire. Included in the faction were decorated tag team champions Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis, collectively known as Aussie Open.

