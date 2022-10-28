ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
WKRN News 2

Cory Curtis: Week 9 NFL Power Rankings

Happy Tuesday and it’s time for the stretch run in the NFL season. Here are your Week 9 NFL Power Rankings… Relegation) Houston Texans (1-5-1) – Getting punched in the nose, pushed around and completely dragged on your home field like that is unacceptable. They will be traded out for San Antonio Brahmas of the […]

