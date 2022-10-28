ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Rodney Garner talks Tennessee’s defensive line, Georgia game at Knoxville QB Club

Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner was one of the guest speakers at the Knoxville Quarterback Club’s weekly meeting on Monday ahead of the No. 2-ranked Vols facing No. 1 Georgia on Saturday in Athens. The veteran SEC assistant coach, who spent two seasons at Tennessee (1996-97) before moving to Georgia and spending over a decade with the Bulldogs (1998-2012), has overseen a much-improved position group this season with the Vols ranking in the top 10 nationally in run defense and fourth in the SEC in sacks. Here is everything Garner said about his position group, being back at Tennessee and the Georgia game on Monday.
247Sports

Tennessee vs. Georgia football: Josh Heupel struck by Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett's 'confidence'

Tennessee and Georgia face off in what is perhaps the most anticipated college football game of the 2022 season Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens. And though the Volunteers offense is the creme of the crop, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is not overlooking a Georgia offense that ranks right behind the Vols within the SEC. Heupel offered praise for Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday ahead of the game, commending the confidence and poise as Georgia looks to repeat as national champions.
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Trolls Kentucky Fans During Football Game

Fresh off of their 99-80 exhibition win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday night, the Tennessee basketball team brought the good vibes back from Frisco, Texas to Neyland Stadium. During the second quarter of Tennessee’s game against Kentucky, the Vols basketball team was brought out onto the field during a timeout to commemorate their 2021-2022 SEC Championship. The team soaked up the moment in the spotlight – especially Uros Plavsic, who was dancing with the trophy like he was trying to make it on Dancing With the Stars.
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Vols' exhibition win over Gonzaga at Knoxville Quarterback Club

Everything Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes said Monday during an appearance at the Knoxville Quarterback Club:. “Well, I know right now it’s football time in Tennessee. It’s absolutely awesome what’s going on right now with what Josh and his staff have done. It’s just awesome. So much of the credit goes to Randy Boyd and his leadership, what Donde Plowman has done, and what can you say about Danny White? He sees the future as well as any young athletic director I’ve ever seen or been round. He knows in his heart where Tennessee should be and that is amongst the best. He’s working hard to do that and it’s been great with baseball, basketball, soccer — you go down the line with softball and swimming and diving. It’s just a great time to be a Tennessee Volunteer.
247Sports

What Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky

Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville:. “Great day in Knoxville. The atmosphere, Vol Walk, the energy inside the stadium well before our guys even came out of the tunnel, was awesome. Can’t thank our guys enough. Great to see a bunch of former players back here, champions weekend. That was fun, too. The atmosphere all night long was just an advantage for us. So, thank you to the fans.
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee

Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
wvlt.tv

Morgan Co. authorities conduct drug bust

United States Forest Service officials also urged visitors to remain cautious if near the campground and be on the lookout for black bears. Young-Williams Animal Center representatives announced Friday that they have reached critical capacity for adult dogs. Knoxville mayor makes bet with Lexington mayor on outcome of UT-UK game.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Teen charged in Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Larry McBee, 18, is in custody on charges of aggravated robbery and felony evading arrest, according to KPD. McBee was taken into custody after fleeing an officer who tried to stop him as he was driving in Jefferson County.
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police locate guardian of child found walking alone near downtown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers reunited a young child found wandering alone near downtown Knoxville Friday with his parents. Officials said the boy was initially found by school staff near Green Magnet Academy on Lula Powell Drive just after 11:00 a.m. However, they announced his guardian had been found.
