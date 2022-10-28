Read full article on original website
Related
Derek Carr, Raiders get ultimate clowning after embarrassing 0-24 loss
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are getting clowned nonstop on Twitter after the team laid a big fat egg in Sunday’s 24-0 road loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. After eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Raiders still have only a pair...
Las Vegas Strip Gets Good News About Capturing Major League Team
Las Vegas Strip hotels and casinos can get ready to roll out the red carpet for a third major sports team after the head of a major league signaled that it looks like a club might soon be coming to Sin City. The National Hockey League was the first major...
atozsports.com
Raiders’ owner makes a guarantee that fans may not like
With all of the turmoil now surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders after their absurd loss to the New Orleans Saints, fans are calling for decisions to be made. A successful season isn’t always a Super Bowl, a playoff win, or even a winning season. Every team has different goals. Now, whether those teams achieve the goals they have in place, is on them.
Yardbarker
Steelers trade WR Chase Claypool to Bears for second-round pick
After selling off two key members of their defense, the Chicago Bears added a piece to the offense. The Bears completed a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, per ESPN's Field Yates. The Bears are sending a second-round pick to Pittsburgh...
NFL Rumors: Rams Made Massive Offer For Star Defender Before Deadline
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead couldn’t care less about the organization’s future draft capital, as shown in recent years with draft-heavy trades for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller along with supplemental deals for Sony Michel, Troy Hill and others. Another example of Snead’s willingness took place before the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
Yardbarker
Watch: Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel after Takeoff's death
Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders has banned his players from leaving the team hotel after rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning. "Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston — where we’re going," Sanders told his team on Tuesday in comments shared by TMZ Sports and Barry Werner of Touchdown Wire/USA Today. "So, that eliminates all y'all leaving that hotel, 'cause it ain’t happening until I give you further notice."
Yardbarker
Dolphins could be sneaky threat in AFC
While everyone is rightly fixated on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC, one of their division rivals shouldn't be counted out. The Miami Dolphins have emerged as one of the NFL's true shocks this season, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leading one of the league's most dangerous passing attacks. Head coach...
Mark Davis Announces Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels
In case anyone thought that Josh McDaniels' job was on the line, well think again. Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-5 start, owner Mark Davis said on Monday afternoon that McDaniels will be their head coach for a long time. “Josh McDaniels is our head coach and...
Yardbarker
TRADE: 49ers Trading RB Jeff Wilson To Dolphins
Matt Maiocco says the Dolphins will send a fifth-round pick back to the 49ers. Miami needed some depth after trading away RB Chase Edmonds in the Bradley Chubb blockbuster, and Wilson is very familiar with the coaching staff due to their time together in San Francisco. Meanwhile, the 49ers’ depth...
Yardbarker
Dolphins Trade For Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb
The Dolphins had emerged recently as players for Chubb in a crowded market, and the Broncos were clearly willing to move on if they got a haul in return. Miami has looked capable of making some noise this season, so the goal in adding Chubb is to give their pass rush a big boost, especially given the quarterbacks they need to go through in the AFC.
Tyreek Hill had epic reaction to Bradley Chubb trade while playing video game on livestream
The Miami Dolphins made a huge splash just hours ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, acquiring one-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos. Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was in the middle of a livestream video-game session when he found out about the news, and he was amped up to say the least.
Raiders' Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Loss to the Saints
After watching the film of the Las Vegas Raiders' 24-0 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints, moments ago Josh McDaniels offered his analysis.
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Bradley Chubb, Jerry Jeudy, Broncos, Chiefs
Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb knows his name is amongst the trade rumors as the deadline approaches and made it known that he would like to stay with the team that drafted him for the long haul. “I would love to be in Denver long-term,” Chubb told the Associated Press. “I’ve...
Comments / 0