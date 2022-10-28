Mt. Hood Conference football statistical leaders through Week 8
Here are the Mt. Hood Conference leaders through eight weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.
Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.
Photo by Naji Saker
STATE LEADERS: CLASS 6A | CLASS 5A | CLASS 4A
Passing yards
Cru Newman, Central Catholic - (104 - 163) 1,661 yards
Avirey Durdahl, Nelson - (93 - 158) 1,438 yards
Blake Baker, Clackamas - (71 - 110) 1,104 yards
Jaxon Doving, Gresham - (69 - 159) 872 yards
Billy Lucas, Sandy - (64 - 134) 796 yards
Jett Fay, Barlow - (48 - 109) 716 yards
Jakai Clardy, David Douglas - (40 - 91) 609 yards
Hudson Normand, Clackamas - (25 - 43) 422 yards
Passing TDs
Cru Newman, Central Catholic - 18 TDs (1 interception)
Avirey Durdahl, Nelson - 15 TDs (2 interceptions)
Blake Baker, Clackamas - 11 TDs (1 interception)
Jett Fay, Barlow - 5 TDs (4 interceptions)
Hudson Normand, Clackamas - 5 TDs (1 interception)
Jaxon Doving, Gresham - 5 TDs (6 interceptions)
Billy Lucas, Sandy - 4 TDs (9 interceptions)
Jakai Clardy, David Douglas - 4 TDs (5 interceptions)
David Franco, David Douglas - 4 TDs (5 interceptions)
Mateo Maehara, Clackamas - 4 TDs (2 interceptions)
Rushing yards
Hunter MacDonald, Barlow - 660 yards on 118 carries
Dre'Quan Williams, Reynolds - 543 yards on 103 carries
Garrett Willenberg, Sandy - 527 yards on 108 carries
Cru Newman, Central Catholic - 511 yards on 65 carries
Jaidon Siler, Nelson - 455 yards on 85 carries
Jett Fay, Barlow - 352 yards on 85 carries
Zachariah Frazier, Clackamas - 334 yards on 57 carries
Abraham DeJesus, Reynolds - 313 yards on 79 carries
Cole Rotzien, Sandy - 297 yards on 77 carries
Jaden Mitchell, Gresham - 279 yards on 52 carries
Mataio Olumua, Sandy - 216 yards on 35 carries
Rushing TDs
Hunter MacDonald, Barlow - 12 TDs
Jaidon Siler, Nelson - 10 TDs
Garrett Willenberg, Sandy - 9 TDs
Cru Newman, Central Catholic - 8 TDs
Jaden Mitchell, Gresham - 6 TDs
Cade Gehlen, Central Catholic - 5 TDs
Zachariah Frazier, Clackamas - 4 TDs
Jett Fay, Barlow - 4 TDs
Caleb Perry, Barlow - 3 TDs
Cole Rotzien, Sandy - 3 TDs
Receiving yards
AJ Perez, Clackamas - 646 yards on 47 receptions
Cooper Beltz, Clackamas - 595 yards on 43 receptions
Andre Miller, Gresham - 547 yards on 32 receptions
Reid Gray, Nelson - 541 yards on 30 receptions
Leithan Thompson, Sandy - 518 yards on 36 receptions
Justin Hudson, David Douglas - 501 yards on 21 receptions
Zhaiel Smith, Central Catholic - 451 yards on 20 receptions
Blake Anderson, Central Catholic - 324 yards on 16 receptions
Max Kirsch, Nelson - 303 yards on 15 receptions
Luke Womack, Nelson - 303 yards on 21 receptions
Elijah Greenup, Barlow - 259 yards on 19 receptions
Mason Holland, Barlow - 242 yards on 16 receptions
Receiving TDs
Reid Gray, Nelson - 9 TDs
Zhaiel Smith, Central Catholic - 8 TDs
AJ Perez, Clackamas - 6 TDs
Cooper Beltz, Clackamas - 6 TDs
Keontae Johnson-Gibson, Clackamas - 4 TDs
Justin Hudson, David Douglas - 3 TDs
Parker Harrison, Clackamas - 3 TDs
Andre Miller, Gresham - 3 TDs
Elijah Greenup, Barlow - 3 TDs
Solomon McDaniel, Central Catholic - 3 TDs
Niko May, Central Catholic - 3 TDs
Total tackles
Jacob Curtis, Reynolds - 71 tackles
Kaden Bartness, Clackamas - 69 tackles
Sullivan McDaniel, Clackamas - 63 tackles
Darien Katz, Reynolds - 59 tackles
Alex Hager, Sandy - 56.5 tackles
Abraham DeJesus, Reynolds - 51 tackles
Dre'Quan Williams, Reynolds - 47 tackles
Tyler King, Clackamas - 46 tackles
Koltyn Kenworthy, Barlow - 46 tackles
Silas Bjugan, Barlow - 43.5 tackles
Owen Hunt, Nelson - 41 tackles
Alex Leontyuk, Nelson - 40 tackles
Tackles for loss
Silas Bjugan, Barlow - 9.5 tackles for loss
Tyler King, Clackamas - 8 tackles for loss
Colton Gaffney, Gresham - 8 tackles for loss
Zach Davis, Central Catholic - 7 tackles for loss
Owen Hunt, Nelson - 6 tackles for loss
Hunter MacDonald, Barlow - 5.5 tackles for loss
Jose Ruiz, Barlow - 5 tackles for loss
Grover Melo, Central Catholic - 4.5 tackles for loss
Henry Osborne, Central Catholic - 4 tackles for loss
Kayle Pisano, Clackamas - 4 tackles for loss
Tucker Snow, Gresham - 4 tackles for loss
Seth Braaten, Gresham - 4 tackles for loss
Carlos Martinez, Gresham - 4 tackles for loss
Julian Morales, Gresham - 4 tackles for loss
Sacks
Ayden Hancox, Reynolds - 6 sacks
Dre'Quan Williams, Reynolds - 4 sacks
Jared Mayo, Sandy - 4 sacks
Leithan Thompson, Sandy - 4 sacks
Ryan Radford, Gresham - 4 sacks
Jacob Hull, Reynolds - 4 sacks
Cole Rotzien, Sandy - 4 sacks
Zach Davis, Central Catholic - 3.5 sacks
Interceptions
Andre Miller, Gresham - 5 interceptions
Jacob Curtis, Reynolds - 4 interceptions
Payton Giusto, Sandy - 4 interceptions
Nathan Crouchley, Clackamas - 3 interceptions
Luke Womack, Nelson - 2 interceptions
Jakai Clardy, David Douglas - 2 interceptions
Rodell Akins, Reynolds - 2 interceptions
Forced fumbles
Owen Hunt, Nelson – 3 forced fumbles
Caleb Clardy, David Douglas - 2 forced fumbles
Francis Godlee-Campbell, Central Catholic - 2 forced fumbles
Dre'Quan Williams, Reynolds - 2 forced fumbles
Travis Hull, Reynolds - 2 forced fumbles
Nonoffensive TDs
Payton Giusto, Sandy – 2 TDs
