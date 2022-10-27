ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

KOMU

Rock Bridge volleyball falls a set short of state semifinals

Rock Bridge volleyball came about as close as possible to securing a trip to the MSHSAA Class 5 state semifinals Saturday in Springfield. The Bruins won the first and fourth sets of their state quarterfinal match at Kickapoo, but the Chiefs held on in the fifth set to win 3-2 (19-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-27, 15-12) and punch their ticket to Cape Girardeau.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

McGuire named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

COLUMBIA - Missouri football defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire has been named the Southeastern Conference's Defensive Lineman of the Week. McGuire contributed to Missouri's 23-10 win against South Carolina Saturday, tying his career best with three tackles for a loss and two sacks. The senior from Tulsa, Oklahoma finished the game with five total stops.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 31st, 2022

(Iron County, MO) -- Witnesses on the scene in southeast Missouri’s Iron County reported that the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a school bus and harm people. Law enforcement quickly arrived to the location and arrested the man. The Iron County Sheriffs Department says on Facebook that the suspect was found with an AR-15 rifle, a handgun and two loaded magazines. He faces several felonies. No injuries were reported.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burger places, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
MISSOURI STATE
carthagenewsonline.com

MDC reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Park Hills man, Potosi woman hurt in crash north of De Soto

A Park Hills man and a Potosi woman were injured Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, in a three-vehicle accident at highways 21 and 110 north of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:32 p.m., Jesse M. Brawley, 47, of Farmington was driving a southbound 1998 Dodge Dakota and...
DE SOTO, MO
KOMU

Anglers head to Lion's Beuth Park after rainbow trout stocking

MOBERLY - The Missouri Department of Conservation delivered around 1,000 rainbow trout to Moberly's Lion's Beuth Park Lake on Monday. The MDC transported the fish from the Montauk State Fish Hatchery on Monday morning. A media specialist for MDC, Madeline Est, said she hopes the project will make trout angling more accessible for locals.
MOBERLY, MO
Washington Missourian

Hagedorn: Washington must grow and change

Speaking to members of the Washington Rotary Club on Thursday, Mayor Doug Hagedorn shared his vision for the city’s future but also how he has adjusted to life as the city’s mayor. “I’m feeling pretty comfortable in the job now. I certainly don’t know it all, but there’s...
WASHINGTON, MO
KOMU

Mayor Barbara Buffaloe addresses recent shootings in Columbia

COLUMBIA - There have been shootings every weekend for three weeks in Columbia. Despite this, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said that compared to 2021, violent crime numbers are down 30% in the city. “I think - as a mother, as a wife, as a daughter, as the mayor - I obviously...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia winter trout fishing program to begin Tuesday

COLUMBIA — Columbia Parks and Recreation announced Monday the city's annual winter trout fishing program will begin Tuesday. The program will officially begin at 1 p.m. in Cosmo-Bethel Park on 4500 Bethel Street. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will stock the lake at Cosmo-Bethel Park with approximately 2,400...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

One man recovering after Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA - One man is recovering following a shooting late Saturday night in Columbia, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officers responded to calls of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. at the Lakewood Apartments off Old U.S. Highway 63. In an email to KOMU 8, police said that officers found...
COLUMBIA, MO

