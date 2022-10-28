ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Donovan Mitchell's Tweet Before The Cavs Played The Knicks

Mitchell has been posting that tweet before games this season, and his post on Sunday already has over 3,000 likes in less than four hours. Over the offseason, the three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Utah Jazz (in a blockbuster deal) to the Cavs. So far, the move has...
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman, Cowboys News

Earlier this week, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman told TMZ that his former team needs to make a trade for a wide receiver. "I do know you better have some offense in today's NFL if you're gonna win games," the Hall of Fame QB told TMZ. "The way you have offense is you have weapons and you gotta have more than one or two."
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Kareem Hunt Comments About Possibly Being Traded

A somewhat subdued Kareem Hunt was asked on Saturday about his feelings regarding a potential trade by the Cleveland Browns. It is all over the headlines that Hunt is a possible trade candidate after the Browns’ Week 8 game against the Bengals on Monday night. Hunt asked for a...
Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed

The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
Deion Sanders goes viral for his custom Jackson State stadium necklace

Deion Sanders was the guest picker on ESPN’s “College GameDay” show on Saturday, and he went viral thanks to the custom pendant on the necklace he was wearing. Sanders is known for his flashy jewelry and came prepared with two thick gold chains. One of the chains had a pendant featuring a miniature replica of Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The letters “JSU” were hanging below the stadium, and represent the school Sanders coaches — Jackson State University.
New York Giants preparing to make big change at right tackle after Evan Neal injury

The New York Giants are preparing to replace two starters on the offensive line in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks. They lost both Ben Bredeson to a knee injury and Evan Neal to an MCL sprain against Jacksonville, despite managing to pull out the win courtesy of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.
NBA Legend Makes Bold Statement About Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets are in trouble to start the NBA season, as they fell to 1-4 after losing to the inferior Dallas Mavericks, 129-125, in overtime on Thursday. Kevin Durant helped carry the Nets with 37 points on 12-of-21 shooting, but it wasn’t enough. Former NBA star and Hall...
