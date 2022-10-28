ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsfltv.com

FEMA says not everyone will qualify for residential debris removal

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The first step to rebuilding is getting rid of all of the debris, and yesterday Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) announced that for the first time ever FEMA will assist residential areas—but not every neighborhood will qualify. When walking in a neighborhood located along...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
whhscbox.com

It’s wind, it’s rain, it’s a hurricane!

The most recent hurricane in the U.S., Hurricane Ian, has devastated Florida, killing over 100 people and leaving more than 2.3 million without power. Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm at its peak, recently slammed into Florida on Sept. 28. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian had reached winds speeds up to 150 mph, tieing for the fifth strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in the U.S. Many buildings were destroyed and many homes were damaged, including the homes of some relatives of WHHS students.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says

ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
ORLANDO, FL
golfcourseindustry.com

In Ian’s wake

As the last week of September drew near, Erin Stevens found himself preparing for an uninvited guest. Hurricane Ian was coming. Stevens is the director of agronomy at Coral Creek Club in Placida, Florida, on the Gulf Coast, roughly 15 miles south and west of Port Charlotte. The club was directly in the storm’s path, but Stevens is accustomed to dealing with big storms: he’s been at the club since 2019. Prior to that, he spent nine years on Florida’s Atlantic coast. He has also worked as an owner’s representative on golf course construction projects throughout the Caribbean.
PLACIDA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

SWFL labor force increases by 21K over the last year

Southwest Florida’s labor force increased by 21,023 over the last year, according to September figures from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The Fort Myers area labor force in September 2022 grew by 12,276, a 3.4% increase from September 2021, and the Naples area labor force increased by 4.9% growing by 8,747. In Fort Myers, the industry adding the most jobs was education and health services, with 3,700. Leisure and hospitality led the way for Naples with an increase of 2,000 jobs. The unemployment rate in Fort Myers was 2.6% in September and 2.6% in Naples. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate dropped to 2.5%.
FORT MYERS, FL
ramaporampage.org

The Tragic Destruction Left by Hurricane Ian Leaves Many Devastated

On Friday, September 23rd, Governor DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all Florida residents. Later that week, on September 28th, the notorious Hurricane Ian hit Fort Myers, Florida. This category 4 storm resulted in massive floods, sweeping away cars, boats, and trees and destroying homes, bridges, and roads. This mass hurricane left hundreds devastated, and the people affected will not easily recover from its aftermath. After making its destructive pass through Florida, the storm continued on to South Carolina as a category 1 hurricane (Washington Post).
FORT MYERS, FL
classiccountry1045.com

DeSoto County FEMA Update Hurricane Ian

Where is the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center located?. Hurricane Ian survivors who applied for assistance from FEMA will receive a letter from FEMA. The letter will explain your application status and how to respond. The letter will include the amount of any assistance FEMA may provide and information on how the money can be used. If you have questions about your letter, call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 to find out what information FEMA needs.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Frustration in Lee County over debris disposal

Frustration is growing over debris pickup and the proper way to put your stuff on the curb. On Thursday, WINK News explained you can’t put debris in black trash bags and that you need to make three distinct piles for vegetation, appliances, and construction debris. It’s been over a...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

People waiting for FEMA trailers after Hurricane Ian

Keeping people near their communities after losing homes to Hurricane Ian is the goal when it comes to FEMA moving trailers into Southwest Florida. It took FEMA a few months to get the trailers into the area after Hurricane Charley in 2004, and the same is expected this time around.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
multihousingnews.com

Florida Community Changes Hands for 4th Time

JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the sale of the Naples development. For the fourth time since its completion, Alvista Golden Gate, a 200-unit community in Naples, Fla., has sold. JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the deal. Dolben Co. purchased the property for $62 million from Phoenix Realty Group, according to...
NAPLES, FL
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Announces FEMA Program for Those Affected by Hurricane Ian

Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the three levels of government (local, state, and federal) have come together to provide resources for Floridians in need. Today, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced the initiative to “identify and remove vessels and other debris from waterways ad expedite the removal of debris on private and commercial properties” to allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) satellite imagery to be more effective.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Do not bury the burrowing owls, a wildlife group says

Pasha Donaldson, vice president of the Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife, does not know how well the city's 3,500 burrowing owls fared during Hurricane Ian. But she does know of a way residents can help the animals that survived the storm remain alive. “Please don’t put your trash on top...
CAPE CORAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy