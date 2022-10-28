ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Jamal Agnew questionable vs. Broncos, Russell Wilson to start

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gIEWt_0iqUbh4l00

The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled wide receiver and return specialist Jamal Agnew questionable for a Week 8 game in London against the Denver Broncos.

Agnew, 27, suffered a knee injury in Week 6 and missed the following game. He returned to practice on a limited basis earlier this week.

Defensive lineman Adam Gotsis, safety Tyree Gillespie, and newly acquired cornerback Tevaughn Campbell didn’t make the trip to London.

Broncos vs. Jaguars live in London! Join ESPN+ to watch!

The Broncos announced Friday that quarterback Russell Wilson — who was previously limited Wednesday and Thursday practices, but told reporters he’d be “ready to roll” Sunday — participated fully in practice and will start.

Denver ruled five players out of action, including outside linebacker Baron Browning. The second-year pass rusher has recorded 2.5 sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery so far this season.

Wilson has five touchdowns and three interceptions in his first six games with the Broncos.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Allen: Bills pulled off 'gross' win vs. Packers on prime time

While every win counts the same, the Buffalo Bills escaped Sunday night with a 27-17 win vs. the Green Bay Packers that was much closer than it should have been. Following a great first half that saw the Bills take a 24-7 lead into halftime, Josh Allen’s superb play came to a halt. The QB threw two interceptions which reminded many of 2018 Allen vs. the current MVP caliber play we’ve become accustomed to seeing week in and week out.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts activate S Trevor Denbow from IR

The Indianapolis Colts activated safety Trevor Denbow from the injured reserve list and placed defensive end Tyquan Lewis on the injured reserve list, the team announced Monday. Denbow was designated to return last week, meaning the Colts had 21 days since the move was made to either activate him or...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens trade for Bears LB Roquan Smith ahead of Week 9 game vs. Saints

Deadlines spur action, and the annual NFL trade deadline (falling on Nov. 2 this year) prompted the Baltimore Ravens to trade for Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of their Week 9 game with the New Orleans Saints. Smith is seeking a long-term contract, and playing the second half of the regular season next to standout linebacker Patrick Queen will do a lot to raise his profile.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alontae Taylor got the better of Davante Adams in his second pro start

Perhaps this will have to become a weekly report at this point, but New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor has impressed again. After opening his action against future Hall of Famer DeAndre Hopkins, the second-round pick lined up primarily against Las Vegas Raiders superstar Davante Adams in his second start. Taylor again played fearlessly despite the talent he lined up across.
START, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
221K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy