KSNB Local4
Robbery at Grand Island business on Halloween night
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a robbery after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint on Halloween night. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said it happened around 9 p.m. at Tienda Centro America, located on Fourth Street. Police said two males wearing dark clothing and skull...
Iowa couple pleads guilty in Nebraska poaching case
The Ankeny hunters who garnered fame on YouTube for their hunting content has taken a plea deal for hunting violations in Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Nonprofit organization in Grand Island promotes domestic violence awareness
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- October is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but just because it's the last day of October doesn’t mean that the issue goes away. Willow Rising, a nonprofit organization in Grand Island, provides support to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Willow...
KSNB Local4
Hastings man arrested for assault with a knife on Halloween
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police arrested a Hastings man who is accused of stabbing another man Monday afternoon. Hastings Police said it happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of west 8th Street. HPD Sgt. Robert Brooks said 25-year-old Jordan Menze assaulted another 25-year-old man with a knife.
Kearney Hub
Teen found with dead mother in trunk makes court appearance
An extradition hearing for a 17-year-old Texas youth suspected of murdering his mother has been scheduled for Nov. 30 in Hall County Court. At a court appearance Friday morning, Tyler Roenz requested an extradition hearing. He was represented by Hall County public defender Vicky Kenney,. Hall County Judge Arthur Wetzel...
News Channel Nebraska
North Platte second Nebraska city to deploy high-tech license plate readers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Flock Safety announced there will be another Nebraska city using their license plate readers. The company said that in Kearney, law enforcement reported the original trial of the Flock Safety license plate readers had resulted in two felony arrests and five misdemeanor arrests made, four stolen vehicle recoveries, and one follow-up on a possible domestic violence/physical disturbance report and other reports.
WOWT
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NebraskaTV
Dawson County Sheriff's deputy files lawsuit against Dawson County alleging retaliation
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — A Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputy has filed a lawsuit against Dawson County alleging retaliation by the sheriff’s office’s leadership. Deputy Adam Wackler filed the lawsuit in Dawson County District Court earlier this month. In his complaint, Wackler, who has been employed by the sheriff’s office since 2017, says he has received positive performance reviews during his employment.
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings woman out $83K in cryptocurrency scam
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police are investigating after a woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars. HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said the 58-year-old woman from Hastings transferred $83,000 through the Coinme app. The application touts itself as the easiest way to buy or sell crypto using cash or...
KSNB Local4
GI police: Unsanitary home conditions lead to charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is charged with three counts of abuse after police located her and three others living in uninhabitable conditions. Grand Island Police were called out to conduct a welfare check Wednesday morning at a home on West Koenig after neighbors noticed the back patio door open for several days with leaves blowing into the house.
klkntv.com
Grand Island crash kills one, leaves another with severe injuries
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A crash in Grand Island left one dead and another with injuries that are life-threatening, Grand Island Police say. Wednesday just before 7 p.m., police responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 30 in northeast Grand Island. A Ford Taurus was traveling east on the...
KSNB Local4
Five teens cited for damage at Hastings Chautauqua Park
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police cited five teenagers for criminal mischief after damage was done last month at Chautauqua Park. HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said picnic tables and dumpsters at the city park were damaged sometime over the weekend of Friday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 25. Hastings Parks...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island man dead following two-vehicle crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Grand Island. Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 30 and Stuhr Road. Grand Island Police say a westbound Dodge Ram pickup, driven by 72-year-old Terry Campbell of Chapman, was turning south onto Stuhr Road when it turned in front of a Ford Taurus, driven by 27-year-old Noah Lau, of Grand Island.
apr.org
A high school newspaper in Nebraska was shut down after it published LGBTQ stories
When the school year started, Northwest High School in Grand Island, Neb., students signed up for the usual offering of elective classes - choir, band, yearbook. But if they wanted to sign up to be on the student newspaper, the Viking Saga, they were out of luck. MARCUS PENNELL: Everyone's...
thereader.com
klkntv.com
Holdrege man killed in boating accident
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Rescue teams found a Holdrege man’s body on Monday, one day after he was killed in a boating accident at Elwood Reservoir. Around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Elwood Fire and Rescue, Lexington Fire and Rescue and the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a boating accident at the lake.
Kearney Hub
United Way seeks new executive director
KEARNEY — For the second time in the last 11 months, the United Way of the Kearney Area is seeking an executive director. Julie Van Hoek, who took the position June 3, is no longer with the nonprofit, said Jerry Hultgren, chairman of the board of directors, on Tuesday. “We have decided to go in a different direction,” he said.
Kearney Hub
Aidan Weidner, Aspen Luebbe voted UNK homecoming king and queen
KEARNEY — Aidan Weidner of Humphrey and Aspen Luebbe of Columbus are the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s homecoming king and queen. They were crowned Thursday evening during a ceremony at the Health and Sports Center on campus. UNK’s homecoming royalty are selected by two rounds of student voting.
Kearney Hub
Kearney-area high schools compete at state band competition
KEARNEY — Kearney-area high school bands recently competed in the 37th annual Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Band Competition in Kearney. The NSBA selects three sites in Nebraska to host the event each year. This is the fifth year in a row that KHS has been chosen to host the event. Each band receives a rating of I, II or III. Twenty-two bands competed at the Kearney competition this year.
Kearney Hub
State Volleyball preview: Kearney Catholic, Grand Island Central Catholic familiar foes
KEARNEY — Putting together a state tournament scouting report didn’t take long for Kearney Catholic coach Kris Conner. It didn’t take long for Grand Island Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala to do the same thing. The two familiar foes — conference rivals and neighborhood mirror images —...
