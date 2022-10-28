Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WKYT 27
Man sentenced for stealing thousands worth of sports cards from Lexington store
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who stole thousands of dollars worth of sports cards from a Lexington store was sentenced on Monday. Jason L. Cates was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to transport stolen sports cards and sports merchandise across state lines. According to his plea...
fox56news.com
HOPE LOST: The night NC cops found Hope Solo passed out in a Walmart parking lot
When Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereika pulled up in front of a black GMC Yukon in a Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022, the woman sitting in the driver’s seat never saw him coming. HOPE LOST: The night NC cops found Hope Solo passed …. When Winston-Salem Police...
fox56news.com
Community gathers for London police officer who died in wreck
Community gathers for London police officer who died in a wreck Sunday. Kentucky State Police (KSP) is investigating an accident following the death of officer Logan Medlock with the London Police Department. Community gathers for London police officer who died …. Community gathers for London police officer who died in...
fox56news.com
Lexington Week of Valor to honor local veterans
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Mayor Linda Gorton was joined by leaders from veteran organizations to announce a special week honoring those who served. Mayor Gorton proclaimed Nov. 5-12 as the “Week of Valor”, a week set aside to honor and celebrate the service of veterans through events like a 5K, gala for women veterans, and more.
fox56news.com
CPD: Up to 14 people wounded in drive-by shooting on West Side
CPD: Up to 14 people wounded in drive-by shooting …. Detectives continue to canvass the area for evidence. Sherri Mosley & Katie Whaley with the Lexington Country …. Crowd management specialist breaks down tragedy in …. Crowd management specialist and UK alum Paul Wertheimer breaks down large crowd safety following...
fox56news.com
Victim name released in deadly Lexington crash
To collision happened just after 4 p.m. Friday on Winchester Road. To collision happened just after 4 p.m. Friday on Winchester Road. Oct. 31: Young Americans on news, restaurant hours, …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 31, 2022. Reverse trick-or-treating held at...
fox56news.com
15-year-old girl missing from Laurel County
Marissa Bruner and Brooklyn Bruner, 13, also of London, were reported missing at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. Brooklyn has been found safe, but Marissa is still missing. Marissa Bruner and Brooklyn Bruner, 13, also of London, were reported missing at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. Brooklyn has been found safe, but Marissa is still missing.
WTVQ
Former Lexington councilmember’s home vandalized in alleged political attack
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A former Lexington councilmember’s home was vandalized Monday night in what he’s calling a political attack. In a Facebook post, Bill Farmer Jr., who’s running for an at-large council seat, says his home was “targeted and attacked” while he and his wife were eating dinner.
WTVQ
Lexington PD investigate Sunday shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a shooting Sunday. Police say officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Ohio Street for a report of a person shot. Police say a man was found inside the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to...
fox56news.com
Man shot in Lexington, no arrests made
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police responded to a shooting on Sunday. At 4:31 p.m. on Sunday Lexington police were called to the 600 block of Ohio Street where a man had been shot. Police said they found the man with a gunshot wound and he was taken...
fox56news.com
Off-duty Lexington officer and recruit charged with DUI
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — An off-duty Lexington police officer and a Lexington Police Department recruit have been charged with DUI, according to city officials. The Lexington Police Department stated both individuals were involved in separate off-duty collisions in personal vehicles. Police recruit Justin Roberts was involved in a...
WKYT 27
Man rescued after car crashes into Lexington pond
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man wrecked into a Lexington pond early Tuesday morning. Police say the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Jacks Creek Pike near Crawley Lane. That’s between Richmond Road and Tates Creek Road. Officers say the car left the roadway and crashed. The driver was...
WTVQ
Family and friends say final goodbye to 22-year-old Desman LaDuke
RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ)- Family and friends of 22-year-old Desman LaDuke said one final goodbye Saturday during his packed funeral in Richmond. LaDuke was shot and killed by Nicholasville police one week ago. “Today is a very, very, very sad day for our family,” said LaDuke’s grandmother Jessena Moore. “It’s amazing...
WTVQ
Truck pulling trailer of horses crashes into Lexington bar
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A two car collision on Paris Pike Saturday sent a truck crashing into one of the oldest bars in Lexington, Curbside Bar. According to Lexington police, the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m.. Police say a pick up truck and another car collided which then...
WTVQ
Woman dies from injuries sustained in car crash Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman has died from injuries she sustained in a car crash in Lexington on Friday. The Fayette County Coroner says Jo Etta Allen of Paris was involved in a crash with another car on Winchester Road and North Cleveland Road Friday, October 28th. The...
WKYT 27
Ky. hospital provides care for people experiencing pregnancy loss
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - October is Pregnancy Loss and Infant Loss awareness month. Debbie Gibbons is a nurse and labor delivery and bereavement coordinator at CHI Saint Joseph East. She says one in four pregnancies is lost. Gibbons says those numbers have remained steady in her 25 years of service.
wymt.com
Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person had to be rescued after falling off a bridge in Rockcastle County. An early Monday morning post on the Broadhead Fire Department’s Facebook page says they were called by the Mount Vernon Fire Department to help rescue someone who fell off a bridge on KY 461 at US 150.
Shooting reroutes Lincoln County school bus
A school bus made an emergency return to Hustonville Elementary after a shooting Friday.
fox56news.com
Curbside Bar hit by truck and trailer following wreck in street
A Lexington wreck took an unexpected turn on Saturday. Curbside Bar hit by truck and trailer following wreck …. A Lexington wreck took an unexpected turn on Saturday. Crowd management specialist breaks down tragedy in …. Crowd management specialist and UK alum Paul Wertheimer breaks down large crowd safety following...
fox56news.com
Fayette County fighting to retain teachers
Fayette County Public Schools introducing "Grow Your Own" to help retain and recruit teachers. Fayette County Public Schools introducing "Grow Your Own" to help retain and recruit teachers. Sherri Mosley & Katie Whaley with the Lexington Country …. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Crowd management specialist breaks down tragedy...
Comments / 5