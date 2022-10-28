ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

The flaw in ranked-choice voting: rewarding extremists

In November’s midterm elections, control of the U.S. House of Representatives will be determined by the thinnest of margins. One of the most closely contested races is in Alaska, an election that is unusual for two reasons. First, the election is essentially a rematch of a special election held in August. Second, the election will be conducted using ranked-choice voting, a system for conducting elections with more than two candidates whose popularity in the United States is quickly spreading.
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
CNN

Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting

CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
The Hill

Majority of Black Georgia voters dissatisfied with Kemp: poll

A poll released Tuesday found Black voters in Georgia are dissatisfied with Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. The survey, conducted by Black to the Future Action Fund and HIT Strategies, polled 1,200 adults in North Carolina, Georgia and California. The results found that 60 percent of Black voters in Georgia have unfavorable or very unfavorable views of Kemp.
The Hill

Democrats hold 1 point lead on generic congressional ballot in new poll

Democrats hold a one-point advantage over Republicans in a generic congressional ballot just weeks out from the midterm elections, according to an NBC News poll released Sunday. About 47 percent of Americans back a Democrat-controlled Congress while 46 percent say they would like to see a Republican-controlled Congress, the poll...

