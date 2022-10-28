ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Scarlet Nation

Georgia Football News and Notes for Monday

After making his initial plea Sunday on Twitter, Kirby Smart began Monday’s press conference by imploring Georgia fans to bring all the noise they can for Saturday’s game against Tennessee (3:30 p.m., CBS). “I know our fan base will be loud and proud. I want to challenge our...
ATHENS, GA
Scarlet Nation

Nolan Smith out for the rest of the season with a torn pec

Nolan Smith’s career as a Georgia Bulldog is apparently over. UGASports has learned that further evaluations revealed that the senior from Savannah suffered a torn pectoral muscle against Florida, which will keep him out of the lineup for the rest of the season. Georgia released a statement Tuesday afternoon....
ATHENS, GA
Scarlet Nation

Harsin out

AUBURN | The Bryan Harsin era is over before it ever really got off the ground. Auburn’s second-year coach was fired Monday, two days after a 41-27 loss to Arkansas in Jordan-Hare Stadium, the University announced. Harsin finishes his Auburn tenure 9-12 in less than two seasons, serving as...
AUBURN, GA
Scarlet Nation

Bulldogs know mistakes must end

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Georgia wound up rolling to an easy 42-20 win over Florida. But if the Bulldogs want to navigate a tough November and have a chance to defend their national crown, the mistakes Kirby Smart saw Saturday cannot be repeated. The Bulldogs dodged a bullet. Georgia turned...
ATHENS, GA

