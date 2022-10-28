New Japan Pro Wrestling is obviously based in Japan, however, considering they are one of the premiere wrestling organizations in the world, their travel often is international. One arena NJPW has traveled to in the past is Madison Square Garden; with the company's most recent trip to MSG being on April 6th, 2019, as part of a G1 Supercard show with Ring of Honor. G1 Supercard saw six titles change hands in the state of New York, with Kazuchika Okada defeating Jay White in the main event to regain the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO