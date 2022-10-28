ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Mystery prankster dresses up local statue for Halloween

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - It was a Halloween trick that is a genuine mystery in Hamilton. Someone is dressing up the statue outside the Fitton Center for Creative Arts and no one knows who is doing it. The statue is of a child on a bike and his dad. On...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Taylor Swift plans Cincinnati stop during 'Eras' tour

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pop star Taylor Swift is coming to the Tri-State this summer. She will be performing at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, July 1. The stop is part of her "Eras" tour. This is big news considering the top 10 on the Billboard chart are all singles from her...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

The real scary parts of Halloween: Cars, pets and already opened candy

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 spoke with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Injury Prevention Senior Specialist Dawne Gardner about what brings kids to the hospital on Halloween. Drug-laced candies is not something they have seen at Children's Hospital, but kids being hit by cars is a real worry. That is why it is important you go over the ground rules with your children before heading out.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

'Cincinnati Magazine' shows what 24 hours in the Tri-State looks like

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is a city that never sleeps. In the November issue, Cincinnati Magazine is taking a look at 24 hours in the Tri-State. Editor-in-chief John Fox took some time out of his schedule to talk about this issue that is all about... well time. There's also a special style section that features one of Local 12's own.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman helps fulfill grandpa's wish to hand out candy on Halloween

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - One Independence, Kentucky man has had a trying year, and to cope with that trauma all he wanted was to pass out candy with his family. There was only one problem: their neighborhood does not get very many trick-or-treaters. But his granddaughter was determined to make sure there was still a smile on his face.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WKRC

Student dresses up as favorite janitor's floor sweeper for Halloween

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - A first grader arrived to school on Halloween with a surprise for his favorite janitor, Mr. Keith. Owen Moore, who attends Clearcreek Elementary, came dressed as a replica of Mr. Keith's floor sweeper known as "The Zamboni." Owen got some help from Springboro High School and...
SPRINGBORO, OH
WKRC

Halloween 'Brews and Boos' takes over Newport on the Levee

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - "Brews and Boos" took over Newport on the Levee Saturday night. People wore their best spooky costumes, and enjoyed live music and entertainment from a DJ. Some people even brought their pets in costumes, too. Restaurants also offered drink specials.
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Local police deliver candy for kids and adults with disabilities

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Most of the Tri-state will be holding trick-or-treat Monday night. Some local police departments are making sure everyone enjoys Halloween. Loveland Police, Hamilton Township Police and Pierce Township Police will become “candy police” to deliver treats to any children and adults with developmental disabilities or special needs who live in city and township limits.
LOVELAND, OH
WKRC

Gangster movie starring Robert De Niro to film in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Robert De Niro will be filming an upcoming gangster movie in the Cincinnati area. The mobster drama, called "Wise Guys," follows a feud between two Italian-American crime bosses in the mid-20th century. It's a style for which De Niro is famous, having starred in blockbuster films such...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Reds Hall of Fame & Museum hosts Halloween event for kids

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum at Great American Ball Park is getting into the spirit of Halloween. Kids competed in a costume contest and stopped at trick-or-treat stations in the museum Saturday. While there were a lot of superheroes, several kids dressed up as their favorite baseball players.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Child injured in Avondale hit-and-run

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a child. In happened at the corner of Washington and Rockdale Avenue around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Police say a driver rear ended another car before bumping into a four year old child that was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local motorcycle club hosts 10th annual 'Trunk or Treat' event

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Bad to the Bone Motorcycle Club hosted its 10th annual Trunk or Treat Saturday afternoon. Families in Northside came out for some Halloween fun. Members grilled hot dogs, and gave out candy and school supplies. The club will also adopt a family on Thanksgiving.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Crews battle fire at Northern Kentucky home

DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews responded to heavy flames shooting from a home in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to a home on Sixth Avenue in Dayton around 1 a.m. Initial reports were that people were trapped in the home, but Local 12 was told everyone was able to make it out.
DAYTON, KY
WKRC

Local researchers looking for volunteers for new flu vaccine

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new type of flu vaccine could soon be going into arms. Local researchers are looking for volunteers to test it. Given the recent rise in hospitalizations, it might be a good thing. It is the combination of the flu, the respiratory virus RSV and COVID-19 that...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy