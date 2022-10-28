Read full article on original website
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
Charles Barkley has high praise for Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, calling them 'perfect players'.
Stephen A. Smith Says His $12 Million Salary Makes Him Underpaid Compared to Unnamed ‘White Colleagues’
Stephen A. Smith makes a lot of money, but that didn't stop him from claiming he's underpaid compared to other people on TV. The post Stephen A. Smith Says His $12 Million Salary Makes Him Underpaid Compared to Unnamed ‘White Colleagues’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Donovan Mitchell's Tweet Before The Cavs Played The Knicks
Mitchell has been posting that tweet before games this season, and his post on Sunday already has over 3,000 likes in less than four hours. Over the offseason, the three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Utah Jazz (in a blockbuster deal) to the Cavs. So far, the move has...
Former NBA Player Says Ben Simmons Is 'Damaged': "He's Just Out There Because It's An Obligation."
Ben Simmons hasn't had the best start to the 2022-23 NBA season, struggling to make an impact on the Brooklyn Nets and having a hard time trying to stop the opposition. In six games of the young regular season, Simmons fouled out twice, setting the alarms at Barclays Center. He...
Lakers Fans Celebrate After LeBron James Leads Team To Their First Win Of The Season
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally won a game this season, stopping their 0-5 start to the season with a win over title contenders, Denver Nuggets. The effort from the Lakers all game was extremely good, falling to an early 10-point deficit before getting back into the game via a team effort.
Week 8 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Cowboys
The Chicago Bears (3-4) are facing the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to win their second consecutive game. Chicago is coming off a dominant 33-14 win over the New England Patriots (5-2), where all phases were clicking. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are coming off a 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions (1-5).
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman, Cowboys News
Earlier this week, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman told TMZ that his former team needs to make a trade for a wide receiver. "I do know you better have some offense in today's NFL if you're gonna win games," the Hall of Fame QB told TMZ. "The way you have offense is you have weapons and you gotta have more than one or two."
Former Miami Heat Coach Sides With Brooklyn Nets Stance On Kyrie Irving's Promotion Of Antisemitic Film
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is once again in the news for the wrong reasons. Irving caused a stir when he recently tweeted his support of a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America." The film features antisemitic "tropes" according to Rolling Stone. Nets owner Joe Tsai condemned...
Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"
Entering tonight's matchup against the Timberwolves, Lakers coach Darvin Ham was hoping a new strategy would help his team grab their first win of the season. And while the Lakers ended up with another loss (putting them at 0-5 overall), there was some light at the end of the tunnel. Notably, it was Russell Westbrook who stood out.
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Kareem Hunt Comments About Possibly Being Traded
A somewhat subdued Kareem Hunt was asked on Saturday about his feelings regarding a potential trade by the Cleveland Browns. It is all over the headlines that Hunt is a possible trade candidate after the Browns’ Week 8 game against the Bengals on Monday night. Hunt asked for a...
Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed
The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
Former NBA greats Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Say Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo Need More Consistency
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett are no strangers to criticizing the Miami Heat. This time, they may have valid points in their assessment of the Heat. While speaking on their podcast, Ticket & The Truth, they said the Heat need more consistent play from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo or else they won't another deep run in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors
The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
Deion Sanders goes viral for his custom Jackson State stadium necklace
Deion Sanders was the guest picker on ESPN’s “College GameDay” show on Saturday, and he went viral thanks to the custom pendant on the necklace he was wearing. Sanders is known for his flashy jewelry and came prepared with two thick gold chains. One of the chains had a pendant featuring a miniature replica of Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The letters “JSU” were hanging below the stadium, and represent the school Sanders coaches — Jackson State University.
New York Giants preparing to make big change at right tackle after Evan Neal injury
The New York Giants are preparing to replace two starters on the offensive line in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks. They lost both Ben Bredeson to a knee injury and Evan Neal to an MCL sprain against Jacksonville, despite managing to pull out the win courtesy of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.
Patrick Beverley Tries To Copy LeBron James During Warmups: "This is hilarious."
Patrick Beverley copying his Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James might be one of the more funny sights in what has otherwise been a gloomy 0-5 run for the side. While it may not necessarily lift the dampened spirits, it does show a bit about Beverley, who's known not to shy away from a laugh or getting others to break into smiles.
San Antonio Spurs waive 2021 lottery pick Josh Primo
The announcement comes as a surprise since Primo appeared to be taking on a significant role with the team.
NBA Legend Makes Bold Statement About Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets are in trouble to start the NBA season, as they fell to 1-4 after losing to the inferior Dallas Mavericks, 129-125, in overtime on Thursday. Kevin Durant helped carry the Nets with 37 points on 12-of-21 shooting, but it wasn’t enough. Former NBA star and Hall...
