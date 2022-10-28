Mt. Hood Conference football statistical leaders through Week 8

Here are the Mt. Hood Conference leaders through eight weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.

Photo by Naji Saker

Passing yards

Cru Newman, Central Catholic - (104 - 163) 1,661 yards

Avirey Durdahl, Nelson - (93 - 158) 1,438 yards

Blake Baker, Clackamas - (71 - 110) 1,104 yards

Jaxon Doving, Gresham - (69 - 159) 872 yards

Billy Lucas, Sandy - (64 - 134) 796 yards

Jett Fay, Barlow - (48 - 109) 716 yards

Jakai Clardy, David Douglas - (40 - 91) 609 yards

Hudson Normand, Clackamas - (25 - 43) 422 yards

Passing TDs

Cru Newman, Central Catholic - 18 TDs (1 interception)

Avirey Durdahl, Nelson - 15 TDs (2 interceptions)

Blake Baker, Clackamas - 11 TDs (1 interception)

Jett Fay, Barlow - 5 TDs (4 interceptions)

Hudson Normand, Clackamas - 5 TDs (1 interception)

Jaxon Doving, Gresham - 5 TDs (6 interceptions)

Billy Lucas, Sandy - 4 TDs (9 interceptions)

Jakai Clardy, David Douglas - 4 TDs (5 interceptions)

David Franco, David Douglas - 4 TDs (5 interceptions)

Mateo Maehara, Clackamas - 4 TDs (2 interceptions)

Rushing yards

Hunter MacDonald, Barlow - 660 yards on 118 carries

Dre'Quan Williams, Reynolds - 543 yards on 103 carries

Garrett Willenberg, Sandy - 527 yards on 108 carries

Cru Newman, Central Catholic - 511 yards on 65 carries

Jaidon Siler, Nelson - 455 yards on 85 carries

Jett Fay, Barlow - 352 yards on 85 carries

Zachariah Frazier, Clackamas - 334 yards on 57 carries

Abraham DeJesus, Reynolds - 313 yards on 79 carries

Cole Rotzien, Sandy - 297 yards on 77 carries

Jaden Mitchell, Gresham - 279 yards on 52 carries

Mataio Olumua, Sandy - 216 yards on 35 carries

Rushing TDs

Hunter MacDonald, Barlow - 12 TDs

Jaidon Siler, Nelson - 10 TDs

Garrett Willenberg, Sandy - 9 TDs

Cru Newman, Central Catholic - 8 TDs

Jaden Mitchell, Gresham - 6 TDs

Cade Gehlen, Central Catholic - 5 TDs

Zachariah Frazier, Clackamas - 4 TDs

Jett Fay, Barlow - 4 TDs

Caleb Perry, Barlow - 3 TDs

Cole Rotzien, Sandy - 3 TDs

Receiving yards

AJ Perez, Clackamas - 646 yards on 47 receptions

Cooper Beltz, Clackamas - 595 yards on 43 receptions

Andre Miller, Gresham - 547 yards on 32 receptions

Reid Gray, Nelson - 541 yards on 30 receptions

Leithan Thompson, Sandy - 518 yards on 36 receptions

Justin Hudson, David Douglas - 501 yards on 21 receptions

Zhaiel Smith, Central Catholic - 451 yards on 20 receptions

Blake Anderson, Central Catholic - 324 yards on 16 receptions

Max Kirsch, Nelson - 303 yards on 15 receptions

Luke Womack, Nelson - 303 yards on 21 receptions

Elijah Greenup, Barlow - 259 yards on 19 receptions

Mason Holland, Barlow - 242 yards on 16 receptions

Receiving TDs

Reid Gray, Nelson - 9 TDs

Zhaiel Smith, Central Catholic - 8 TDs

AJ Perez, Clackamas - 6 TDs

Cooper Beltz, Clackamas - 6 TDs

Keontae Johnson-Gibson, Clackamas - 4 TDs

Justin Hudson, David Douglas - 3 TDs

Parker Harrison, Clackamas - 3 TDs

Andre Miller, Gresham - 3 TDs

Elijah Greenup, Barlow - 3 TDs

Solomon McDaniel, Central Catholic - 3 TDs

Niko May, Central Catholic - 3 TDs

Total tackles

Jacob Curtis, Reynolds - 71 tackles

Kaden Bartness, Clackamas - 69 tackles

Sullivan McDaniel, Clackamas - 63 tackles

Darien Katz, Reynolds - 59 tackles

Alex Hager, Sandy - 56.5 tackles

Abraham DeJesus, Reynolds - 51 tackles

Dre'Quan Williams, Reynolds - 47 tackles

Tyler King, Clackamas - 46 tackles

Koltyn Kenworthy, Barlow - 46 tackles

Silas Bjugan, Barlow - 43.5 tackles

Owen Hunt, Nelson - 41 tackles

Alex Leontyuk, Nelson - 40 tackles

Tackles for loss

Silas Bjugan, Barlow - 9.5 tackles for loss

Tyler King, Clackamas - 8 tackles for loss

Colton Gaffney, Gresham - 8 tackles for loss

Zach Davis, Central Catholic - 7 tackles for loss

Owen Hunt, Nelson - 6 tackles for loss

Hunter MacDonald, Barlow - 5.5 tackles for loss

Jose Ruiz, Barlow - 5 tackles for loss

Grover Melo, Central Catholic - 4.5 tackles for loss

Henry Osborne, Central Catholic - 4 tackles for loss

Kayle Pisano, Clackamas - 4 tackles for loss

Tucker Snow, Gresham - 4 tackles for loss

Seth Braaten, Gresham - 4 tackles for loss

Carlos Martinez, Gresham - 4 tackles for loss

Julian Morales, Gresham - 4 tackles for loss

Sacks

Ayden Hancox, Reynolds - 6 sacks

Dre'Quan Williams, Reynolds - 4 sacks

Jared Mayo, Sandy - 4 sacks

Leithan Thompson, Sandy - 4 sacks

Ryan Radford, Gresham - 4 sacks

Jacob Hull, Reynolds - 4 sacks

Cole Rotzien, Sandy - 4 sacks

Zach Davis, Central Catholic - 3.5 sacks

Interceptions

Andre Miller, Gresham - 5 interceptions

Jacob Curtis, Reynolds - 4 interceptions

Payton Giusto, Sandy - 4 interceptions

Nathan Crouchley, Clackamas - 3 interceptions

Luke Womack, Nelson - 2 interceptions

Jakai Clardy, David Douglas - 2 interceptions

Rodell Akins, Reynolds - 2 interceptions

Forced fumbles

Owen Hunt, Nelson – 3 forced fumbles

Caleb Clardy, David Douglas - 2 forced fumbles

Francis Godlee-Campbell, Central Catholic - 2 forced fumbles

Dre'Quan Williams, Reynolds - 2 forced fumbles

Travis Hull, Reynolds - 2 forced fumbles

Nonoffensive TDs

Payton Giusto, Sandy – 2 TDs

