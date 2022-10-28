Read full article on original website
Rodney Garner talks Tennessee’s defensive line, Georgia game at Knoxville QB Club
Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner was one of the guest speakers at the Knoxville Quarterback Club’s weekly meeting on Monday ahead of the No. 2-ranked Vols facing No. 1 Georgia on Saturday in Athens. The veteran SEC assistant coach, who spent two seasons at Tennessee (1996-97) before moving to Georgia and spending over a decade with the Bulldogs (1998-2012), has overseen a much-improved position group this season with the Vols ranking in the top 10 nationally in run defense and fourth in the SEC in sacks. Here is everything Garner said about his position group, being back at Tennessee and the Georgia game on Monday.
Four-star LB likes Vols 'a lot' after seeing first game at Tennessee
A four-star Class of 2024 linebacker from Michigan attended his first game at Tennessee on Saturday and came away impressed.
Tennessee vs. Georgia football: Josh Heupel struck by Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett's 'confidence'
Tennessee and Georgia face off in what is perhaps the most anticipated college football game of the 2022 season Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens. And though the Volunteers offense is the creme of the crop, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is not overlooking a Georgia offense that ranks right behind the Vols within the SEC. Heupel offered praise for Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday ahead of the game, commending the confidence and poise as Georgia looks to repeat as national champions.
Everyone knows they must cover Jalin Hyatt. No one covers him. Why?
Jalin Hyatt has been on the heater of all heaters the past few weeks, and any team preparing for the Vols has to have his name second only to Hendon Hooker on any scouting report. Week after week, though, Hyatt continues to catch passes in comical amounts of space. Hooker...
Tennessee Basketball Trolls Kentucky Fans During Football Game
Fresh off of their 99-80 exhibition win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday night, the Tennessee basketball team brought the good vibes back from Frisco, Texas to Neyland Stadium. During the second quarter of Tennessee’s game against Kentucky, the Vols basketball team was brought out onto the field during a timeout to commemorate their 2021-2022 SEC Championship. The team soaked up the moment in the spotlight – especially Uros Plavsic, who was dancing with the trophy like he was trying to make it on Dancing With the Stars.
What Rick Barnes said about Vols' exhibition win over Gonzaga at Knoxville Quarterback Club
Everything Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes said Monday during an appearance at the Knoxville Quarterback Club:. “Well, I know right now it’s football time in Tennessee. It’s absolutely awesome what’s going on right now with what Josh and his staff have done. It’s just awesome. So much of the credit goes to Randy Boyd and his leadership, what Donde Plowman has done, and what can you say about Danny White? He sees the future as well as any young athletic director I’ve ever seen or been round. He knows in his heart where Tennessee should be and that is amongst the best. He’s working hard to do that and it’s been great with baseball, basketball, soccer — you go down the line with softball and swimming and diving. It’s just a great time to be a Tennessee Volunteer.
What Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky
Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville:. “Great day in Knoxville. The atmosphere, Vol Walk, the energy inside the stadium well before our guys even came out of the tunnel, was awesome. Can’t thank our guys enough. Great to see a bunch of former players back here, champions weekend. That was fun, too. The atmosphere all night long was just an advantage for us. So, thank you to the fans.
Watch: White, Scangarello Speak After Kentucky's 44-6 Loss at Tennessee
Kentucky coordinators Rich Scangarello and Brad White each spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 44-6 loss at No. 3 Tennessee. Scangarello talked what went wrong with the offense, how Will Levis played at quarterback and more. White spoke about the character of his defense, how the ...
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee
Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
Brewster's Breakdown: Tennessee's perfect storm offense | Transfer Portal News
In this segment from Transfer Portal News, Clint Brewster gives us his breakdown of Hendon Hooker and the electric Tennessee offense ahead of their week 10 game against Georgia.
Elite QB Commit Nico Iamaleava Enjoys Another Trip To Rocky Top
When Nico Iamaleava committed to Tennessee in March, he heard the doubters and questions surrounding the decision. Now, the Vols are an undefeated 8-0 and ranked second in the country, and Iamaleava was in Knoxville to enjoy another visit with the Vols. Following the visit, he discussed the trip ...
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many Tennesseans and leaders across the nation are mourning the loss of former Tennessee first lady Leslee “Honey” Alexander. She died on Saturday at age 77 at her home outside of Maryville, according to a statement from her family. Honey Alexander was married to...
This Is Tennessee's Most Haunted Restaurant
Food Network found the most "spirited" eateries around the country.
Morgan Co. authorities conduct drug bust
United States Forest Service officials also urged visitors to remain cautious if near the campground and be on the lookout for black bears. Young-Williams Animal Center representatives announced Friday that they have reached critical capacity for adult dogs. Knoxville mayor makes bet with Lexington mayor on outcome of UT-UK game.
Teen charged in Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Larry McBee, 18, is in custody on charges of aggravated robbery and felony evading arrest, according to KPD. McBee was taken into custody after fleeing an officer who tried to stop him as he was driving in Jefferson County.
Knoxville police locate guardian of child found walking alone near downtown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers reunited a young child found wandering alone near downtown Knoxville Friday with his parents. Officials said the boy was initially found by school staff near Green Magnet Academy on Lula Powell Drive just after 11:00 a.m. However, they announced his guardian had been found.
Young child found walking alone near downtown Knoxville, officials say
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting. Keep garbage out of Tennessee River. Updated: 10 hours ago. Volunteers with Keep the...
I-40 to see months of traffic jams again near Asheville as crews replace old bridges with ones that also help wildlife
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Heads up if you are traveling to or from Asheville during winter or spring anytime in the next year and a half: Traffic on Interstate 40 is about to be a mess again on busy weekends and holidays in the Pigeon River Gorge. The North Carolina...
Anakeesta contractor airlifted to UT Medical Center after ‘medical emergency’
A contractor working at Anakeesta fell down the embankment underneath the chairlift according to the City of Gatlinburg.
Maryville Police: Pedestrian in ‘stable condition’ after being hit by truck
A man was injured after being hit by a truck Thursday morning in Maryville according to Maryville Police.
