Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
Mystery prankster dresses up local statue for Halloween
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - It was a Halloween trick that is a genuine mystery in Hamilton. Someone is dressing up the statue outside the Fitton Center for Creative Arts and no one knows who is doing it. The statue is of a child on a bike and his dad. On...
WKRC
Taylor Swift plans Cincinnati stop during 'Eras' tour
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pop star Taylor Swift is coming to the Tri-State this summer. She will be performing at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, July 1. The stop is part of her "Eras" tour. This is big news considering the top 10 on the Billboard chart are all singles from her...
WKRC
The real scary parts of Halloween: Cars, pets and already opened candy
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 spoke with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Injury Prevention Senior Specialist Dawne Gardner about what brings kids to the hospital on Halloween. Drug-laced candies is not something they have seen at Children's Hospital, but kids being hit by cars is a real worry. That is why it is important you go over the ground rules with your children before heading out.
WKRC
'Cincinnati Magazine' shows what 24 hours in the Tri-State looks like
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is a city that never sleeps. In the November issue, Cincinnati Magazine is taking a look at 24 hours in the Tri-State. Editor-in-chief John Fox took some time out of his schedule to talk about this issue that is all about... well time. There's also a special style section that features one of Local 12's own.
WKRC
Woman helps fulfill grandpa's wish to hand out candy on Halloween
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - One Independence, Kentucky man has had a trying year, and to cope with that trauma all he wanted was to pass out candy with his family. There was only one problem: their neighborhood does not get very many trick-or-treaters. But his granddaughter was determined to make sure there was still a smile on his face.
WKRC
Student dresses up as favorite janitor's floor sweeper for Halloween
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - A first grader arrived to school on Halloween with a surprise for his favorite janitor, Mr. Keith. Owen Moore, who attends Clearcreek Elementary, came dressed as a replica of Mr. Keith's floor sweeper known as "The Zamboni." Owen got some help from Springboro High School and...
WKRC
Pets find forever homes at Cincinnati Animal Care's Halloween Bazaar event
PLEASANT RIDGE, Ohio (WKRC) - Some furry friends are leaving the shelter for good Sunday night. The Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society hosted it's inaugural Halloween Bazaar adoption event at the adoption center in Pleasant Ridge. People got to see adoptable dogs and kittens at the new facility on Highland...
WKRC
Still looking for Halloween plans? Here's some spooky events happening in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's Halloween Eve, and it's not too late to make some holiday plans!. If you're looking for somewhere to celebrate on Halloween, here's some spooky options around the Tri-State:. Haunted attractions. The Dent Schoolhouse; Dent; 7:30-10:30 p.m. The USS Nightmare; Newport, Ky.; 7:30-11 p.m. Bobby Mackeys Ghost...
WKRC
Halloween 'Brews and Boos' takes over Newport on the Levee
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - "Brews and Boos" took over Newport on the Levee Saturday night. People wore their best spooky costumes, and enjoyed live music and entertainment from a DJ. Some people even brought their pets in costumes, too. Restaurants also offered drink specials.
WKRC
Congressman's niece among those killed in Seoul Halloween stampede
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WKRC) - A deadly stampede at a Halloween celebration in Seoul left more than 150 people dead. Junior and nursing student at the University of Kentucky, Anne Gieske was one of two Americans killed during Sunday's tragedy. Gieske grew up in the Tri-State. Before she was a...
WKRC
Local police deliver candy for kids and adults with disabilities
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Most of the Tri-state will be holding trick-or-treat Monday night. Some local police departments are making sure everyone enjoys Halloween. Loveland Police, Hamilton Township Police and Pierce Township Police will become “candy police” to deliver treats to any children and adults with developmental disabilities or special needs who live in city and township limits.
WKRC
Gangster movie starring Robert De Niro to film in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Robert De Niro will be filming an upcoming gangster movie in the Cincinnati area. The mobster drama, called "Wise Guys," follows a feud between two Italian-American crime bosses in the mid-20th century. It's a style for which De Niro is famous, having starred in blockbuster films such...
WKRC
Reds Hall of Fame & Museum hosts Halloween event for kids
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum at Great American Ball Park is getting into the spirit of Halloween. Kids competed in a costume contest and stopped at trick-or-treat stations in the museum Saturday. While there were a lot of superheroes, several kids dressed up as their favorite baseball players.
WKRC
Child injured in Avondale hit-and-run
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a child. In happened at the corner of Washington and Rockdale Avenue around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Police say a driver rear ended another car before bumping into a four year old child that was...
WKRC
Local motorcycle club hosts 10th annual 'Trunk or Treat' event
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Bad to the Bone Motorcycle Club hosted its 10th annual Trunk or Treat Saturday afternoon. Families in Northside came out for some Halloween fun. Members grilled hot dogs, and gave out candy and school supplies. The club will also adopt a family on Thanksgiving.
WKRC
Gas prices in Cincinnati on the decline, drop nationally for 3rd straight week
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati fell 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.73 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 637 stations in Cincinnati. That's nearly identical to the national average. Prices in Cincinnati were still 4.6 cents per gallon higher than...
WKRC
Crews battle fire at Northern Kentucky home
DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews responded to heavy flames shooting from a home in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to a home on Sixth Avenue in Dayton around 1 a.m. Initial reports were that people were trapped in the home, but Local 12 was told everyone was able to make it out.
WKRC
Is it worth buying a home in Cincinnati with rising mortgage rates?
HYDE PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Mortgage rates continue to rise and are now at a 20-year high and those rates are scaring some away from the housing market. Shannon St. George Huber has been renting in Over-the-Rhine with her husband for two and a half years. "We love the downtown...
WKRC
Local researchers looking for volunteers for new flu vaccine
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new type of flu vaccine could soon be going into arms. Local researchers are looking for volunteers to test it. Given the recent rise in hospitalizations, it might be a good thing. It is the combination of the flu, the respiratory virus RSV and COVID-19 that...
WKRC
'Had to get out of there': Xavier employee helps save 2 women from house fire
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Two women were taken to the hospital after their home caught fire in Norwood Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the home at Webster Street and Hopkins Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. “Heavy, heavy fire conditions when we arrived,” Tom McCabe said. “Floor to ceiling fire.”...
Comments / 0