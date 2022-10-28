In November’s midterm elections, control of the U.S. House of Representatives will be determined by the thinnest of margins. One of the most closely contested races is in Alaska, an election that is unusual for two reasons. First, the election is essentially a rematch of a special election held in August. Second, the election will be conducted using ranked-choice voting, a system for conducting elections with more than two candidates whose popularity in the United States is quickly spreading.

ALASKA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO