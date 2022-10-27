Read full article on original website
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
KOMU
Rock Bridge volleyball falls a set short of state semifinals
Rock Bridge volleyball came about as close as possible to securing a trip to the MSHSAA Class 5 state semifinals Saturday in Springfield. The Bruins won the first and fourth sets of their state quarterfinal match at Kickapoo, but the Chiefs held on in the fifth set to win 3-2 (19-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-27, 15-12) and punch their ticket to Cape Girardeau.
KOMU
McGuire named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week
COLUMBIA - Missouri football defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire has been named the Southeastern Conference's Defensive Lineman of the Week. McGuire contributed to Missouri's 23-10 win against South Carolina Saturday, tying his career best with three tackles for a loss and two sacks. The senior from Tulsa, Oklahoma finished the game with five total stops.
KOMU
Marceline softball wins Class 2 championship; Rock Bridge cross country teams claim district titles
Marceline softball beat Sherwood 3-2 in the MSHSAA Class 2 state championship Saturday for the second year in a row. Through the first five innings, it looked like Sherwood pitcher Kennedy Diggs had the Tigers’ bats locked up, allowing just two hits and striking out 10. Marceline pitcher Cassi...
Washington Missourian
Haylee Makes History: Borgia sophomore enters record book as first female varsity football player to score for Knights
Standing 5 feet, 4 inches, Haylee Stieffermann, 16, may not appear to have the stature of a history-making football player, but that is exactly what the St. Francis Borgia sophomore did earlier this season. In a game against Fredericktown, Stieffermann went 4-for-4 on point-after attempts and became the first female...
KOMU
Missouri claims its fourth straight Mayor's Cup 23-10, wins back-to-back SEC games
COLUMBIA, SC - The Missouri Tigers upset No. 25 South Carolina 23-10 at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, winning its fourth straight Mayor's Cup. This was the first time Missouri defeated a ranked opponent since its victory over No. 17 LSU in 2020. Eliah Drinkwitz now holds a perfect 3-0 record...
Missouri Man Plays with Wolves & Lions and Some People are Ticked
It doesn't matter what you do there are some people who will always want to be a critic. Take for example a Missouri man who frequently shares videos of himself playing with wolves and lions. Some love it while others are quite frankly ticked. James Smith (aka liondad1987) is an...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 31st, 2022
(Iron County, MO) -- Witnesses on the scene in southeast Missouri’s Iron County reported that the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a school bus and harm people. Law enforcement quickly arrived to the location and arrested the man. The Iron County Sheriffs Department says on Facebook that the suspect was found with an AR-15 rifle, a handgun and two loaded magazines. He faces several felonies. No injuries were reported.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burger places, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his life
Correction: Previously, it was stated that Dr. Willing died on March 20, 1864, in Prescott, Arizona. He died in 1874. Dr. George M. Willing house in Fulton, Missouri.Ammodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.
carthagenewsonline.com
MDC reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
Highway Patrol searching for paraglider who crashed into Missouri River Wednesday
WASHINGTON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is searching for a man who went missing while paragliding over the Missouri River. MSHP said witnesses saw Kenny Loudermilk crash into the Missouri River near the Route 47 bridge in Washington, Missouri, while paragliding on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Loudermilk...
myleaderpaper.com
Park Hills man, Potosi woman hurt in crash north of De Soto
A Park Hills man and a Potosi woman were injured Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, in a three-vehicle accident at highways 21 and 110 north of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:32 p.m., Jesse M. Brawley, 47, of Farmington was driving a southbound 1998 Dodge Dakota and...
KOMU
Anglers head to Lion's Beuth Park after rainbow trout stocking
MOBERLY - The Missouri Department of Conservation delivered around 1,000 rainbow trout to Moberly's Lion's Beuth Park Lake on Monday. The MDC transported the fish from the Montauk State Fish Hatchery on Monday morning. A media specialist for MDC, Madeline Est, said she hopes the project will make trout angling more accessible for locals.
Washington Missourian
Hagedorn: Washington must grow and change
Speaking to members of the Washington Rotary Club on Thursday, Mayor Doug Hagedorn shared his vision for the city’s future but also how he has adjusted to life as the city’s mayor. “I’m feeling pretty comfortable in the job now. I certainly don’t know it all, but there’s...
Battlehawks: XFL announces official name of St. Louis team
Big news Monday morning from the XFL.
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'
Cannons on the Wilson's Creek National Battlefield.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Wilson's Creek National Battlefield was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1966. This area is located close to Republic, Missouri that's roughly a 26-mile drive from Springfield, Missouri.
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
KOMU
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe addresses recent shootings in Columbia
COLUMBIA - There have been shootings every weekend for three weeks in Columbia. Despite this, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said that compared to 2021, violent crime numbers are down 30% in the city. “I think - as a mother, as a wife, as a daughter, as the mayor - I obviously...
KOMU
Columbia winter trout fishing program to begin Tuesday
COLUMBIA — Columbia Parks and Recreation announced Monday the city's annual winter trout fishing program will begin Tuesday. The program will officially begin at 1 p.m. in Cosmo-Bethel Park on 4500 Bethel Street. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will stock the lake at Cosmo-Bethel Park with approximately 2,400...
KOMU
One man recovering after Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - One man is recovering following a shooting late Saturday night in Columbia, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officers responded to calls of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. at the Lakewood Apartments off Old U.S. Highway 63. In an email to KOMU 8, police said that officers found...
