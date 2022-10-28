ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Community gathers for London police officer who died in wreck

LONDON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington Week of Valor to honor local veterans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Mayor Linda Gorton was joined by leaders from veteran organizations to announce a special week honoring those who served. Mayor Gorton proclaimed Nov. 5-12 as the “Week of Valor”, a week set aside to honor and celebrate the service of veterans through events like a 5K, gala for women veterans, and more.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

CPD: Up to 14 people wounded in drive-by shooting on West Side

LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Victim name released in deadly Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

15-year-old girl missing from Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Lexington PD investigate Sunday shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a shooting Sunday. Police say officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Ohio Street for a report of a person shot. Police say a man was found inside the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man shot in Lexington, no arrests made

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police responded to a shooting on Sunday. At 4:31 p.m. on Sunday Lexington police were called to the 600 block of Ohio Street where a man had been shot. Police said they found the man with a gunshot wound and he was taken...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Off-duty Lexington officer and recruit charged with DUI

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — An off-duty Lexington police officer and a Lexington Police Department recruit have been charged with DUI, according to city officials. The Lexington Police Department stated both individuals were involved in separate off-duty collisions in personal vehicles. Police recruit Justin Roberts was involved in a...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man rescued after car crashes into Lexington pond

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man wrecked into a Lexington pond early Tuesday morning. Police say the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Jacks Creek Pike near Crawley Lane. That’s between Richmond Road and Tates Creek Road. Officers say the car left the roadway and crashed. The driver was...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Family and friends say final goodbye to 22-year-old Desman LaDuke

RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ)- Family and friends of 22-year-old Desman LaDuke said one final goodbye Saturday during his packed funeral in Richmond. LaDuke was shot and killed by Nicholasville police one week ago. “Today is a very, very, very sad day for our family,” said LaDuke’s grandmother Jessena Moore. “It’s amazing...
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Truck pulling trailer of horses crashes into Lexington bar

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A two car collision on Paris Pike Saturday sent a truck crashing into one of the oldest bars in Lexington, Curbside Bar. According to Lexington police, the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m.. Police say a pick up truck and another car collided which then...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Woman dies from injuries sustained in car crash Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman has died from injuries she sustained in a car crash in Lexington on Friday. The Fayette County Coroner says Jo Etta Allen of Paris was involved in a crash with another car on Winchester Road and North Cleveland Road Friday, October 28th. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. hospital provides care for people experiencing pregnancy loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - October is Pregnancy Loss and Infant Loss awareness month. Debbie Gibbons is a nurse and labor delivery and bereavement coordinator at CHI Saint Joseph East. She says one in four pregnancies is lost. Gibbons says those numbers have remained steady in her 25 years of service.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person had to be rescued after falling off a bridge in Rockcastle County. An early Monday morning post on the Broadhead Fire Department’s Facebook page says they were called by the Mount Vernon Fire Department to help rescue someone who fell off a bridge on KY 461 at US 150.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Curbside Bar hit by truck and trailer following wreck in street

LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Fayette County fighting to retain teachers

FAYETTE COUNTY, KY

