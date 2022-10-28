Read full article on original website
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
wsfltv.com
FEMA says not everyone will qualify for residential debris removal
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The first step to rebuilding is getting rid of all of the debris, and yesterday Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) announced that for the first time ever FEMA will assist residential areas—but not every neighborhood will qualify. When walking in a neighborhood located along...
whhscbox.com
It’s wind, it’s rain, it’s a hurricane!
The most recent hurricane in the U.S., Hurricane Ian, has devastated Florida, killing over 100 people and leaving more than 2.3 million without power. Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm at its peak, recently slammed into Florida on Sept. 28. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian had reached winds speeds up to 150 mph, tieing for the fifth strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in the U.S. Many buildings were destroyed and many homes were damaged, including the homes of some relatives of WHHS students.
FEMA Hiring Local Residents To Work On Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian
FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian. These positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs. Interested candidates are
FEMA is looking to hire for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian.
More assistance delivered to Florida counties in need after Hurricane Ian
BRANDON, Fla — Communities in Hardee and Sarasota counties can now apply for FEMA Direct Temporary Housing Assistance. This comes after approval was announced on Friday. The counties join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties which were previously approved. "FEMA determined that rental assistance is insufficient to meet the...
click orlando
FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says
ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
golfcourseindustry.com
In Ian’s wake
As the last week of September drew near, Erin Stevens found himself preparing for an uninvited guest. Hurricane Ian was coming. Stevens is the director of agronomy at Coral Creek Club in Placida, Florida, on the Gulf Coast, roughly 15 miles south and west of Port Charlotte. The club was directly in the storm’s path, but Stevens is accustomed to dealing with big storms: he’s been at the club since 2019. Prior to that, he spent nine years on Florida’s Atlantic coast. He has also worked as an owner’s representative on golf course construction projects throughout the Caribbean.
gulfshorebusiness.com
SWFL labor force increases by 21K over the last year
Southwest Florida’s labor force increased by 21,023 over the last year, according to September figures from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The Fort Myers area labor force in September 2022 grew by 12,276, a 3.4% increase from September 2021, and the Naples area labor force increased by 4.9% growing by 8,747. In Fort Myers, the industry adding the most jobs was education and health services, with 3,700. Leisure and hospitality led the way for Naples with an increase of 2,000 jobs. The unemployment rate in Fort Myers was 2.6% in September and 2.6% in Naples. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate dropped to 2.5%.
fsunews.com
Gov. Ron Desantis eases voting restrictions to counties affected by Hurricane Ian
On Oct. 13, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office announced a suspension of voting restrictions on counties affected by Hurricane Ian. This executive order affects voters in Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties. This comes at the request of the Supervisors of Elections of the three counties. The executive order calls...
ramaporampage.org
The Tragic Destruction Left by Hurricane Ian Leaves Many Devastated
On Friday, September 23rd, Governor DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all Florida residents. Later that week, on September 28th, the notorious Hurricane Ian hit Fort Myers, Florida. This category 4 storm resulted in massive floods, sweeping away cars, boats, and trees and destroying homes, bridges, and roads. This mass hurricane left hundreds devastated, and the people affected will not easily recover from its aftermath. After making its destructive pass through Florida, the storm continued on to South Carolina as a category 1 hurricane (Washington Post).
Hurricane Ian’s lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake.
classiccountry1045.com
DeSoto County FEMA Update Hurricane Ian
Where is the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center located?. Hurricane Ian survivors who applied for assistance from FEMA will receive a letter from FEMA. The letter will explain your application status and how to respond. The letter will include the amount of any assistance FEMA may provide and information on how the money can be used. If you have questions about your letter, call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 to find out what information FEMA needs.
WINKNEWS.com
Frustration in Lee County over debris disposal
Frustration is growing over debris pickup and the proper way to put your stuff on the curb. On Thursday, WINK News explained you can’t put debris in black trash bags and that you need to make three distinct piles for vegetation, appliances, and construction debris. It’s been over a...
WINKNEWS.com
People waiting for FEMA trailers after Hurricane Ian
Keeping people near their communities after losing homes to Hurricane Ian is the goal when it comes to FEMA moving trailers into Southwest Florida. It took FEMA a few months to get the trailers into the area after Hurricane Charley in 2004, and the same is expected this time around.
multihousingnews.com
Florida Community Changes Hands for 4th Time
JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the sale of the Naples development. For the fourth time since its completion, Alvista Golden Gate, a 200-unit community in Naples, Fla., has sold. JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the deal. Dolben Co. purchased the property for $62 million from Phoenix Realty Group, according to...
North Port family receives FEMA approval letter by mistake
Just when they thought FEMA would send them money to help pay for necessities, Pamela Johnson and her family found out that money wouldn't be coming.
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Announces FEMA Program for Those Affected by Hurricane Ian
Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the three levels of government (local, state, and federal) have come together to provide resources for Floridians in need. Today, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced the initiative to “identify and remove vessels and other debris from waterways ad expedite the removal of debris on private and commercial properties” to allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) satellite imagery to be more effective.
Red tide found in water samples from Southwest Florida
FWC said red tide has been found in water samples taken from Southwest Florida, including Charlotte, Collier and Lee Counties
cw34.com
Two people found doing meth in abandoned home in Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — One Florida sheriff says two people will be in donning orange jumpsuits for their Halloween costumes. Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a home in Fort Myers Beach on Saturday night. The sheriff's office said...
usf.edu
Do not bury the burrowing owls, a wildlife group says
Pasha Donaldson, vice president of the Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife, does not know how well the city's 3,500 burrowing owls fared during Hurricane Ian. But she does know of a way residents can help the animals that survived the storm remain alive. “Please don’t put your trash on top...
